Prep Baseball: Ariton downs G.W. Long to win Class 2A, Area 3 title

Ariton scored two runs each in the third, fifth and sixth inning and pitcher Nash Evans contained G.W. Long’s offense Friday night as the No. 7 ranked Purple Cats clinched the 2A, Area 3 title with a 6-1 win over the No. 3 ranked Rebels.
Rain halted the game in the bottom of the seventh after Ariton went up 9-1, but the final result reverted back to the sixth inning when it was 6-1 since Long’s final at-bat couldn’t be completed.
With the win, Ariton improved to 16-7 on the season and finished area play at 6-0. G.W. Long dropped to 11-10 and 4-2.
Evans limited the Rebels to four hits and one unearned run in six innings of work. He struck out three and walked two.
Offensively for Ariton, Evans had two hits, including a run-scoring double, while Landon Tyler had a two-run double and a RBI sacrifice fly. Jackson Baker had a RBI double and Caden Collier had a run-scoring single. Landon Thrash had two singles.
Brody Walker led the Rebel offense with a single and a RBI sacrifice fly. Hayes Horne, Jackson Dasigner and Brant Brady added a single each.
Providence Christian 5-11, Wicksburg 1-4: Providence Christian scored seven runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a 4-4 tie to take an 11-4 win late Friday night in the second game of a Class 3A, Area 3 doubleheader to earn a sweep of the twin-bill.
The Eagles won the opener 5-1.
Providence Christian (6-0) clinched a state playoff berth as did Houston Academy (5-1) with the outcomes. Wicksburg (4-4) was eliminated from playoff contention. PCS and HA will decide the area champion and runner-up later this week.
Providence’s sixth inning opened with a line out, but three hits followed – singles by Frank Wells and Chapel Stickler and a two-run double by Jake Smith. Clark Crowder singled home Smith to make it 7-4.
Abe Chancellor walked and Reed Linder was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Harrison Mims walked to force in a run. Matthew Morris followed with a two-run single to make it 10-4. After a pop out, Wells singled home Mims for the final run.
Morris led the PCS offense with three hits and two runs batted in and Mims had two hits with three RBI. Smith had two hits and two RBI and Stickler also had two hits.
Smith picked up the win in relief, working two scoreless and hitless innings with three strikeouts and one walk.
Wicksburg finished with just four hits. Tristan Hill and Holden Wade both had a hit and a RBI.
In the opener, Providence Christian scored three runs in the first inning and made the lead stick in defeating Wicksburg 5-1.
Reed Linder got the win, scattering five hits and striking out five in 6 1/3 innings. Abe Chancellor recorded the final two outs.
Linder also had two RBI, while Chapel Stickler drove in a run with a hit and Matthew Morris added an RBI. Clark Crowder had two hits, including a double.
For Wicksburg, Dalton Taggart drove in the lone run.
Carroll 13, Zion Chapel 2: Jackson Chancey hit a three-run homer and also drove in runs with a squeeze bunt and a RBI ground out to spark Carroll’s 13-2 win over Zion Chapel.
Evan Peters had a single with two runs batted in, Stinson Draper had a RBI double and Will Jones a single and RBI for Carroll. Judson Patterson added a double.
Chancey picked up the win, allowing just three hits and two unearned runs over six innings. He struck out five.
Geneva County 24, Abbeville 0: The Bulldogs scored eight in the first and 16 in the second inning.
Will Birdsong had four hits and five RBI, Jackson Stewart had four hits and four RBI and JP Beasley had four hits and three RBI. Both Birdsong and Stewart had a triple and a double.
Chandler Enfinger had three hits and two RBI. Evan Sorrells, Parker Hughes, Chris Duncan and Hunter Adams had two hits each with Sorrells earning a triple and Hughes and Duncan a double each. Hughes drove in three runs and Sorrells and Duncan two each. Jay Roberts added a single and RBI.
Hughes and Holden Hughes combined on a three-inning, two-hit shutout. Hughes went two innings and struck out two.
Late Thursday
Ariton 11, G.W. Long 8: Ariton scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to break away from a 6-5 margin then held off a Rebel rally in the seventh for an 11-8 Class 2A, Area 2 win in high school baseball action at Ariton Thursday.
Landon Thrash had a RBI triple and Jackson Baker and Caden Collier had a run-scoring single each in the Ariton sixth with the other two runs scoring on an outfield error.
Long scored three times in the seventh and had the bases loaded with two outs when Ariton reliever Landon Thrash got a strikeout to end the game.
Connor Thrash had three hits and a RBI to lead Ariton (15-7, 5-0). Paxton Steed had two hits, one a double, with a RBI and Collier also had two hits with a RBI. Landon Thrash and Baker added a hit and RBI each.
