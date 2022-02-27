PREP BASEBALL: Ariton earns two shutout wins

In a Thursday night game, Enterprise fell to Providence Christian 2-1. Brady Richardson had two hits and Will Powell had a single and RBI for EHS. Austin Acreeman struck out eight and allowed only six hits in 6 2/3 innings. He gave up two runs, only one earned.

Carroll 12, Graceville (Fla.) 3: At the Hits for Heroes Tournament late Saturday, Evan Peters struck out 10 and scattered five hits over seven innings and Stinson Draper had two hits, one a double, and two RBI to lead Carroll.

Bryce Coleman added a hit and three RBI and Coleman Brauer had a home run and two RBI.

Opp 13, Dale County 1: At the Hits for Heroes Tournament, Cody Walsh was 2-for-4 with three RBI and Ethan Cox 2-for-3 with a RBI for Opp, which also got a hit and two RBI from both Robbie Gafford and Tanner Burlison.

Walt Spurlin allowed just five hits and a run over five innings. He struck out five.

Bibb County 2, Dothan 1: At the Terry Sikes Memorial Tournament on Saturday, Dothan led 2-1 going to the top of the seventh, but the Choctaws rallied to win it with three runs.