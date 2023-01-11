PLAS names Coggins as new football coach, AD

Pike Liberal Arts School has turned to a veteran to lead its football program and athletics department in naming Phillip Coggins on Wednesday to handle those duties.

“Coach Coggins is committed to growing student athletes mentally, physically, and spiritually which align with our school values,” PLAS Head of School Eric Burkett was quoted in a school press release concerning the hire.

Coggins spent this past season at Chilton County as defensive coordinator for the Class 6A school. Prior to that, he led the Billingsley football program on the Class 1A level from 2019-2021, compiling a 14-19 record over three seasons, which included three playoff appearances. He also spent time as head football coach and athletic director at Class 2A Highland Home (2017-2018), going 19-6 over two seasons with playoff appearances each year. He has spent 20 years in the coaching profession.

“I have a genuine passion to see students succeed in every aspect of life,” said Coggins through the release. “I think sports play a key role in this development by teaching principles that will translate into life.

“These principles include a commitment to excellence and doing things the correct way, even when it is not the easy way. Sports teaches hard work, teamwork, perseverance, and perhaps most importantly, accountability.”

Coggins, who is a 2010 graduate of Alabama State University, becomes the sixth football coach of the Patriots in little more than a year as he takes the job over from Charlie Schofield, a member of the coaching staff since 2019 who was named the interim head coach and athletic director last September when Travis Baxley was released of those duties for what school officials termed a breach of contract.

The coaching carousel for PLAS began in November of 2021 after Mario White’s sudden resignation before the AISA state semifinals and Pike Lib alum Rush Hixon took over the rest of the playoffs, including an AISA state championship win over Tuscaloosa Academy.

Hixon, who was also Pike’s baseball coach, left early the next summer for a job with Chipola College baseball. Pike Lib then hired former Charles Henderson head coach Hugh Fountain shortly after, but he pulled out a week later after securing a head coaching job at his alma mater of W.S. Neal.

The school then hired Baxley two weeks later. Baxley had been defensive coordinator at Pike Road before being chosen as the Patriots coach.

“Being a 2A program, we see Coach Coggins’ experience and reputation in our regional area as a significant advantage as we continue our transition into the Alabama High School Athletics Association,” PLAS Foundation Board of Trustees Chairman Cory Rushing said.