For Long (11-9, 4-1), Jackson Chancey, Jackson Dasinger and Mikey Vanderhayden all had two hits each with a RBI. Carson Dunlap added a hit and two RBI and Trevor Morris had a single and RBI. Chancey had a triple and Tanner Johnston a double.
Phenix Griffin was the winning pitcher, working 4 2/3 innings and giving up six hits and five runs with four strikeouts. Thrash, who entered in the fifth, picked up a save.
Dothan 9, Prattville 5: The Wolves salvaged a split of a Class 7A, Area 3 doubleheader with a 9-5 win over Prattville. The Lions won the opener 7-6 in eight innings.
In Dothan’s win, Blake Wynn had a three-run triple and RBI double and Jace Dyer had two hits, including a three-run homer. Chase Allsup had two hits and a RBI and Carter Fanning had two hits with a double. Mark Padilla added a RBI single.
JP Reed was the winning pitcher, striking out seven over 5 1/3 innings. Brooks Olive worked the last 1 2/3 innings to earn a save. He struck out three.
Enterprise 12, Jeff Davis 1: Enterprise finished off a Class 7A, Area 3 doubleheader sweep of Jeff Davis, winning 12-1 behind the four-hit, two RBI performance of Parker Session.
Noah Loy, Jack Williams and Drew Shiver all had two hits with a double and Williams and Shiver both drove in two runs. Will Powell had a hit and drove in three runs and Payton Easterling had a hit and RBI.
Logan Fleming pitched three innings, allowing a run on three hits, while striking out six. Lane Danford pitched two scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out three.
Cottonwood 11-12, Houston County 0-1: Brothers Brody Morris and Braylen Morris picked up pitching wins in the Bears’ sweep.
Brody struck out seven and allowed two hits over five innings in the opener and Braylen struck out nine and gave up two hits over five innings in game two.
In the opener, Brody Morris had a two-run triple, Austin McCardle had two hits, one a triple, Dylan McCardle had two singles and Carson Wells had a two-run single.
In game two, Caleb Butler had three hits and four runs batted in, while Austin McCardle and Anthony Anderson had three hits each with McCardle earning a double. Brody Morris had two hits, one a triple.
Geneva 8-10, Dale County 7-8: Geneva swept Dale County in a Class 4A, Area 2 doubleheader, winning 8-7 and 10-8.
In the second game, Reed Wilson, Ryan Jackson and Trent Spann had two hits each with Wilson driving in two runs and Spann one. Timothy McReynolds, Preston Garner and Dylan Key had a hit and RBI each. Key and Wilson had a double and Jackson a triple. Rhett Shiver was the winning pitcher in relief.
For Dale County, Christian Ross had three hits and Cole Weed, Corey Hammonds, Devin Grider and Gaven Cole had a hit and RBI each.
In the opener, a Wilson run-scoring single to right scored Avery Perry in the bottom of the seventh to give Geneva a walk-off 8-7 win. Dale County had tied the game in the top of the seventh on a RBI single by Ross, but left the bases loaded.
Jackson, Perry and Aubrey Jenkins had two hits each for Geneva with Jackson driving in two runs and Perry and Jenkins one each. Jackson and Perry both had a double among their hits.
Ross and Cole paced Dale County with three hits each with one a double. Ross drove in one run. Aiden Wright and Grider had two hits each with Wright earning a double and a RBI.
Straughn 11, Ashford 1: Straughn defeated Ashford 11-1 to compete a Class 4A, Area 2 doubleheader sweep after winning the opener 13-1.
In the second game, Ashford had only four hits with London Boney earning two, including a double. Boney drove in Ashford’s run.
Pleasant Home 14, Samson 13: In the second game of a doubleheader, Samson fell to Pleasant Home 14-13 as the visiting Eagles scored in the top of the seventh to break a tie.
For Samson, Blade Davis was 4-for-5 with three runs batted in, Gunner Glisson 3-for-4 with three RBI and Brody Mixon 3-for-4 with two RBI. Josh Lowery was 3-for-5 with a RBI and Braxton Brooks had two hits with one RBI. Coe Kelly also had two hits.
New Brockton 17-22, Pike County 0-7: New Brockton swept a Class 3A, Area 4 doubleheader over Pike County, winning 17-0 and 22-7.
In the opener, Riley Simmons had two hits and two runs batted in and Payton Green and Colton McClenney each had a hit with three runs batted in. Drew Cashin, Brayson Carr, and Gabe Herrington each had a hit and two RBI. Green got the win, striking out three over three innings.
In game two, Kaden Cupp went 4-for-4 with a home run and six runs batted in. Green went 2-for-5 with four RBI. Ales Graham went 2-for-2 with a RBI, Carr went 2-3 with a double and two RBI and Colton McClenney had a double and a RBI. Cashin hit a solo home run and Simmons and Josh Gutierrez each had a hit and a RBI. Hunter White struck out four over two innings for the pitching win.