PLAS wins opener of semifinals baseball series

Pike Liberal Arts won 6-3 at Morgan Academy in the first game of a best-of-three series in the AISA AAA baseball semifinals on Wednesday.

With the game tied 3-3 going to the sixth, the Patriots scored three times, boosted by a two-RBI double by Levi Sikes.

Drew Nelson had two hits, including a double, and an RBI and Scott Taylor Renfroe drove in a run with a hit.

Press Jefcoat pitched four innings, allowing four hits with five strikeouts. Javon Christian pitched three innings, didn't allow a hit and struck out three.