PLAS has been 'strong rock' going into championship game

"We are excited to be in this spot. It is an awesome opportunity for these seniors and lot of these young guys too who have never experienced success in football. We are looking forward to the opportunity to play for it.”

The ride to the finals wasn’t an easy one, said White.

Like the rest of the United States, Pike Liberal players had to deal with the issues that have been a part of 2020.

“This team is so special,” White said. “We walked into a national pandemic (COVID-19) then after the pandemic we had a race war on our hands. Our team is pretty 50-50 down the line, so these kids have been dealing with a lot socially and their community by coming to Pike Lib and Pike Lib has been dealing with a lot to accept kids from a diversity standpoint. The entire Pike Lib has been through a lot, so that is why there are a full range of emotions.”

Through it all, he said the players have been a “strong rock” of foundation.

“This team will forever be marked in history – and we don’t talk about the winning, but we are talking about what God put us here to do,” White said. “As adults we can learn a lot from these young men as they came together and love one another.