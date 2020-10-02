Prattville rallies late to beat Enterprise

The Lions again went three-and-out. The Cats went on another long drive, but it ended when McCray was stopped on fourth-and-3 at the Prattville 22 on a 3-yard loss with 27 seconds on the clock.

Prattville tried to move the football, but a long pass from Ousley was intercepted by Jalen Cunningham to send Enterprise to the locker room up 21-7 at halftime.

The Lions drove 80 yards for a score to open the third quarter. Ousley hit Holmes for 32 yards deep down the middle on third-and-10, then found Bates for 45 yards and a first-and-goal at the Enterprise 3 on another deep ball. On the next play, Keondre Powell scored around the left corner and the Lions were down 21-14 with 10:01 on the clock.

Enterprise came back with a clutch scoring drive – a 10-play, 71-yarder that took 5:34 off the clock – that was all on the ground. The drive had gains of 8, 7, 9, 8, 3, 13, 7, 3 and 4 yards before Hayes faked a sweep to McCray and scored up the middle on a 9-yard run.

Trailing again by two scores, the Lions went back to the air, where they had success throughout the second half. A 47-yard bomb from Ousley to Holmes put the Lions on the Enterprise 33. After a first down, Holmes scored on a pop pass sweep on a 23-yard gain with 2:16 left in the third. It was 28-21.