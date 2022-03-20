Pike Liberal Arts School a step closer to joining AHSAA ranks

Pike Liberal Arts School athletic teams are now a step closer to potentially joining the Alabama High School Athletic Association.

AHSAA officials visited the Troy private school on Thursday for a facilities inspection of the campus and meetings with Pike Lib administrators, one of the last steps in the AHSAA’s application process to join the association.

Pike Lib, currently a member of the Alabama Independent Schools Association, now has to present its final case to join in front of the AHSAA’s Central Board of Controls during a meeting next month.

“It went really well,” Pike Liberal Arts Athletic Director Rush Hixon said of this past Thursday’s events. “No hiccups at all. We had a good meeting and a good facilities tour.

“Now everything is full steam ahead until April 13 when we meet and present ourselves in front of the board.”

Following that presentation, the AHSAA Central Board will vote on whether to accept or not accept the school. If approved, Pike Lib would begin its AHSAA membership following the conclusion of this academic year in June.

Hixon said it is his understanding from AHSAA officials that the Patriots, if approved, would be eligible for all state championship play next year (2022-23), except in football. The school would have to wait until the next realignment process in 2024 before competing for championships in the sport.

Pike Liberal Arts, which has been an AISA member since 1970, announced its attention to switch from the AISA to the AHSAA in January when its School Board of Trustees unanimously voted to submit an application.

Hixon said there are several reasons officials at Pike Liberal Arts are seeking to make the move. Finances and competition are the two biggest factors.

“The proximity to competition (in the AISA) has gotten out of hand as far as having to travel an hour-and-a half, two hours on weekdays, which takes away from the quality of student life for our student-athletes,” Hixon said. “On top of that is not being able to grow ourselves financially because of (our) travel expenses and not having strong gates because of opponents having to travel.”

Two years ago, the school’s football team had to travel 1,106 miles (back-and-forth) for five road games, including a state semifinal game at Bessemer Academy but not counting a 100-mile back-and-forth trip to the state championship game in Montgomery.

This past season, the Patriots traveled 682 for four road games (170.5 average trip), while five regular-season visiting teams had to travel 1,098 miles to Troy.

The travel is even more in the other sports. In fact, finalizing a schedule in other sports, especially in basketball, baseball and softball, has been challenging, partly because of the distance to schools and partly because some teams not wanting to face the powerhouse Patriots, who have won consecutive state titles in football, boys basketball and baseball.

Pike Lib’s assigned area for the non-football sports is partly an issue. The school, assigned by the AISA, has region foes of Valiant Cross and Success Unlimited, both in Montgomery. However, Valiant Cross in an all-boys school and Success doesn’t field a softball team. As a result, softball has no region opponents and girls basketball has only one.

The boys basketball and baseball teams, in particular, have a hard time filling a schedule. Both have had to play teams in Florida and baseball had scheduled games in Mississippi for this past week, though bad weather cancelled the trip.

Pike Liberal Arts, if approved, would become the second AISA school to join the AHSAA in the last six months. Tuscaloosa Academy, one of Pike’s recent chief athletic competitors for state titles in AISA Class AAA, was approved into the AHSAA in October.

PLAS would be the third school in the last three years – and the second from the Wiregrass – to jump from the AISA to the AHSAA. Northside MethodistAcademy in Dothan made the jump two years ago.

Tuscaloosa Academy, which had a similar enrollment as Pike Liberal, was put into 2A for football and basketball in recent realignments. Northside Methodist, which had a slightly higher enrollment, was placed in Class 3A in those alignments.

While it is expected to be a Class 2A program, Hixon said association officials didn’t reveal what area the school’s athletic non-football teams would be assigned in the classification. However, based off the recent basketball realignment released by the AHSAA, Hixon felt, at least in that sport, the Patriots would likely be in 2A, Area 4. That area features Goshen, located in the same county, along with nearby Zion Chapel, Highland Home and Luverne. Class 2A, Area 3 with Abbeville, Ariton, Barbour County and G.W. Long could also be a possibility.

Hixon said the two parties met Thursday for about two hours in what he described as a “pretty efficient visit.” Representing the AHSAA at the meeting were Jeff Segars, Jamie Lee and Kim Vickers, while Pike Lib was represented by its chairman of the board, John Ramage, school headmaster Eric Burkett and assistant athletic directors Brandon Mathews and Charlie Schofield along with Hixon.

The Patriot athletic director said AHSAA officials didn’t indicate any issues with Pike Lib’s facilities, but did express a recommendation.

“They didn’t say one thing that had to be done, but they did hint at possibly growing the football bleachers just because they anticipate us drawing large crowd,” Hixon said.

The AISA has seen its membership dwindle in recent years, an issue that has created the travel woes expressed by Hixon.

Overall, a number of schools in the last 15 years have jumped from the AISA to the AHSAA, including Faith Academy, Mobile Christian, Cottage Hill Christian and Prattville Christian in addition to Tuscaloosa, Northside Methodist and Pike Lib.

In addition, a handful of programs have closed its doors in the last two decades because of declining enrollment, financial woes or both, including Wiregrass programs Dixie Academy in Louisville (2011) and Ashford Academy in Ashford (2015). Other schools such as Montgomery area programs East Memorial (Prattville, 2020), SMCA (Grady, 2017), East Memorial (Prattville, 2020), Taylor Road Academy (2009), Calvary Christian Academy (2009) and Bullock Memorial (Union Springs, 2000) plus Marengo Academy (2019), Sumter Academy (2017) and Shelby Academy (2010) in the state among others have also shut down.

“The AISA was good for us for a good stretch of time, but it is time to make that next jump,” Hixon said.