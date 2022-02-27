PREP BASEBALL: Ariton earns two shutout wins

Artion picked up a pair of shutout wins on Saturday at the Terry Sikes Memorial Tournament in Troy, beating Marbury 5-0 and Charles Henderson 9-0.
Against Marbury, Paxton Steed allowed two hits over six innings, striking out six. Landon Tyler pitched the last inning. Conner Thrash and Caden Collier had two hits each to lead Ariton’s offense.
Hughes Hammock pitched a seven-inning, four-hit shutout with seven strikeouts against Charles Henderson.
Thrash, Phenix Griffin, Steed and Hammock had two hits each with Steed belting a homer.
Brady Huner had two of the four CHHS hits.
Enterprise 6, Auburn 2: Drew Shiver went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two runs batted in and Tristen Leib had a double and RBI to lead Enterprise’s 6-2 win Saturday at the EHS campus.
Jack Williams also had two hits and Mason Chisum had a hit and RBI for Enterprise.
Owen Burrow picked up the pitching win, going 6 1/3 innings and allowing two runs, one earned, and four hits. He struck out seven and walked three. Will Powell got the final two outs, one on a strikeout.
Gulf Shores 5, Enterprise 3: Tysen Cole had two hits and Will Powell hit a solo homer to lead the Wildcats in a Saturday loss. Drew Shiver also drove in a run.
In a Thursday night game, Enterprise fell to Providence Christian 2-1. Brady Richardson had two hits and Will Powell had a single and RBI for EHS. Austin Acreeman struck out eight and allowed only six hits in 6 2/3 innings. He gave up two runs, only one earned.
Carroll 12, Graceville (Fla.) 3: At the Hits for Heroes Tournament late Saturday, Evan Peters struck out 10 and scattered five hits over seven innings and Stinson Draper had two hits, one a double, and two RBI to lead Carroll.
Bryce Coleman added a hit and three RBI and Coleman Brauer had a home run and two RBI.
Opp 13, Dale County 1: At the Hits for Heroes Tournament, Cody Walsh was 2-for-4 with three RBI and Ethan Cox 2-for-3 with a RBI for Opp, which also got a hit and two RBI from both Robbie Gafford and Tanner Burlison.
Walt Spurlin allowed just five hits and a run over five innings. He struck out five.
Bibb County 2, Dothan 1: At the Terry Sikes Memorial Tournament on Saturday, Dothan led 2-1 going to the top of the seventh, but the Choctaws rallied to win it with three runs.
Mark Padilla and Hunter Whitman had two hits each for Dothan and Connor Cody had a single and two RBI.
Brooks Olive scattered 10 hits and allowed two earned runs over seven innings. He struck out one.
Spain Park 13, Dothan 12 (8 innings): Dothan moved ahead with a run in the top of the eighth, but the Jaguars scored two in the bottom half for the win.
Connor Cody was 3-for-4 with four runs batted in and Blake Wynn was 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI for Dothan. Hunter Whitman had two hits with three RBI and Carter Davis had two hits. Haze McCorkel and Eli Moore both added a hit and RBI.
Holtville 10, G.W. Long 8: At the Terry Sikes Memorial Tournament in Troy, the Rebels led 6-5 going to the bottom of the sixth, but gave up five runs in falling.
Trevor Morris, Jackson Dasigner and Jackson Chancey had two hits each with Dasigner hitting a double and driving in a run. Chancey drove in two runs. Blayne McDaniel, Mikey Vanderhayden and Brody Walker added a hit and RBI each.
Prattville 5, G.W. Long 3: On Thursdayat the Terry Sikes Invitational, the Rebels had just four hits in the loss, two from Jackson Chancey, who had a double and two RBI. Brant Brady and Brody Walker added a double each.
Junior Varsity
Wicksburg wins tournament: Wicksburg won its tournament, winning three games over three days. The Panthers beat Geneva County 16-3, G.W. Long 2-0 and Carroll 14-7.
Against Geneva County, Seth Williams was the winning pitcher, working four innings and allowing just one hit, while striking out three. Offensively, Gabe Glover, Jack Carty and Mason Burkhardt had two hits each.
Burkhardt and Grant Calhoun combined on the shutout versus G.W. Long. Burkhardt went 4 2/3 innings, striking out nine and allowed two hits. Calhoun got the last out for a save. Carty and Burkhardt had two hits each on offense.
Against Carroll, Glover was 3-for-3 and Calhoun and Brody Campbell were 2-for-3. Calhoun went three innings for the pitching win, striking out five and allowing just three hits.