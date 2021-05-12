Pike Liberal Arts wins third state baseball title; caps boys triple crown of titles

Pitching for the first time since mid-April, Stallworth was strong on the mound in the opener. After struggling with walks in the first inning, he settled down, retiring 10 of the next 11. Included was a stretch of six straight strikeouts. He didn’t allow a hit until the sixth inning and finished with 10 strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings. He gave up just two runs and three hits overall.

“We didn’t decide to pitch him in game one until two days ago,” Hixon said. “He asked for the ball and he wanted it. He had a no-hitter through five innings and throws all 120 pitches he has, wins game one to set us up perfectly (for game two).”

In the opening game, Bessemer Academy, the home team, scored a run in the bottom of the first off a dropped third strike and three straight walks.

The Patriots, though, quickly matched it with a run in the top of the second then surged ahead 4-1 with three runs in the third. A two-out error scored Kidd in the second. A Renfroe RBI single, a Kidd fielder’s choice and an error scored the third-inning runs.

Bessemer scored once in the sixth, but the Patriots slammed any comeback hopes with two runs in the top of the seventh on a two-run single by Kidd.

Kidd led the offense in the game, going 2-for-3 with three runs batted in.