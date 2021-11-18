Pike Liberal Arts seeks repeat of state football championship

During the 2020-21 academic year, boys athletic teams from Pike Liberal Arts won all three AISA Class AAA state titles, winning in football, basketball and baseball.
Three months into the latest academic year, the Pike Lib boys are trying to win another title.
The Patriots (11-1) take on Tuscaloosa Academy (7-4) in the AISA AAA state championship game Friday at 7 p.m. at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl, seeking to win the fourth straight athletic boys title for the Troy private school.
The Patriots also seek to defend their state title from a year ago and claim the school’s fourth overall. The 2008 and 2009 teams also won in addition to last year’s 2020 team. Pike Lib can also match the school record for wins in a season (12) previously set in 2008.
Only a handful of players on this year’s football team were part of all three state titles last year, says interim head football coach Rush Hixon. He noted Cade Renfroe and Mario Davenport as two current players who won all three.
Hixon said that championship pedigree could help in Friday’s game.
“I definitely think there is value in guys being able to win in every sport like last year,” Hixon said. “It is only a few of them, but the hope is these guys know the expectations and we raise our level of play to that expectation because we have built a championship culture at the school.”
While many of the current players competed in last year’s 38-21 championship win over Glenwood, Hixon noted a lot of new members were not a part of it. Some of Pike Lib’s key players were preseason transfers like quarterback Cason Eubanks (Northside Methodist), running back Zakevin Pennington (Pike County) and wide receiver/cornerback Ian Foster (Pike County).
He expects those players will have to work through the early nerves of a big game such as a state championship in a bigger venue like Cramton Bowl.
“I am sure there are differences, mainly for guys who didn’t play in it last year,” Hixon said. “A lot of the guys who played last year have some similar feelings that they had last year. They might feel comfortable with the environment and what to expect.
“Once we get there, everybody will feel some kind of nerves and energy. It is just a matter of how we handle it as a group.”
Pike Lib comes into the game on the heels of an emotional roller-coaster. Hours before last Friday’s state semifinal game, head coach Mario White stunningly resigned for undisclosed reasons. Hixon, a Pike Lib alum who has served as passing game coordinator the last two years, was named interim head coach.
The Patriots overcame the shocking news to earn a 29-6 win over rival Glenwood to advance to Friday’s title game.
“All the credit goes to the kids and how they handled the whole deal,” Hixon said. “That not only shows you how strong they are physically, but also mentally. They had a lot of mental strength to figure that out at 3:30 p.m. and be able to play by 7 p.m. and play well.”
Hixon said the Patriots didn’t play completely smoothly, “putting the ball on the turf too much” with four fumbles, losing two of them, and throwing an interception, plus not initially delivering “knock-out punches.” They also had several key penalties, including one that negated a punt return for a touchdown.
Still, Pike Lib players maintained their poise and kept their goals alive.
“All-and-all, given what all happened Friday, they came out and had a pretty solid effort,” Hixon said.
“The whole year we have made it about the team and each other. When it comes down to it, they set a goal as a group and they are still trying to reach that goal, so they kept the main thing the main thing and that was to go out and compete and win a state semifinal football game. I can’t say enough how proud I am of how they handled that whole situation.”
Now almost a week later, Hixon said the players have had time to let White’s resignation “sink in” and work past it.
“Now they are just ready to go and are excited to compete on Friday night,” Hixon said.
Pike Lib and Tuscaloosa Academy are meeting for the second time this season. They met Oct. 1 in Troy with the Patriots winning 42-14 after falling behind 14-0 in the first quarter.
Hixon expects to see a better Tuscaloosa Academy team this Friday. The Knights have won five straight since losing to Pike.
“They are really good,” Hixon said of the Knights. “They do a lot of things well. They have done nothing but get better since the first time we played them. We have done our best to not look back at all (at the first game) because don’t we expect near the same team to show up for them on Friday.
“They have size. They have athletes. They run a two-quarterback system with two guys who can take the top off the outside and they have a tough defense.
Hixon said he expects a much tougher game than the first meeting the Knights.
“We expect it to be a dogfight from the first whistle,” Hixon said, adding he felt “flawless execution and winning the turnover battle,” were the biggest keys for Pike Lib.