PLAS baseball players Mayes White signs with FSU, Walker Stallworth with Southern Union

TROY – A common goal Mayes White and Walker Stallworth share is helping Pike Liberal Arts School win yet another state baseball championship.
But before hitting the baseball field this spring for their senior seasons, the duo accomplished huge individual goals on Thursday at the AISA school located in Troy.
White, a shortstop, signed to continue his baseball and academic career at Florida State University, while Stallworth, a first baseman and pitcher, will do the same at Southern Union Community College in Wadley.
“Florida State has been a dream school of mine ever since I was like 14 years old,” White said. “I always wanted to play baseball at the next level. This has always been a dream of mine, so this is a really big day today.”
Stallworth said Southern Union is where he fit in.
“I want to thank coach (Aaron) Everett for giving me the opportunity, first of all,” Stallworth said. “Secondly, it’s some of the best facilities in the state as far as JUCO baseball. It’s more like home to me.”
New PLAS coach Russ Hixon, a 2015 graduate of the school hired in June to take over the baseball duties, has been impressed with their work ethic.
“I’ve yet to coach them in a season yet, so I can’t speak really a lot on their baseball abilities, but as far as their character, work ethic and things like that which will make them successful in life, they’ve got it,” Hixon said.
“Mayes is not only an incredible athlete, but also an incredible kid. He has an outstanding work ethic, skill set and attitude towards the game of baseball. That is going to allow him to be successful for a long time playing this game.
“Walker is another high character kid in our program who you can always count on. He’s a hard worker, and his combination of size and strength is going to allow him to make an immediate impact at Southern Union as a two-way player.”
Both players transferred to Pike Liberal, Stallworth coming from across town at Charles Henderson last year and White arriving from Tuscaloosa Academy after his father, Mario White, was named the new PLAS head football coach and athletics director in February.
“It was kind of tough when I first decided to come, because being from right down the road from the school – there’s always been like a baseball rivalry,” Stallworth said. “But I’m very thankful for them accepting me how they did and it’s been the best decision I’ve ever made.”
White was well familiar with PLAS through competition on the baseball field.
“I’ve known Pike ever since I was in the seventh grade playing baseball against them,” White said. “It was hard coming here at first because they beat me every year, but once I got here, it was a family atmosphere. Everybody accepted me and I really love it.”
Both are also members of the football team for the Patriots, who play in the Class AAA semifinals at Bessemer Academy on Friday.
“Walker and Mayes are not only great athletes, they are both great students,” Mario White said through a school release. “They work hard in the classroom, in the weight room and on the field in multiple sports.
“I am really proud of their leadership and effort. I feel confident they are ready to compete at the next level and will represent their Patriot family well.”
The Patriots won back-to-back state baseball championships (2018-2019) and were 14-1 last spring when the season came to a premature end due to COVID-19.
“I want to better myself,” Stallworth said of the upcoming baseball season. “I’ve got a lot of flaws I can fix. The team goal is to win a state championship. We kind of got robbed of it last year.”
White added, “I want to try and win every game this year and I want to better myself as a person and a player.”
