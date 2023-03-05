Ariton finished the Perfect Game Showcase with a pair of wins on Saturday to finish the event with a 3-1 record.

The Purple Cats beat Sandy Creek (Ga.) 10-4 and Dublin (Ga.) 16-0 on Saturday.

Against Sandy Creek, Phenix Griffin had three hits and both Connor Thrash and Landon Tyler had two hits each with Thrash driving in two runs and Tyler one. Paxton Steed added a RBI single.

Hughes Hammock was the winning pitcher, working 4 2/3 innings and allowing four runs and six hits, while striking out eight. Myles Tyler worked the last 2 1/3 innings, striking out three and allowing one hit and no runs.

Versus Dublin, Thrash had a big game, going 4-for-4 with two doubles and five runs batted in. Caden Collier had two doubles and a RBI. Griffin had two hits and one RBI. Steed had double and drove in three runs. Also for Ariton, Landon Tyler had a RBI sac fly and Lawson Leger and Hunter Holmes both had a RBI single, while Dalton Murphy had two runs batted in off a sac fly and a ground out.

Landon Tyler pitched 3 1/3 shutout innings, allowing four hits and one walk, while striking out four. Collier got the last two outs on strikeouts, while walking one.

Ariton lost to Parkview (Ga.) 10-0 on Thursday and beat Hueytown 6-5 on Friday.

G.W. Long goes 1-3: G.W. Long finished 1-3 at the Perfect Game Showcase Thursday through Saturday.

The Rebels lost 6-1 to Desoto Central (Miss.), a team with six Division-I signees, on Thursday and fell to Chelsea 5-0 on Friday. On Saturday, the Rebels earned an 8-7 win over Florence and lost 13-3 to Hoover, a team with nine college commitments and signees, including to three different SEC schools.

In the first game, Cullis Kelley and Hayes Horne both had a double with Kelley driving in a run. Brody Walker pitched five innings, striking out two and allowing seven hits and only one earned run.

In the loss to Chelsea, Walker had three singles, while Kelley struck out seven over five innings.

The Rebels beat Florence with a run in the bottom of the seventh. Tied at 7 all, Blayne Wood opened the inning with a single and Bryson McCrea walked. Will Bush was called on to sacrifice bunt the runners up, but the throw from the third baseman ended up in left field, allowing Wood to score the game winner.

Long tied the game in the sixth on a one-out Brant Brady RBI single.

Brady had two hits, one a double, and drove in three runs and Tanner Johnston had two doubles with a RBI. Wood and Kelley both had two singles with Wood driving in a run. Walker had a single and RBI and McCrea drove in a run.

Brady was the winning pitcher, working four innings in relief. He allowed only one run and four hits, while striking out four.

In the loss to Hoover, Brady had a three-run double and Johnston had a double.

Abbeville Christian goes 3-1: Abbeville Christian had a busy day at the Lowndes Academy Tournament on Saturday, beating Hooper Academy 11-5, Edgewood Academy 3-2 and Lowndes 6-3 before losing to Autauga Academy 10-0.

Connor Jones led ACA on the day, going 6-for-10 with five runs batted in. Titus McCreight was 4-for-7 and Reid Quincy was 4-for-10 and both had a run batted in. Boone Sumlar, Ridge Crawford and Brannon Murphy had two runs batted in during the day.

Boone Sumlar picked up the win against Hooper and against Lowndes, while Goodson was the winning pitcher versus Edgewood.

Regular Season

Dothan 5-5, Rehobeth 3-0: Dothan swept a doubleheader over Rehobeth 5-3 and 5-0.

In the second game, Dothan’s Cole Hewett pitched a two-hit shutout with eight strikeouts and three walks.

Offensively, Blake Wynn had two doubles and a RBI and both Haze McCorkel and Tucker Watkins had two singles each with McCorkel driving in a run. Ethan Johnston had a single and drove in three runs.

JC Chumney and Jackson Sexton had a single each for the two Rebel hits.

In the opener, Landon Jenkins went the distance for Dothan, allowing five hits and three runs, with only one run earned. He struck out two and walked three.

Down two, Rehobeth had runners at the corners with one out in the seventh, but Jenkins got a strikeout and ground out to end the game.

Offensively for Dothan, Carter Davis had two hits, while Wynn had a two-run double and Hunter Whitman had a run-scoring single. Johnston had a RBI sac fly and Watkins got a RBI off a hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

For Rehobeth, Colton Trotter had three hits, while Jacob Adkins and JW Bass both had a RBI single. Matthew Hannah had a RBI on a bases-loaded walk.

