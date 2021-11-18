Pike Liberal Arts seeks repeat of state football championship

“All the credit goes to the kids and how they handled the whole deal,” Hixon said. “That not only shows you how strong they are physically, but also mentally. They had a lot of mental strength to figure that out at 3:30 p.m. and be able to play by 7 p.m. and play well.”

Hixon said the Patriots didn’t play completely smoothly, “putting the ball on the turf too much” with four fumbles, losing two of them, and throwing an interception, plus not initially delivering “knock-out punches.” They also had several key penalties, including one that negated a punt return for a touchdown.

Still, Pike Lib players maintained their poise and kept their goals alive.

“All-and-all, given what all happened Friday, they came out and had a pretty solid effort,” Hixon said.

“The whole year we have made it about the team and each other. When it comes down to it, they set a goal as a group and they are still trying to reach that goal, so they kept the main thing the main thing and that was to go out and compete and win a state semifinal football game. I can’t say enough how proud I am of how they handled that whole situation.”

Now almost a week later, Hixon said the players have had time to let White’s resignation “sink in” and work past it.