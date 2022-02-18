PLAS athletes Williams, Rushing sign scholarships

Two Pike Liberal Arts seniors in two different sports signed this week to play at the collegiate level.
Gavin Williams, a linebacker/defensive end in football, inked with Millsaps College, a Division-II program in Jackson, Miss., while softball standout Ally Rushing, a pitcher/middle infielder, signed with Shelton State Community.
Williams had a signing ceremony on Tuesday and Rushing held a ceremony on Wednesday at the Troy private school.
“It felt great,” Williams said of signing. “It (recruiting) was stressful, so this relieved a lot of stress.”
“It felt great,” Rushing said. “It is something I have worked for since I started playing softball when I was 4, so I am excited that I have gotten this far.”
Williams was a two-year starter, first at linebacker in 2020 then at defensive end this past year, and was a part of two Patriot AISA state titles. This past season, he was in on 82 tackles with five quarterback sacks.
“He was a huge part of the last two years,” Pike Liberal Arts head coach Rush Hixon said. “He came in last year and played a lot of linebacker for us then by need we asked him to move down to defensive line and without any hesitation he did that. He was very instrumental in our two state championships. He was a leader on and off the field. He really spoke with his actions when he played.”
Williams, who had several other junior college and small school offers, said he felt at home when visiting the Millsaps campus. He plans to be a business major.
“I liked the campus,” Williams said. “It is small, but it had everything I wanted. All the people there were nice and came off like a family to me.”
He was also impressed with the Millsaps coaching staff.
“They remind me of the Pike Lib coaching staff,” Williams said. “It seems like they will push me to my limits like they did here.”
The Patriot senior said the Majors coaching staff plan to use him as a bandit linebacker or inside linebacker on the college level.
“I read (offenses) well and I fill (the gaps) quickly,” Williams said of his defensive abilities.
Rushing hit .434 last year as a junior with 34 runs scored and 34 runs batted in over 40 games, but feels pitching is her forte. She has racked up 60 wins in her Pike Lib career and has a 2.60 career earned run average.
“I am definitely best (on the mound),” Rushing said. “That is something that I have practiced non-stop (since I was little).”
She considers her a control, finesse pitcher that is not overpowering.
“Spin is definitely bigger than speed in my blood,” Rushing joked.
She has three main pitches in her arsenal.
“I move the ball in and out really well. I throw a change-up, a curve and drop.”
Offensively, she considers herself a good contact hitter with a desire to find a way to get on base to set up her teammates for run-scoring hit chances.
“I am not a big bunter, but if I hit a ground ball, I should be getting on first base,” Rushing said.
Rushing has visited the Shelton campus in Tuscaloosa several times, including for camps. She said she didn’t know any of the players prior to her visit, but has enjoyed meeting them and head coach Buddy Boyle. She added they made her feel “at home”
“It is a great fit,” Rushing said. “I love the team, the atmosphere and the education. It was all great. The team was great. We all fit in. I am excited to play with them.”
The Lady Patriot senior said the Buccaneers see her as a pitcher, but she hopes to also play some at second base and shortstop.
“I am going up to pitch, but hopefully I can work toward getting in some infield,” said.