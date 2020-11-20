Pike Liberal Arts wins AISA Class AAA state championship

MONTGOMERY - Pike Liberal Arts quarterback Mayes White’s legs proved to be decisive for the Patriots in the second half.
So too did the Patriot defense.
White scored on two second-half touchdowns, including a 95-yard run, and the Patriot defense, after getting hammered in the first half, pitched a second-half shutout to power Pike Liberal Arts to the Class AAA state title Friday night at Cramton Bowl.
The Patriots, behind White’s running and the defense, defeated top-ranked and previously undefeated Glenwood 38-21.
The title was Pike Liberal Arts’ first since back-to-back crowns in 2008-2009. The latest came in new coach Mario White’s first year and after a dismal 3-8 season a year ago.
The Patriots finished the season with a 10-2 record. Glenwood, which lost in the state finals for the second straight year, fell to 10-1. In winning, Pike Liberal Arts avenged a regular-season 26-7 loss to Glenwood at home on Oct. 23
White, an impressive time-consuming drive and the Patriot defense in the second half were all keys to the title win.
Tied at 21 late in the third quarter, Pike was backed up at the 5 after a Glenwood punt. On second down, White initially dropped back to pass, but spotted a hole, took off and sped past Gator defenders on a 95-yard TD run to put the Patriots ahead with 58 seconds left in the quarter. Troy University verbal commitment Scott Taylor Renfroe added the point after kick to make it 28-21.
After an interception by Pike’s Mario Davenport on a long deep pass, the Patriots started the next series at their own 9. PLAS then drove 91 yards in 15 plays, taking off 8:08 off the block, leaving the Gators little time to work (3:42) down two scores (35-21). White scored the TD on a 13-yard run scramble, weaving his way through and by defenders.
White finished the night with 182 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 14 carries. He also threw for 156 and a score off 14-of-25 passing. Taylor and Elijah Caldwell both had four receptions with Taylor earning 78 yards and Caldwell 37 with a TD.
The Pike defense picked up two more interceptions in the final minutes, giving them four for the game. Renfroe finished it off with a 17-yard field goal with 43 seconds to make the final 38-21.
The Patriot defense was lit up by the Gator offense in the first half for 301 yards on 30 plays, but it stepped up big in the second half, allowing only 45 yards and three first downs on five possessions. It forced two punts and intercepted three passes.
K.C. Bradford and Peyton Dicks both had 10 tackles to lead the defense. White and Guice had six tackles each. Davenport had two interceptions, while Taylor had a pick six return of 41 yards in the first half. Levi Sikes had the other interception.
The offenses came out firing in the first half, leading to a 21 all tie at halftime.
Glenwood, which scored on three of five possessions in the opening first half, scored on the game’s first possession off a 5-yard pass from Jackson Griner to Ron Beachamp with 7:35 left in the first quarter.
The Pike defense stepped on the next series as Taylor caught a Gator receiver’s deflection and raced 41 yards untouched to the end zone. Renfroe booted the extra point kick to tie it at 7-7 with 3:43 to go in the opening quarter.
The teams then scored on four straight series – all 73 to 80 yards in length -- to take the game to 21-21.
Undaunted by the interception return, the Gators struck back four plays into their next series as Beachamp got wide open behind the Patriot secondary and caught a 60-yard scoring pass to put Glenwood up 14-7 with 1:34 left in the quarter. It capped a 73-yard drive.
The Patriots, who finished the first half with 165 yards on 21 plays and mostly off three possessions, answered on the ensuing series, moving 74 yards in nine plays. White scored up the middle on a 13-yard run with 9:44 to go in the second quarter. The drive was keyed by a 4th-and-7 conversion with a 15-yard White to Caldwell pass.
Glenwood followed with a nine-play, 80-yard drive capped by a 18-yard Kye Robichaux TD run, but Pike matched it with 8-play, 80-yard drive with Caldwell catching a pass in the right flat and going by defenders on the sidelines the last five yards for a 13-yard TD pass with 3:07 left in the half.
The last Patriot drive was keyed by 43-yard White to Javon Christian long pass on 3rd-and-25 where Christian outleaped the defender for the ball.
The Gators, after starting on their own 3, threatened in the final minute. After runs of 19 by Griner and 24 by Robichaux plus a 15-yard personal foul penalty on Pike Lib, the Gators moved to the Patriot 39. However, the drive stalled on downs with Pike Lib’s Taylor batting down a pass in the end zone on fourth down with 28 seconds left.
Defenses dominated the third quarter until White broke loose on a 95-yard touchdown run in the final minute to put the Patriots up.
Pike Liberal Arts then dominated the final quarter in all phases to finish off the state-title victory.
The Patriots, despite the first-half dominance by Glenwood, outgained the Gators overall 368 to 346. Pike Lib had 212 yards on the ground and 156 through the air.
Griner led Glenwood with 127 yards rushing on 19 carries and Robichaux added 103 on 15 carries, but the two combined for only one rushing touchdown.
Griner threw for just 95 yards – 60 coming in one play – off 6-of-15 passing and was intercepted three times. Will Haines threw the other interception.
