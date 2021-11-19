Pike Liberal Arts repeats as AISA Class AAA state football champions

MONTGOMERY - The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots are back-to-back state champions … again.
Repeating what they did in 2008-09, the Patriots matched the 2020 team with a title in 2021 following a 41-21 win over the Tuscaloosa Knights in the AISA Class AAA State Championship at Cramton Bowl Friday night.
In taking the school’s fourth state title, the Patriots also tied the school record for wins in a season at 12, matching the 2008 team. Pike Lib finished with a 12-1 record. Tuscaloosa Academy dropped to 7-5 in falling short in a bid for the school’s second football title.
“It feels amazing to go two years back-to-back,” senior defensive lineman Jamarion Fuller said. “We have been through a lot this season and I am really proud of the team for coming together. I am thankful for God.”
Senior running back Zakevin Pennington, who accounted for two of the five rushing touchdowns, picked up his first title.
“This has been a goal from day one and I am happy we got it accomplished,” Pennington said.
A week after losing their head coach Mario White, who resigned before the state semifinal game, the Patriots pulled away with two fourth-quarter touchdowns to break open a one-score lead and overcame more than 20 penalties for 184 yards (two others were negated or declined) and three Knight interceptions in the championship win.
“I will start off by giving all the praise to God,” interim head coach Rush Hixon said. “God is real. God is sovereign. There is no way this is possible without God.
“A lot of guys came together from a lot of different backgrounds and we saw a lot of adversity. Our resiliency showed there at the end and what they have been through this year. All the credit goes to those guys. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
The state title was the fourth straight for boys athletics at Pike Lib, which won football, basketball and baseball titles last year.
“I think we are building a championship culture across the whole school,” Hixon said. “It’s because of the guys. They buy into what we are doing. They set a goal and worked for it.”
The Patriot defense earned five turnovers – two interception by Kam Baker and one each by Marion Davenport and Ian Foster and a fumble recovery on a kickoff by Foster.
“We have ridden the defense all year,” Hixon said. “We scored, but we rode the defense. There were chances they (the Knights) had to get back in the game, but our defense held strong.”
Pike Lib’s strong and powerful defensive front of Fuller (5-foot-11, 340), Keith Williams (6-0, 300), Diquonne Williams (5-11, 250) and Gavin Williams (6-0, 225) were constantly harassing Tuscaloosa Academy's two quarterbacks and stuffed the Knights’ running game. Tuscaloosa had minus 46 yards rushing in the game, most coming off QB sacks.
“It was a very bad time for the quarterback in the pocket,” Fuller said. “He couldn’t get much off. That was the plan, to get him off his game.”
Still, Tuscaloosa cut the margin to 28-21 with 3:11 to go in the third quarter on a 14-yard scoring pass.
The Patriots defense bottled up the Knights three-and-out on the next series and intercepted passes on three straight possessions.
The offense came to life with Markelis Hobdy scoring on a 58-yard scoring run and Baker on a 32-yard run to seal the victory up.
After a defensive oriented first 20 minutes, especially by Pike Lib, the teams erupted for four scores in 46 seconds over five plays, taking a 14-0 Pike Lib lead to 28-14 lead at the halftime break.
Following an interception by the Patriots’ Kam Baker at the 1-yard line to stymie at Knights drive, Pike Lib, bogged down by penalties, couldn’t move the ball and punted. Tuscaloosa Academy got good field position at the and quickly went to the air with Preston Lancaster connected with Jack Standeffer TD pass, cutting the Patriot lead to 14-7 with 3:43 left.
That was the just the beginning of the flurry.
Back to back kickoff returns followed, the first by Pike Liberal Arts’ Ian Foster, the second by Tuscaloosa Academy’s Jordan Evans over the next 30 seconds. Foster’ return was 74 yards down the right sideline, overcoming a facemask and breaking another tackle, while Evans took a kickoff off a bounce and raced untouched down the left side for 77 yards.
Following a Tuscaloosa Academy kickoff to the end zone, Pike Lib’s took over at the 20 and on the first play, Pennington bolted up the middle, broke a tackle then took off on an 80-yard TD run, making it 28-14 Patriots with 2:57 left in the half.
Tuscaloosa threatened before the half, moving to the Patriot 42 behind a 17-yard Lancaster to Luke Kilgore pass and a pass interference call on PLAS. However, the Patriot defensive front overpowered the Knights line, forcing three straight running plays to end the half.
The Patriot defense stuffed Tuscaloosa’s offense to minus 28 yards rushing on nine plays in the opening half. The Knights did throw for 95 yards, completing 6-of-16.
Pike Lib opened its 14-0 lead off a 32-yard run by quarterback Cason Eubanks in the first quarter and a Pennington 13-yard run with 10:17 to go in the second quarter.