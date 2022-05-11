Pike Liberal Arts School wins another state baseball title

Both Drew Nelson and Cason Eubanks envisioned finishing their high school baseball career in a celebration dog pile.

Those visions became reality Wednesday for both Pike Liberal Arts seniors – and also closed the final chapter of Patriot athletics in the Alabama Independent Schools Association.

In their last athletic event before joining the AHSAA in a few weeks, the Patriots claimed the AISA Class AAA state baseball crown at Montgomery’s Paterson Field, sweeping Glenwood 1-0 and 6-1.

The final out came when Nelson earned his 15th strikeout of the Game 2 win.

“I wanted to end it on a strikeout and do it (the dog pile) in front of the mound,” Nelson said. “We were able to get it done and it felt amazing.”

Eubanks, a transfer from Dothan’s Northside Methodist Academy who had three hits in the two games, got to enjoy his first baseball dog pile.

“Right when I was moving (to Pike), I had a vision of dog-piling on Paterson,” Eubanks said. “It was a lot better (than the vision).”

Patriot head coach Rush Hixon said it was a special group of Pike players taking home the state trophy back to Troy.

“Awesome group of guys,” Hixon said. “It’s cliché to say how much you love a group of guys, but I really love this group. They are fun to go to practice with every day. I wish we could play a whole another season with them right now. I would start tomorrow.

“They worked. There were times where it wasn’t easy and they were times they were asked to do things they might not have wanted to do, but they bought into what we did.”

It’s the fourth straight state title in baseball for Pike Liberal Arts and finished off a second straight trifecta of state crowns in the boys big three of football, basketball and baseball. Overall, it was the seventh state title for Pike Lib in the last two years and second this spring with golf taking the other crown.

“It is a special group of talent at Pike has had the last few years and for them to be rewarded with championships is awesome,” Hixon said. “It doesn’t happen much. It is probably something that I am willing to bet is a historical feat to do that. It is a credit to the athletes. Talent wins.”

Nelson, a lifelong Pike Lib student and a multi-sport athlete, earned his seventh state title as a Patriot – winning four in baseball, two in basketball and one in football (junior year).

“Some people at Pike might take it for granted, but every one (of them) is special.” Nelson said. “We work hard for them and we deserve it. All of them are special.”

On Wednesday, the pitching of seniors Press Jefcoat, a Pensacola State signee, and Nelson, an Auburn signee, was the main story. The two combined to allow only one run and five hits over 14 innings, while combining for 25 strikeouts.

“Pitching carried us all year,” Hixon said. “That one and two is as good as Pike has ever had back-to-back. They have done it all year. They saved their best for last.”

Eubanks, a shortstop who will play at Georgia Southern, said it is fun on defense to play behind the two standout pitchers who combined for 188 strikeouts and allowed only 48 hits in 80 innings on the season.

“It is an honor,” Eubanks said. “Defense is easy when they are on the mound. We have all the confidence in the world when they are on the mound.”

Eubanks, KC Bradford, Nelson and Press Jefcoat were named to the series all-tournament team along with Glenwood’s Jake Smith, Jaxon Milam and Brandon McCraine.

Pike Liberal Arts 6, Glenwood 1: Nelson, a left-handed ace who was pitching with his future head coach Butch Thompson of Auburn in the stands, showed why the Tigers signed him.

In addition to striking out 15, he gave up only two hits and walked two.

“Drew Nelson is the best player to wear a Pike jersey,” said Hixon, who is a Pike Lib alum.

After allowing a first-inning run off a hit, walk and a wild pitch, Nelson dominated, allowing only two runners in the final six innings – one hit and one walk.

Both teams scored in the first inning. For Glenwood, lead-off hitter Jaxon Milam singled to left, moved to second on a bunt and to third with a stolen bases before scoring on a wild pitch. For Pike Lib, KC Bradford reached on infield hit and scored on Skylar Kidd’s opposite field triple down the right-field line.

The Patriots seized the lead in the second as Eubanks singled home Payne Jefcoat, who slide home right before the throw from left field.

Pike Lib added two more in the fourth to go up 4-1. Payne Jefcoat singled past second and Arden Wiser was hit by a pitch to open the inning. John Lott laid down a sacrifice bunt and the throw to first was dropped by the second baseman covering and it rolled into foul territory. Jefcoat came racing home as the ball was retrieved. Eubanks followed with a RBI sac fly to center to score Wiser.

The Patriots added to the lead in the fifth, scoring twice to make it 6-1. Consecutive singles by Darry Lee, Jayden Jordan and Payne Jefcoat plated the first one. A Lott RBI single accounted for the other run.

Every Patriot player reached base with seven earning a hit. Payne Jefcoat paced the attack with three hits.

Milam and Jake Smith had the two Gator hits.

Pike Liberal Arts 1, Glenwood 0: The opening game was a pitching duel between Pike’s Press Jefcoat and Glenwood’s Brandon McCraine as both went the distance in putting up a lot of zeroes on the board – except for one half inning.

Pike Liberal Arts scored the game’s only run in the third inning. Eubanks led off with double and a hit batter (Bradford) and a walk (Nelson) followed to load the bases. Kidd hit into a double play, but Eubanks scored.

Pike’s Jefcoat fired a three-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts and six walks. He escaped two-out bases loaded threats in the third and the sixth innings, created by five of his walks. However, he got a fly ball third out both times to end the inning.

McCraine also had a strong performance, scattering six hits and allowing just one run. He struck out six and allowed two walks.

Eubanks and Bradford had two hits each to lead Pike Lib’s offense.

For Glenwood, Wyatt Tharpe, the No. 9 hitter in the lineup, had two of the three Gator hits.

