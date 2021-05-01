 Skip to main content
Prep Baseball: Cottonwood routs Luverne to advance to third round
Prep Baseball: Cottonwood routs Luverne to advance to third round

  • Updated
Cottonwood logo

Cottonwood Bears

 Submitted

Cottonwood’s offense was in high gear Saturday as every Bear player earned a hit to pace a six-inning 12-2 win over Luverne to claim the Class 2A second-round series Saturday in Cottonwood.

The Bears (16-11) travel to Ariton in the third round this upcoming weekend.

Lead-off hitter Anthony Anderson had four hits, including three doubles, and drove in two runs to pace the Bear attack. Austin McCardle had two hits, one a triple, and drove in one run. Caleb Butler had a double and a single Klete Meadows had two singles. Ethan Gilley had a double and a RBI single and Carson Wells delivered a two-run single.

Austin McCardle went all six innings on the mound, giving up just three hits and two runs. He struck out four.

