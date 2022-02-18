PLAS athletes Williams, Rushing sign scholarships

“Spin is definitely bigger than speed in my blood,” Rushing joked.

She has three main pitches in her arsenal.

“I move the ball in and out really well. I throw a change-up, a curve and drop.”

Offensively, she considers herself a good contact hitter with a desire to find a way to get on base to set up her teammates for run-scoring hit chances.

“I am not a big bunter, but if I hit a ground ball, I should be getting on first base,” Rushing said.

Rushing has visited the Shelton campus in Tuscaloosa several times, including for camps. She said she didn’t know any of the players prior to her visit, but has enjoyed meeting them and head coach Buddy Boyle. She added they made her feel “at home”

“It is a great fit,” Rushing said. “I love the team, the atmosphere and the education. It was all great. The team was great. We all fit in. I am excited to play with them.”

The Lady Patriot senior said the Buccaneers see her as a pitcher, but she hopes to also play some at second base and shortstop.

“I am going up to pitch, but hopefully I can work toward getting in some infield,” said.

