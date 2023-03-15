Dothan’s Max Conley entered in relief with runners at second and third in the bottom of the seventh and preserved Dothan’s lead with an infield pop out and a strikeout in a 6-5 win over Carroll in high school baseball action Tuesday.

Conley saved it for starter Evan Hamilton, who went 4 2/3 innings and struck out nine with only two hits and three runs allowed (only one earned run). Jake Coskrey went 1 2/3 before Conley came in.

Offensively, Haze McCorkel was 2-for-4 with a RBI and Eli Moore had a two-run single. Both Blake Wynn and Hunter Whitman had a single and RBI each.

Carroll had only three hits – a double by Wells Ganey, a RBI single by Kaden Baxter and a two-run single by Carson Edwards, who also had a RBI on a bases-loaded hit by pitch.

Charles Henderson 9, G.W. Long 6: Charles Henderson scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to break away from G.W. Long in a 9-6 win over the defending Class 2A champs.

Up 5-4, the Trojans (7-5) scored on a bases-loaded walk to Will Templin, a Damien Hart sacrifice fly, and a two-run single by Chase Vaznaian to go up 9-4.

Long scored twice off an error in the seventh, but could do no further damage.

Vaznaian drove in four runs for CHHS off three hits. Parker Adams and Hart also had three hits with Hart earning a double and driving in two runs. Cole Pugh added two hits. Templin drove in two runs.

Jordan McBryde was the winning pitcher, working 5 1/3 innings. He gave up five runs and nine hits, while striking out two and walking four. KaNeil Lewis pitched 1 2/3 innings and earned a save. He allowed two hits and two unearned runs and struck out one.

Headland 6, Eufaula 0: Mason Steele and Trent Weatherly combined for six hits and four runs batted in and three Headland pitchers combined on a five-hit shutout in a 6-0 Ram win over Eufaula

Steele and Weatherly both went 3-for-3. Steele had two triples and drove in three runs. Weatherly also went 3-for-3 with a double and one run batted in.

Kaleb Edwards was the winning pitcher, throwing five innings with five strikeouts, three hits and no walks. Myles Brannon and Jake Johnson pitched an inning each with Johnson earning one strikeout. Both allowed one hit.

Also for Headland, Parker Littlefield and Luke Nelson had a double each with Nelson driving in a run.

For Eufaula, Copeland Cotton had two hits.

Dale County 10, Rehobeth 5: The Warriors scored eight runs in the top of the seventh to overcome a 4-2 deficit.

Aiden Wright pitched a complete game for the win, scattering six hits, while striking out seven. Kade Smith had three hits and Wright had two hits, one was an RBI double. Maddox Weed had two hits with one RBI. Will Hartzog had a two-run single and Gavin Fultz had an RBI double.

JW Bass had a three-run double for Rehobeth, while Cayden Lewis had a RBI single.

Geneva 10, Wicksburg 0: Talan Johnson and Reed Wilson combined on a six-inning three-hit shutout to Geneva.

Johnson went two innings and gave up one hit and three walks, while striking out three. Wilson, the winning pitcher, went four innings and gave up two hits, while striking out five.

Wilson had two hits, one a double, and drove in two runs, Trent Spann had two singles with one RBI and Reagan Brannon had a single with two RBI for Geneva. Tayshun McReynolds added a hit and RBI. Evan Griffin also had a RBI.

Drew Colon, Mason Burkhardt and Seth Williams had a single each for Wicksburg.

Opp 11, Paxton (Fla.) 3: Porter Nelson was 2-for-2 with a double and four runs batted in and Nelson Hall added two singles to pace Opp.

John Helms was credited with the win, pitching two innings and allowing two runs and four hits with one strikeout.

Junior Varsity

Opp 6, Paxton (Fla.) 3: Cam Jones was 2-for-3 with a RBI and Cash Harrell was 1-for-2 with a RBI for Opp.

Talan Wicker was the winning pitcher, allowing three runs and three hits, while striking out three over 2 2/3 innings. Will Jackson earned a save, working 2 1/3 innings and allowing just two hits, while striking out one.