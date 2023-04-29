Brady Cavanaugh pitched a three-hit shutout over 6 1/3 innings and Enterprise scraped a run across in both the third and sixth innings to pace a 2-0 win over Mary G. Montgomery on Saturday to win the Class 7A opening round series in Semmes.

In taking the best-of-three series two games to one, the Wildcats (23-12) advanced to a second-round series at home this upcoming week against No. 2 ranked Central of Phenix City. The teams played once during the year with the Red Devils winning 12-1 in Phenix City on March 25.

Cavanaugh was the main story for EHS on Saturday, striking out six and allowing only three hits and three walks before coming out in the seventh with a pitch count at 97 and runners at first and second off a walk and hit by pitch. Austin Chappell got the final two outs on a strikeout and fly out for a save.

Enterprise scored its first run in the third inning. The Wildcats loaded the bases with two outs off a Tal Sessions single, a hit by pitch to Gavin Mayo and a walk to Tysen Cole. Drew Shiver then drew a walk on a 3-2 pitch to force in Sessions.

The Wildcats padded the lead to 2-0 in the sixth. Shiver opened the inning with a single and moved to second on a Mikey Vanderheyden sacrifice bunt. Shiver moved to third on a Brady Richardson ground out and a Cayden Boutwell single scored him.

Cavanaugh was helped out with a timely double play in the fourth. The Vikings loaded the bases off a single, hit by pitch and error with one out but Justin Friend lined out to Cavanaugh on the mound and the Wildcat pitcher fired to third to double off the runner.

The Vikings also loaded the bases in the first inning with one out, but Cavanaugh got a strikeout and a fielder’s choice to end the threat.

The Wildcats earned only four hits in the game – a double by Vanderheyden and a single each from Shiver, Boutwell and Sessions.

Class 2A

Pike Liberal Arts 7, Bayshore Christian 0: Will Rice and KC Bradford combined on a three-hit shutout with five strikeouts as No. 10 ranked Pike Liberal Arts eliminated top-ranked Bayshore Christian with a 7-0 win in Troy on Saturday.

The Patriots (22-11) advanced to play at Ariton in next week’s third round.

Rice went 3 1/3 innings, allowing one hit and two walks, while striking out three. Bradford pitched the last 3 2/3, recording two strikeouts and allowing two hits in picking up the pitching win.

Bradford led the offense, going 2-for-3 with a double and two runs batted in. He finished the three-game series 8-for-11 with 10 runs batted in, including a grand slam homer.

John Lott was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs batted in on Saturday, while Cole Garrott was 3-for-4. Payne Jeffcoat and Jackson Booth both added a hit and RBI.

St. Luke’s 11, Wicksburg 6: Wicksburg scored three runs in the top of the first, but the Wildcats erupted with eight in the bottom half and stayed in control in knocking the Panthers out of the Class 2A state playoffs.

Wicksburg finished with a 16-8 record. St. Luke’s advanced to play at G.W. Long.

Drew Colon and Gabe Glover both had two hits for Wicksburg with Glover driving in a run on a ground out. Maddox Burkhardt had a two-run double and Mason Burkhardt had a double and drove in a run off a ground out. Jacob Cox drove in a run with a bases-loaded hit by a pitch.

Class 1A

Sweet Water 11, Kinston 4: Kinston’s season came to an end Saturday with an 11-4 loss in the third deciding game of a Class 1A second-round series in Kinston.

Kinston finishes the season with an 11-13 record.

Resse Hall led Kinston in Saturday’s game with two hits and a run batted in. Owen Patterson added a hit and RBI. CJ Lunsford drew a bases-loaded walk for a run batted in.