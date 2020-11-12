PLAS baseball players Mayes White signs with FSU, Walker Stallworth with Southern Union

“Mayes is not only an incredible athlete, but also an incredible kid. He has an outstanding work ethic, skill set and attitude towards the game of baseball. That is going to allow him to be successful for a long time playing this game.

“Walker is another high character kid in our program who you can always count on. He’s a hard worker, and his combination of size and strength is going to allow him to make an immediate impact at Southern Union as a two-way player.”

Both players transferred to Pike Liberal, Stallworth coming from across town at Charles Henderson last year and White arriving from Tuscaloosa Academy after his father, Mario White, was named the new PLAS head football coach and athletics director in February.

“It was kind of tough when I first decided to come, because being from right down the road from the school – there’s always been like a baseball rivalry,” Stallworth said. “But I’m very thankful for them accepting me how they did and it’s been the best decision I’ve ever made.”

White was well familiar with PLAS through competition on the baseball field.