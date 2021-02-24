PRAYER AND PERSISTENCE: Smith gives back to G.W. Long as trainer, still winning titles as powerlifter

“I think I’ve always kind of been motivated to accomplish and do things.”

Thus it should really be no surprise that he recently won his age division and set four records for powerlifting in the Alabama State Championships held in Northport.

Oh, and he did so despite having a knee replacement last August and a little more than a year after quadruple bypass heart surgery.

“In November of 2019 I went in to have a stress test (on heart) because I was going to have to have my left knee replaced,” Smith said. “Well, they shut everything down and said we’re going to have to take you by ambulance to UAB.

“My wife said, ‘Well I’ll drive him.’ And they said, ‘No, you don’t understand, he could die at any minute. He needs to be in an ambulance.’ I had a quadruple bypass and they put two titanium plates in my chest that are still there.

“Then in August of 2020, I did finally go in and have my left knee replaced. The doctor said I wouldn’t be able to squat down.”

It didn’t faze Smith in the least.

He starting training again in powerlifting, which during his 20s was a huge part of his life after moving from Texas to Southern California.