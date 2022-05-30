Pike Liberal Arts School announces Hugh Fountain will be head football coach, A.D.

Pike Liberal Arts School is turning to a familiar face to lead its football program and take over as athletics director.

Hugh Fountain, who spent 16 years at Charles Henderson and compiled a 106-67 record before leaving for Escambia Academy in 2012, is returning to Troy in taking over at PLAS.

The school announced Monday on its social media sites that Fountain’s new role is effective immediately. He has coached Escambia Academy in the Alabama Independent Schools Association for the past 11 years and led the program to six straight state championship games, winning titles in 2014 and 2017. Fountain had a record of 94-31 at Escambia Academy.

Rush Hixon, the head baseball coach who took over as the interim head football coach after Mario White resigned the day of the AISA state semifinals last November, will remain in place as head baseball coach.

Hixon led his alma mater Patriots to the Class AAA state football title after taking over for White and also led the school to its fourth straight baseball championship this spring. Besides remaining as the head baseball coach, Hixon will also be assistant athletic director and an assistant football coach.

Pike Liberal Arts is making the move from the AISA ranks to the Alabama High School Athletic Association for the upcoming school year. The Troy private school had been a member of the Alabama Independent Schools Association since 1970.