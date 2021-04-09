Prep Baseball: Ariton downs G.W. Long to win Class 2A, Area 3 title

Jackson, Perry and Aubrey Jenkins had two hits each for Geneva with Jackson driving in two runs and Perry and Jenkins one each. Jackson and Perry both had a double among their hits.

Ross and Cole paced Dale County with three hits each with one a double. Ross drove in one run. Aiden Wright and Grider had two hits each with Wright earning a double and a RBI.

Straughn 11, Ashford 1: Straughn defeated Ashford 11-1 to compete a Class 4A, Area 2 doubleheader sweep after winning the opener 13-1.

In the second game, Ashford had only four hits with London Boney earning two, including a double. Boney drove in Ashford’s run.

Pleasant Home 14, Samson 13: In the second game of a doubleheader, Samson fell to Pleasant Home 14-13 as the visiting Eagles scored in the top of the seventh to break a tie.

For Samson, Blade Davis was 4-for-5 with three runs batted in, Gunner Glisson 3-for-4 with three RBI and Brody Mixon 3-for-4 with two RBI. Josh Lowery was 3-for-5 with a RBI and Braxton Brooks had two hits with one RBI. Coe Kelly also had two hits.

New Brockton 17-22, Pike County 0-7: New Brockton swept a Class 3A, Area 4 doubleheader over Pike County, winning 17-0 and 22-7.