Cottonwood 2, Dale County 1: Austin Miller delivered a go-ahead run-scoring double in the bottom of the sixth inning to help Cottonwood edge Dale County 2-1.

Miller’s double scored Dylan McCardle, who reached earlier in the inning on a fielder’s choice.

The game featured a pitcher’s duel between Cottonwood’s Braylon Morris and Dale County’s Aiden Wright. Morris allowed only three hits and struck out 10 over seven innings. Wright struck out nine and gave up just four hits and one earned run over six innings.

Klete Meadows added a triple and Ethan Simmons a single for the Bears.

For Dale County, Zane Willis had a RBI single, while Kade Smith and Maddox Weed had a single each for the other Warrior hits.

Wicksburg 11, Beauregard 4: All nine Wicksburg batters earned a hit as the Panthers had 16 overall, led by Maddox Burkhardt with three doubles. Burkhardt also drove in three runs.

Drew Colon had two doubles and Trey Summers, Jacob Cox, Seth Williams and Mason Burkhardt all had two singles. Summers drove in two runs and both Cox and Williams drove in one each. Tyler Campbell had a single and two runs batted in and both Easton Dean and Gabe Glover had a single and RBI each.

Dean was the winning pitcher, striking out 13 over 6 1/3 innings. He allowed six hits and one walk.

Wicksburg 7, Slocomb 2: Drew Colon struck out nine and allowed only five hits and two runs over 6 2/3 innings and added a single and RBI on offense for Wicksburg.

Maddox Burkhardt and Mason Burkhardt both had two hits with Maddox earning a double. Jacob Cox had two hits and two runs batted in and Tyler Campbell had a single with two RBI for the Panthers.

For Slocomb, Bryson Brookshire and Brody Campbell both had two hits with Brookshire with one RBI. Jacob Spence added a single and RBI and Wyatt Reeder had a triple.

Slocomb 13, Beauregard 2: Maddox King allowed just two runs on six hits and struck out five, while Slocomb’s offense produced 12 hits.

Cayleb Andrews had three hits, including two doubles, and drove in three runs. Braylon Miller, Bryson Brookshire and King all had two hits and one RBI with Brookshire earning a triple in the game. Evan Sorrells had a triple with two runs batted in and Wyatt Reeder had a double and two RBI. Jaxon Langham added a double and two RBI.

Pike Road 9, Enterprise 2: The Wildcats fell at home to the Patriots, earning just two hits.

Drew Shiver had a RBI single and Walker Turner had a double and also scored on an error.

Enterprise 4, UMS-Wright 2: The Wildcats had only two hits against UMS-Wright, but scored four times to earn the win.

Drew Shiver had a RBI triple and scored on an error and Tristin Leib had a single. Both Tysen Cole and Cayden Boutwell drew walks and both later scored on wild pitches.

Brady Richardson and Brady Cavanaugh combined to limit the Bulldogs to four hits and two runs, while earning 10 strikeouts. Richardson, the winning pitcher, went 4 2/3 innings and gave up all the runs and hits, while striking out five and walking three. Cavanaugh worked the last two innings for a save, also striking out five. He walked just one.

Geneva 5, New Brockton 1: Geneva scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to pull away.

Michael Moore had three hits, including a pair of run-scoring singles, to lead the Panthers. Trent Spann had a RBI double and Ryan Jackson a RBI ground out.

For New Brockton, Paxton Green and Jaxon Whitworth had two hits each and Blake Peterson had a RBI single.

Talan Johnson picked up the pitching win, scattering eight hits over 6 1/3 innings, but allowing only one run. He struck out five and didn’t walk a batter. Dylan Key recorded the final two outs.

Junior Varsity Baseball

Geneva 4, New Brockton 1: Haze Ammons struck out 11 and allowed only one hit and one run over five innings to spark Geneva.

Luke Sanders had two hits, one a double, and Blake Peterson had a single and RBI for Geneva.

Gavin Hand had a single for the lone New Brockton hit.

Cottonwood 6, Dale County 2: Jackson Davis was the winning pitcher, striking out four and allowing only two runs and two hits, and also starred at the plate with two hits, including a double.

Evan Morris, Luke Mims, Austin Ashworth and Memphis Rister added a single each.

Opp Tournament

Opp 11, Florala 0: The host team Bobcats won the tournament as Cash Harrell drove in four runs, Tucker Short doubled and Nolan Brown got the win on the mound. He didn’t allow a hit and struck out four in two innings.

In the semifinals, Opp beat W.S. Neal 9-8 as Talan Wicker had two doubles and three RBI, Baylor Turman had two singles and Landon Langley got the win on the mound in relief.