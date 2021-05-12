Pike Liberal Arts wins third state baseball title; caps boys triple crown of titles

The Pike Liberal Arts baseball team beat the opponents and the pressure.
Now, they are part of two special threes – three straight state titles plus Pike Liberal boys athletics’ triple crown title for the 2020-21 academic year.
The Patriots finished off both feats Wednesday, sweeping the AISA Class AAA state championship series over Bessemer Academy at Montgomery’s Paterson Field.
Pike Lib won the opener 6-2 before rolling to a 12-0 victory in three innings in the second game.
“I am extremely excited,” said Pike Liberal Arts head coach Rush Hixon, a Pike Lib alum. “I am proud of my guys. They are the ones who deserve all the credit. They bought into what we were doing and ultimately were rewarded for it, so I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
The Patriots became just the second team to win three straight titles in Class AAA, the first since Glenwood in 2009-11. Edgewood holds the overall record for consecutive AISA baseball titles of eight straight (2009-2016), doing so in AA and A.
Pike Lib also became the second program to win boys state titles in football, basketball and baseball in the same year, joining Abbeville Christian in 2015-16.
With two straight titles on their resume then watching the football and basketball teams win state crowns, Hixon said there was pressure on this year’s Patriot baseball team to complete the trifecta in both categories.
“I think it will go unnoticed that they did have a lot of pressure on them, but I told them from the start that pressure was a privilege -- that if there was not pressure on you that you are not in a special spot or in an important game,” Hixon said. “So we took that whole pressure deal head on. They brought into the work.
“It wasn’t easy. There were days where we got beat pretty bad and there were days where practice wasn’t easy, but these guys bought into what we were doing. Our goal was to win a state title before any other team won one. That goal didn’t change. It just made it sweeter after the other two won.”
The Patriots finished the season with a 29-6-1 record and lost only once to a state of Alabama team, the same Bessemer team it beat Wednesday. Bessemer defeated Pike Lib on Feb. 20 at the Edgewood Tournament. Since that loss, PLAS won 25 straight games against state teams, including two over Bessemer at the Patriots’ own Jonah McWaters Tournament.
The five other Patriot losses were all to out of state teams, including Florida public schools Pensacola Catholic, Mosley and Arnold of Panama City.
Four Patriot players were named to the state all-tournament team for their performances in the two games Wednesday. The four were Walker Stallworth, Skylar Kidd, Jayden Jones and Scott Taylor Renfroe.
No MVP was awarded, but if one was, Hixon said it belonged to Stallworth.
Pitching for the first time since mid-April, Stallworth was strong on the mound in the opener. After struggling with walks in the first inning, he settled down, retiring 10 of the next 11. Included was a stretch of six straight strikeouts. He didn’t allow a hit until the sixth inning and finished with 10 strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings. He gave up just two runs and three hits overall.
“We didn’t decide to pitch him in game one until two days ago,” Hixon said. “He asked for the ball and he wanted it. He had a no-hitter through five innings and throws all 120 pitches he has, wins game one to set us up perfectly (for game two).”
In the opening game, Bessemer Academy, the home team, scored a run in the bottom of the first off a dropped third strike and three straight walks.
The Patriots, though, quickly matched it with a run in the top of the second then surged ahead 4-1 with three runs in the third. A two-out error scored Kidd in the second. A Renfroe RBI single, a Kidd fielder’s choice and an error scored the third-inning runs.
Bessemer scored once in the sixth, but the Patriots slammed any comeback hopes with two runs in the top of the seventh on a two-run single by Kidd.
Kidd led the offense in the game, going 2-for-3 with three runs batted in.
Pike Lib, the home team in game two, scored two first-inning runs before blowing the game open with eight runs in the second. The Patriots added two more in the third to win the game in three innings.
“The whole message after game one was to regroup and come into game two with a new mindset, to continue to work to win and play the game hard no matter what the score was,” Hixon said. “The guys took that and ran with it. We knew if we gave Drew (Nelson) a little bit of run support that was all he would need.”
Nelson pitched a three-inning no-hitter with five strikeouts and three walks.
The Patriots had only eight hits, but Jordan and John Lott both had two hits and two runs batted in. Jordan had a double and a triple. Renfroe had a two-run single, Stallworth had a RBI single and a RBI sac fly. Kidd added a run-scoring single and Hunter Keenan brought home a run on a sac fly.