Pike Liberal Arts repeats as AISA Class AAA state football champions

“I will start off by giving all the praise to God,” interim head coach Rush Hixon said. “God is real. God is sovereign. There is no way this is possible without God.

“A lot of guys came together from a lot of different backgrounds and we saw a lot of adversity. Our resiliency showed there at the end and what they have been through this year. All the credit goes to those guys. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

The state title was the fourth straight for boys athletics at Pike Lib, which won football, basketball and baseball titles last year.

“I think we are building a championship culture across the whole school,” Hixon said. “It’s because of the guys. They buy into what we are doing. They set a goal and worked for it.”

The Patriot defense earned five turnovers – two interception by Kam Baker and one each by Marion Davenport and Ian Foster and a fumble recovery on a kickoff by Foster.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We have ridden the defense all year,” Hixon said. “We scored, but we rode the defense. There were chances they (the Knights) had to get back in the game, but our defense held strong.”