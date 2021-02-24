PRAYER AND PERSISTENCE: Smith gives back to G.W. Long as trainer, still winning titles as powerlifter

SKIPPERVILLE – Jimmy Smith has led a fascinating life.
“My thought in doing everything is to make people realize we’re dealt different things, but through the power of prayer and persistence, we don’t have to roll over and play dead and accept things for what they appear to be,” Smith said.
The 67-year-old who has endured more twists and turns than an amusement park roller coaster has spent the past three years as a volunteer weight training coach at G.W. Long High School, trying to give back the best way he knows how.
“He just showed up one day,” Rebels football coach Scott Horne says. “He started talking about all he had done and who he had done stuff with.
“He got in and started talking to the kids and you could tell he knew what he was talking about. I think more than his weightlifting stuff, which is a big benefit, is just he’s really positive around the kids and does a real good job of motivating them.”
Smith lives in the Dale County community of Arguta, having moved to the Wiregrass from California three years ago after marrying for the first time at age 64.
“My wife is from this area,” Smith explains. “Her mom passed away and she had 10 acres out here, so we decided to move from California.”
After driving by the school numerous times going back and forth to his home, Smith decided to offer his services as a trainer.
“I feel God has really blessed me with a lot of things, so I think it’s meant to give back,” he said.
Smith has certainly plenty of experience to draw from.
“At one time I wanted to be an actor, so I started taking some acting work when I was about 40 years old,” Smith said. “Hollywood was looking for someone short, fat, ugly, bald and no neck and all the sudden I was in two national commercials – one for Little Caesars Pizza and one for the 3M corporation.”
For 17 years he was an in-home care worker.
“I took care of hospice patients and I took care of a paraplegic for about 13 years,” Smith said. “I lived in home with him.
“He had always wanted to travel and couldn’t because of his handicap. He weighed over 200 pounds. So we started taking cruises and fortunately for me he needed someone to go with him and I had the opportunity to travel most of the world doing cruises.”
Smith overcame a speech impediment as a teenager that was caused by a high fever when he was infected with scarlet fever and rheumatic fever as a young child.
“It was pretty aggravating trying to talk to people and them not understanding,” Smith said. “It seems like I was always angry. I wanted to be heard but nobody could understand me, so I took speech classes until I was probably 15, 16 years old.
“I think I’ve always kind of been motivated to accomplish and do things.”
Thus it should really be no surprise that he recently won his age division and set four records for powerlifting in the Alabama State Championships held in Northport.
Oh, and he did so despite having a knee replacement last August and a little more than a year after quadruple bypass heart surgery.
“In November of 2019 I went in to have a stress test (on heart) because I was going to have to have my left knee replaced,” Smith said. “Well, they shut everything down and said we’re going to have to take you by ambulance to UAB.
“My wife said, ‘Well I’ll drive him.’ And they said, ‘No, you don’t understand, he could die at any minute. He needs to be in an ambulance.’ I had a quadruple bypass and they put two titanium plates in my chest that are still there.
“Then in August of 2020, I did finally go in and have my left knee replaced. The doctor said I wouldn’t be able to squat down.”
It didn’t faze Smith in the least.
He starting training again in powerlifting, which during his 20s was a huge part of his life after moving from Texas to Southern California.
“I started competing when I was about 25,” Smith said. “I was training at a little gym in San Marcos, California, and come to find out one of the guys I was training with at that time would go on to become the world’s strongest man – Bill Kazmaier. He and I trained together for about three years or so.
“In 1978, Bill and I were members of the United States Powerlifting Team. I stayed in Southern California and competed all over. I’ve been the California state powerlifting champion. I was in Oklahoma and was the Oklahoma state powerlifting champion.”
Now Smith, at 5-foot-4, 214 pounds, can add an Alabama state title in the Masters (65-69) division to that list.
“I deadlifted 352 pounds, bench pressed 236 and squatted 225,” Smith said. “They allow you to set state records in each division, so I set four state records for the total, the squat, bench and deadlift.
“I competed in the 220-pound division. Needless to say, there are not many people my age that are out there lifting, so competition is pretty scarce, actually.
“I’ve always taken it with a grain of salt, because you may have some country boy out here that is stronger than all get out who just decided not to lift weights, but he can pick up a tree. It’s just something I chose to do. God blessed me with natural, God-given strength.”
The Alabama competition was the first for Smith in five years.
“Four, maybe almost five now, I had a left shoulder replacement,” Smith said. “They had to take everything out and put in plastic. Of course, they said, ‘You’ll never lift over 20 pounds again.’ I didn’t really believe that, so I didn’t really buy into that program.”
As an instructor at G.W. Long, Smith figured it was time to lead by example.
“Hence the reason why I went to the state championships because I thought for the last three years I’ve been talking to these kids about things I’ve done in the past rather than things I’m doing now, so I’m not one to really talk the talk, I like to walk the walk,” Smith said.
The total of points at the Alabama meet qualified Smith to enter the National Championships this July in Palm Springs, Calif. The last time he competed in a national event was 1978.
“It’s always been my goal in life to try and be a national champion,” Smith said. “I had given up on that goal, and then all of the sudden I realized that I could still be a national champion.
“It doesn’t matter what year or how old I am when I become one, I would just like to be a national champion. So that pretty much motivates me.”
