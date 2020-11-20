Pike Liberal Arts wins AISA Class AAA state championship

After an interception by Pike’s Mario Davenport on a long deep pass, the Patriots started the next series at their own 9. PLAS then drove 91 yards in 15 plays, taking off 8:08 off the block, leaving the Gators little time to work (3:42) down two scores (35-21). White scored the TD on a 13-yard run scramble, weaving his way through and by defenders.

White finished the night with 182 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 14 carries. He also threw for 156 and a score off 14-of-25 passing. Taylor and Elijah Caldwell both had four receptions with Taylor earning 78 yards and Caldwell 37 with a TD.

The Pike defense picked up two more interceptions in the final minutes, giving them four for the game. Renfroe finished it off with a 17-yard field goal with 43 seconds to make the final 38-21.

The Patriot defense was lit up by the Gator offense in the first half for 301 yards on 30 plays, but it stepped up big in the second half, allowing only 45 yards and three first downs on five possessions. It forced two punts and intercepted three passes.

K.C. Bradford and Peyton Dicks both had 10 tackles to lead the defense. White and Guice had six tackles each. Davenport had two interceptions, while Taylor had a pick six return of 41 yards in the first half. Levi Sikes had the other interception.

