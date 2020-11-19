PLAS has been 'strong rock' going into championship game

Late Friday night on a bus ride back from Bessemer, Pike Liberal football coaches couldn’t help but reflect back to eight months ago.
“(Running game) Coach (Ryan) McCullough and I were talking about it on the bus ride home,” first-year head coach Mario White said before recalling late March. “My first meeting, we had 18 kids out and eight of them were eighth or ninth graders.
"The first day in the weight room, coach McCullough and I were sitting there and he asked, ‘Coach, what are you thinking?’ I was like, ‘I just hope we make it to the playoffs in our first year and possibly win six or seven games.’
“He leaned up in my ear (on the bus ride) and said, ‘How about making the playoffs and us winning six or seven games this year?’ I said, ‘Man, yeah it is crazy’ and we looked at each other and laughed.”
Oh, how it is a different look now.
The Patriots, after increasing participation to 48 players, are now a win away from a state title. They go for that state crown Friday at 7 p.m. against Glenwood (10-0) in the AISA Class AAA state championship game at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl.
A year after going 3-8, the Patriots have transformed to a 9-2 state championship challenging team.
“Kind of numb – been kind of numb,” White said of reaching the finals in his first year. “Can’t believe it. Everything we have worked for, everything we thought God sent us here to do has come to fruition.
"We are excited to be in this spot. It is an awesome opportunity for these seniors and lot of these young guys too who have never experienced success in football. We are looking forward to the opportunity to play for it.”
The ride to the finals wasn’t an easy one, said White.
Like the rest of the United States, Pike Liberal players had to deal with the issues that have been a part of 2020.
“This team is so special,” White said. “We walked into a national pandemic (COVID-19) then after the pandemic we had a race war on our hands. Our team is pretty 50-50 down the line, so these kids have been dealing with a lot socially and their community by coming to Pike Lib and Pike Lib has been dealing with a lot to accept kids from a diversity standpoint. The entire Pike Lib has been through a lot, so that is why there are a full range of emotions.”
Through it all, he said the players have been a “strong rock” of foundation.
“This team will forever be marked in history – and we don’t talk about the winning, but we are talking about what God put us here to do,” White said. “As adults we can learn a lot from these young men as they came together and love one another.
“They play hard for one another, so when I think about this team and this year being special, it will be because these young men walked through a worldwide pandemic and a race issue and they stayed the course and stayed together through all the negativity. They have been a strong rock. They have been a strong rock for me and my coaching staff as well.”
Support Local Journalism
In addition to the team chemistry, the Patriots have plenty of talent, starting with White’s son, Mayes, the team’s starting quarterback and a standout defensive back. The senior, a multi-talented athlete who just signed a baseball scholarship to Florida State, has accounted for 3,490 yards and 38 touchdowns over 10 games – 2,315 passing yards, 27 TDs; 1,175 rushing, 11 TDs. He also has six interceptions on defense.
There are other weapons for an offense that averages 33.6 points a game.
Kameron Baker has rushed for 1,005 yards and 11 scores, while 6-foot-4 wide receiver Jay Taylor is major playmaker with 1,085 receiving yards off 55 catches with 16 touchdowns. Elijah Caldwell has 38 receptions for 695 yards and nine scores and Javion Christian 21 catches for 317 yards and four scores.
The offensive line is anchored by sophomore Connor Jones and 6-foot-7, 345-pound senior Ryan Barnes.
The Patriots also have a special weapon in the kicking game in Scott Taylor Renfroe, a Troy commitment who was an AISA all-state kicker last year. The senior has hit four field goals on the season, including a long of 41 yards.
Pike Lib also has standouts on a defensive unit described by White as “aggressive” and “physical.” It kept seven of 10 opponents under 15 or less points.
The defensive front features seniors Caleb Guice (17 tackles for losses, five quarterback sacks), and Derrius Northcutt (11 tackles for loss, six QB sacks) along with Frankie Jeffcoat (eight tackles for loss, four QB sacks) and Marx Copeland (four sacks).
The linebackers include seniors Peyton Dicks and Levi Sikes, who have earned 85 and 63, tackles, respectively with Dicks earning nine tackles for loss. Baker, a junior, is another talented linebacker and has 53 tackles with five for losses.
In addition to Mayes White, the secondary features Christian and Taylor, who have three interceptions each.
Pike Lib’s opponent in the final is a familiar one – top-ranked and unbeaten Glenwood (10-0). The two region foes meet on Oct. 23 in Troy with the Gators winning 26-7.
“First game we played with them, but to be honest with you, I take full blame for that game,” White said. “I played way too conservative instead of doing what we do. That is what we are going to do (this time).”
Like the Patriots, the Gators have plenty of talent on the field, including second-team all-state running back Kye Robichaux, a senior. Senior quarterback Jackson Griner leads the offense.
“Their quarterback is a special player,” White said. “He can run that football with the best of them. He is 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, so he is a physical kid. We have to wrap up when we get there.
“Stopping him (Griner) is the key to stopping their offense.”
Sophomore AJ Harris is a big-play wide receiver with speed and is a major threat on special teams with five punt returns for touchdowns and one kick return for a score.
The Gator defense, which has allowed only 12.0 points a game, is led by returning all-state linebacker B.J. Snellgrove.
Glenwood, which lost in last year’s state finals to Bessemer, won two close games to start the season, beating Bessemer (37-25) and Escambia Academy (24-22), but has won eight of the last nine by 29 or more with the exception being the Pike Lib meeting.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!