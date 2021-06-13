PLAS standouts Mayes White and Drew Nelson headline area baseball All-State selections

Dominating pitchers, standout hitters and two members of Pike Liberal Arts state championship team were among the 11 Wiregrass players chosen all-state baseball players by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

The two members of the Pike Liberal Arts state championship team also earned two of the three top awards in the AISA from the ASWA. Florida State signee Mayes White, a senior shortstop, was named the AISA Player of the Year, while junior Drew Nelson was named the AISA Pitcher of the Year.

White, a senior shortstop, finished with a .337 batting average, four homers, eight doubles, two triples, 22 runs batted in, 41 runs and stole 21-of-23 bases for the Patriots. He was also a strong defensive player for Pike Lib.

Nelson, a junior pitcher/right fielder, was the ace of the state champion Patriot staff, going 8-1 with a 0.94 ERA and a 0.87 walks/hits to innings pitched ratio. The ERA and WHIP were the best in the AISA for any pitcher that threw 40 plus innings. He also had 97 strikeouts, second most in the AISA. Nelson also threw an AISA-leading four shutouts plus one no-hitter.