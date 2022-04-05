PREP BASEBALL: Beasley's hit gives Geneva County win over Ashford

JP Beasley’s two-out, RBI single in the bottom of the eighth scored Logan McLin to give Geneva County a 6-5 win over Ashford on Monday.

Hunter Adams led Geneva County, going 3-for-3 with a double and a RBI. Parker Hughes added a single and RBI as well as Beasley.

Caden Hutchings, the last of seven Bulldog pitchers, was the winning pitcher. He worked the final two innings, pitching a one-hit shutout with three strikeouts and one walk.

Devan Seay and Hunter Knight had two hits each for Ashford. Levi Blocker had a hit and RBI and Wesley Mclendon and Larson Seawright both drove in a run.

Rehobeth 8, Dothan 3: Zach Hannah got the win on the mound and also had a two-run homer in the win for the Rebels in a Monday night baseball game.

Zach Chandler had three hits, while Matthew Hannah and Lane Cook each had two hits. Cook drove in three runs and Hannah two.

For Dothan, Haze McCorkel had two hits, while Blake Wynn, Eli Moore and Greyson Sinquefield each had one hit. Moore drove in two runs and McCorkle one.

Opelika 11, Eufaula 1: Opelika broke up a 1-1 tie in the final two at-bats, scoring 10 runs in the fifth and sixth innings.

Haden Caldwell had a RBI single in the second inning for Eufaula.

Ethan McCullough pitched strong for four innings for the Tigers before three errors helped Opelika break it open.