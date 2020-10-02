Prattville rallies late to beat Enterprise

Enterprise dominated the first half and on the ground but Prattville rallied in the second through the air and edged the Wildcats 35-28 on homecoming in Wildcat Stadium on Friday night.
The Lions erased a 28-14 deficit in the final 15 minutes. Quarterback E.J. Ousley threw a 23-yard pop pass on essentially a sweep around right end to Derryl Holmes, then running back Keondre Powell tied the game on a 4-yard run with 3:34 remaining.
After a short Enterprise punt, Ousley found Al-Terious Bates for 40 yards and the game-winning touchdown with exactly a minute left.
Enterprise, which played a nearly flawless first half, saw its final three possessions end with a fumble that set up the game-tying drive, an 18-yard punt that put the Lions on the Enterprise 43 with 2:05 on the clock, and a last-gasp interception after Prattville took the lead.
“We gave them the game. Period,” Enterprise head coach Rick Darlington said. “The best way to win the game is not to lose it. We managed to lose it.”
Enterprise was ruthlessly efficient in the first half. The Wildcats, who for the first time this season started on offense, didn’t waste any time being physical and establish control of the line of scrimmage.
Starting at its 20 after a touchback, Enterprise marched 80 yards in 14 plays and held it 8:02 on its way to the end zone. There were two third-down conversions on that drive, a Quentin Hayes quarterback keeper for eight yards and a 4-yard run by Mykel Johnson on third-and-4 at the Lions 25.
Josh McCray finished it off with a 9-yard touchdown run around right end. Matthew Sheahan’s PAT made it 7-0.
Prattville answered on its first drive. Holmes took a little pop pass from quarterback Ousley around right end on a jet sweep and found his way to the end zone on the 34-yard scamper that capped a seven-play, 65-yard drive that took nearly four minutes off the clock. Elliot Duke added the PAT that tied the game 7-all with 1:06 left in the first quarter.
Enterprise went back to work. After another touchback, the Cats again went 80 yards in 14 plays on another drive that took 6:13. Johnson scored on a 6-yard run around left end on third-and-goal. McCray kept that drive alive when he ran for 13 yards on fourth-and-3 from the Prattville 19. Johnson also converted on third-and-3 earlier in the march with an 8-yard carry on a counter left.
The Cats defense then got a key stop and forced a Prattville punt that put Enterprise on the field at its own 35.
To that point, it was the Enterprise ground game that had dominated, mostly out of the single wing package.
But with Prattville’s safeties crashing down, on first down Hayes faked a handoff, straightened up and hit senior receiver Jared Smith who was all alone in the middle of the field behind everybody. Smith took it the distance and it was 21-7 with 5:12 left in the first half.
The Lions again went three-and-out. The Cats went on another long drive, but it ended when McCray was stopped on fourth-and-3 at the Prattville 22 on a 3-yard loss with 27 seconds on the clock.
Prattville tried to move the football, but a long pass from Ousley was intercepted by Jalen Cunningham to send Enterprise to the locker room up 21-7 at halftime.
The Lions drove 80 yards for a score to open the third quarter. Ousley hit Holmes for 32 yards deep down the middle on third-and-10, then found Bates for 45 yards and a first-and-goal at the Enterprise 3 on another deep ball. On the next play, Keondre Powell scored around the left corner and the Lions were down 21-14 with 10:01 on the clock.
Enterprise came back with a clutch scoring drive – a 10-play, 71-yarder that took 5:34 off the clock – that was all on the ground. The drive had gains of 8, 7, 9, 8, 3, 13, 7, 3 and 4 yards before Hayes faked a sweep to McCray and scored up the middle on a 9-yard run.
Trailing again by two scores, the Lions went back to the air, where they had success throughout the second half. A 47-yard bomb from Ousley to Holmes put the Lions on the Enterprise 33. After a first down, Holmes scored on a pop pass sweep on a 23-yard gain with 2:16 left in the third. It was 28-21.
The Cats were driving toward rebuilding their lead, but midway through the fourth quarter Mykel Johnson fumbled on second effort at the end of a nice run around the Prattville 35. Malike Stargill picked it up and returned it to the Enterprise 22 with 6:41 remaining.
From that point, Prattville controlled the game in a way the Lions couldn’t in the first half.
“We did a better job of stopping them on crucial downs in the first half. We didn’t do that in the second half,” Darlington said. “Then we didn’t convert on third downs in the second half. Obviously, the fumble was big. That hurt us. A lot of things went wrong.”
