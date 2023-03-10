Carroll earned a Class 5A, Area 3 doubleheader sweep of Rehobeth at Ozark’s Eagle Stadium Thursday, taking the last game in walk-off fashion in nine innings.

The Eagles won the opener 2-0 and the second 8-7.

Rehobeth won the first game of the series on Tuesday, 2-1. Carroll is now 8-4 overall and 1-1 in the area, but holds a tiebreaker over Rehobeth with Thursday’s second game. Rehobeth is now 2-10, 1-1.

The Eagles won Thursday’s second game in extra innings. With the game tied at 7 all with the bases loaded and one out, Coleman Brauer singled home Carson Edwards for the game-winner. It was Brauer’s fourth hit of the game.

The Eagles also rallied in the bottom of the eighth on a two-run, two-out single by Kaden Baxter after the Rebels scored two in the top half to go up 7-5.

Mason Wimberley earned two hits one RBI and Wells Ganey added a two-run double for Carroll.

For Rehobeth, Hunter Gibson had three hits and one RBI, while Matt Hannah and Jacob Shiver had two hits each and Jacob Fritsche had two runs batted in.

Baxter was the winning pitcher, working two innings of relief. He struck out two and allowed one unearned run and two hits.

In Thursday’s opening game, Bryce Coleman pitched a four-hit shutout with three strikeouts and three walks for Carroll and the Eagles scored single runs in the second and fourth for the scoring. Charles Dillbeck’s sac fly scored Baxter in the second and Wimberley’s single scored Jackson Skillbred in the fourth.

Carroll had just six hits, two from Konner Thomas.

Rehobeth had four singles – one each from Jacob Shiver, Martavias Edwards, Heath Mathison and Hunter Gibson. The Rebels’ Jake Franklin struck out six over four innings, allowing just four hits and two runs with only one earned run. Spencer Phillips pitched two shutout innings, allowing two hits.

Houston Academy 9, Northside Methodist 3: Houston Academy scored four runs in the fourth inning and three in the fifth to break a 2-2 lead and pull away to the Class 3A, Area 3 win at Pitman Field.

The two teams continue the series Friday at Northcutt Field.

J.T. Pitchford, Hughes Dean and Adam Boyd all had two hits with Boyd delivering a run-scoring triple and a run-scoring single, while Pitchford belted a solo homer and Dean earned a run-scoring single.

Wade Shelley and Griffin McGhee both had a RBI double, while Wyatt Shelley and Max Hawker both a RBI single and Hawker added a sac fly RBI.

Pitchford was the winning pitcher, striking out 10 over 5 1/3 innings and scattering seven hits. He gave up three runs, only two earned, and walked two.

For NMA, Bowden Lancaster, Harrison Hicks and Grant Horne all had two hits each with Hicks and Horne both driving in one run.

G.W. Long 18-10, Abbeville 0-0: The Rebels won the Class 2A, Area 4 doubleheader over the Yellow Jackets, 18-0 and 10-0.

In the opener, AJ Dyson picked up the pitching win, striking out six and allowing only one hit in two innings. In game two, Will Bush was the winning pitcher, striking out nine over three hitless innings.

Offensively for Long in the first game, Cullis Kelley and Brody Walker both had a double and a single with Walker driving in three runs and Kelley two runs. Dyson added a double with two RBI and Greyson Haynes had a single.

In game two, Dyson had three hits, one a double, and a run batted in, while Baker Shipes had two singles. Bush had a single with three runs batted in, Bryson McCrea had a single with two RBI and Eben Pritchett had a single and RBI.

Shadrick Kincey had a single for Abbeville’s lone hit in the opener. In the second game, Kaden Conner struck out seven for the Yellow Jackets.

Ashford 4, Dale County 3: Wesley McClendon doubled in the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh to give the Yellow Jackets the walk-off victory.

Jace Dunnam got the win on the mound, going the distance and striking out seven.

McLendon had two doubles and three RBIs. Will Hart Lawrence had three hits and John Brooks Lewis had a hit and an RBI.

For Dale County, Kade Smith had a run-scoring triple, Zane Willis had a RBI double and Aiden Wright drove in a run on a ground out.

Dothan 3, Geneva 1: Hunter Williams allowed just three hits and struck out 10 in gaining the win.

Stokes Hallford had two hits and drove in a run for the Wolves. Carter Davis had two hits.

Michael Moore, Dylan Key and John Brannon each had a hit for Geneva.

New Brockton 9, Citronelle 2: The Gamecocks pounded out 13 hits in gaining the win.

Payton Green had three hits, including a triple, and drove in three runs for New Brockton.

Colton McClenny had two hits and two RBI and Blake Peterson drove in two runs with a hit.

Jacob Fisher got the win, allowing two hits over four innings with four strikeouts.

Cottonwood 9, Pike County 0: Kaden Bedsole and Braylon Morris combined on a five-hit shutout with nine strikeouts.

Bedsole started and went 2 1/3 innings and later came in to pitch the last two innings. He pitched 4 1/3 overall with five strikeouts and four hits allowed. Morris pitched 2 2/3 innings in between with four strikeouts and one hit allowed.

Offensively, Ethan Simmons had three hits, including a triple and a RBI double. Ethan McNeill had two hits and two runs batted in. Morris had two hits, one a double, and drove in one run, while Austin Miller, Ry Andrews and Bedsole all had a hit and RBI.

Vint Siller had two of Pike County’s five hits, one a double. Patrick Countryman also had a double for the Bulldogs.

Kinston 19-8, Samson 7-9: Kinston and Samson split a doubleheader on Thursday with the Bulldogs winning the opener 19-7 and the Tigers the second game 9-8.

In the first game, Tripp Hawthorne, Owen Patterson and C.J. Lunsford all had three hits for Kinston with Hawthorne driving in five runs, Patterson four and Lunsford three. Patterson had a triple and two doubles and Hawthorne had a double among the hits. Drew Branch earned two hits and two RBI and Marcus Free and Jon Simmons added a single and RBI each.

Jacob Branch and Josh Lowery had two hits each to lead Samson with Lowery driving in a run.

Kinston’s Branch was the winning pitcher, going five innings and allowing six hits and three earned runs, while striking out two.

In game two, Brodey Mixon had two hits, one a double, and drove in three runs to lead Samson. Jacob Branch and Lowery both had two hits and one RBI.

For Kinston, Cade Jones had a hit and drove in three runs and Reese Hall had a single and RBI. Hawthorne added a triple.

Mixon was the winning pitcher, working four innings in relief and striking out five.

Terry Sikes Memorial Tournament

Shelby County 7, Ariton 6: The Purple Cats scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to go ahead, but the Wildcats scored two in the top of the seventh and held off an Ariton rally in the last of the seventh.

After scoring a run, Artion had the tying run at third in the bottom of the seventh, but a well-timed pickoff by Shelby County’s pitcher wiped out the chance to tie.

For Ariton, Lawson Leger had three hits, including a RBI double, and Phenix Griffin had two hits. Caden Collier earned a three-run triple and Connor Thrash had a RBI single.

Pike Liberal Arts 5, Opp 0: Kade Brookins and Payne Jeffcoat combined on a three-hit shutout and 10 strikeouts to lead the Patriots’ win.

Brookins went three innings and struck out four, while giving up just two hits, but didn’t go the required innings to qualify for the win. Jeffcoat picked up the win, working the last four innings and striking out six, while giving up just one hit.

Offensively, Levi DeBoer and John Lott had two hits each with DeBoer driving in two runs and Lott one run. Jeffcoat added a hit and RBI.

For the Bobcats, John Helms had two hits.

Junior Varsity Baseball

Opp, T.R. Miller split: T.R. Miller won the opener of a doubleheader 12-6 and Opp won the second game 1-0.

For Opp in the opener, Landon Langley had a double and two singles and Will Jackson had two triples and an RBI.

In the second game, neither team got a hit but Opp scored the lone run on a passed ball. Will Jackson didn’t allow a hit for Opp over 2 2/3 innings with three strikeouts and Talan Wicker didn’t allow a hit in 2 1/3 innings with two strikeouts.