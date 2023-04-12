Dale County head coach Patrick Street picked up his 100th career win as the Warriors edged the Andalusia 6-4 in a Class 4A, Area 2 contest in Midland City.

Aiden Wright struck out 15 over six innings and scattered eight hits for Dale County (7-12, 2-3). Aiden Cain pitched the seventh and earned a save, giving up one a hit and recording a strikeout.

Offensively, Wright hit a solo homer and a RBI single and Gavin Fultz had a run-scoring single.

Slocomb 11, Geneva 0: Bryson Brookshire pitched a three-hit shutout with nine strikeouts and the RedTops broke it open with eight runs in the top of the seventh inning to win the Class 4A, Area 2 contest.

Cade Birge and Brookshire both had three hits with Birge driving in a run, while Evan Sorrells had two hits and three runs batted in for Slocomb (16-8, 4-1), which had 18 hits. Cayleb Andrews, Jaxon Langham and Brody Campbell all had two hits each with Andrews driving in two and Langham driving in one. Maddox King, Gage Gilliland and Zoe Sanchez all had a hit and two RBI.

For Geneva (16-3, 3-2), Ryan Jackson, Michael Moore and Dylan Key had a single each.

Dothan 12, R.E. Lee 0: Tucker Bryant pitched a five-inning, one-hit shutout with eight strikeouts and one walk to spark Dothan’s Class 7A, Area 3 win.

Cole Etheridge had a two-run single and Eli Moore had two runs batted in off a run-scoring single and a RBI sacrifice fly for Dothan (17-13, 4-1). Tyler Richards had a run-scoring double and both Kingsley Lucas and Hunter Williams had a RBI ground out. Max Sinquefield had a run batted in off a hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Enterprise 13, Jeff Davis 0: Walker Turner had two hits and drove in four runs and Tyler Martin had two hits and three runs batted in for Enterprise in the three-inning Class 7A, Area 3 win.

Pittman Hall added two doubles and Tal Sessions had a hit and RBI for EHS (16-8, 4-0).

Dylan Yoo pitched two scoreless innings with four strikeouts and one hit allowed and Kyle Hakel retired the side in order in the third with two strikeouts.

Rehobeth 8, Eufaula 3: JC Chumney had two hits, including a three-run triple, Martavias Edwards had two hits and Matthew Hannah had a RBI single to lead Rehobeth.

Jake Franklin was the winning pitcher, striking out six in four innings and giving up just two hits and two runs. Brody White earned a save, working the last three innings and giving up one unearned run, while striking out one.

For Eufaula, Taylor Morrow had a RBI double.

Carroll 10, Ashford 2: Coleman Brauer and Wells Ganey had two hits and two runs batted in each to lead Carroll, which also got one RBI each from Charles Dillbeck, Stinson Draper and Mason Wimberley.

Brodie Lowery earned the pitching win, striking out seven over six innings and allowing just two runs and five hits.

Wesley McLendon had two of the hits for Ashford and drove in a run. Jace Dunnam added a hit and RBI.

Pike Liberal Arts 11, Zion Chapel 5: KC Bradford hit a solo homer and a three-run triple and Payne Jeffcoat had three hits to lead Pike Liberal Arts.

Rhodes Baker had two hits with one RBI, while Davis Kilcrease and Cole Garrott both had a hit and two RBI and Levi DeBoer added a hit and RBI.

Wes Braisted had two hits, including a run-scoring triple, to lead Zion Chapel. Austin Jordan had a single and drove in two runs, while Mason Stuart had a RBI double and Brodie Stinson a RBI single.

Opp 7, New Brockton 1: Opp moved to within a win of clinching the Class 3A, Area 4 title with the win.

The teams meet again Friday in New Brockton. Opp (12-9, 5-0) can clinch with a win, while New Brockton (15-10, 4-1) must win two games.

Robbie Gafford was 4-for-4 with two runs batted in and Terry Davis was 3-for-3 with a solo homer to pace Opp. Grady Patterson added a single and RBI.

Colby Ballard struck out eight over six innings, allowing just one run and six hits.

Payton Green had two hits and Dawson Peacock had a RBI single for New Brockton.

Pike County 12, Daleville 2: Kemel Flowers was 3-for-3 with a double and a run batted in and Ben Patterson and Britt Albritton both had two hits for the Bulldogs in the Class 3A, Area 4 win.

Michael Gabel drove in two runs and Patrick Countryman added a single and RBI for Pike County (5-9, 2-4).

Albritton was the winning pitcher, working three of the five innings and allowing two hits and two runs, both unearned, with one strikeout. Keldon Singleton pitched the last two innings and had one strikeout.

For Daleville (4-10, 0-6), Caden Elmore had a double, while Ruben Garcia had a RBI sacrifice fly and Montez Malone had a run batted in off a bases-loaded walk.

Pleasant Home 2, Elba 1: The Tigers led 1-0, but Pleasant Home scored two in the fifth to earn the Class 1A, Area 2 win.

Justin Coleman and Kaleb Mitchell had two hits each for Elba. Easton McKelvy scored on a passed ball. Colin Arnold struck out 10 over five innings and allowed only two runs and three hits.

Florala 18, Kinston 1: The Bulldogs had only five hits in the Class 1A, Region 2 loss.

CJ Lunsford had two hits and Reece Hall had a single and RBI for Kinston.

Abbeville Christian 20-6, Lakeside School 1-7: Abbeville Christian and Lakeside School split with the Generals winning 20-1 in the opener and the Chiefs taking the second game 7-6.

In the opener, Connor Hutto was 4-for-5 with two doubles and five runs batted in, while Connor Jones and Cole Goodson both had two hits, including a run-scoring double. Ridge Crawford had a two-run single, Boone Sumlar had a RBI double and both Reid Quincy and Titus McCreight had a single and RBI each. Brayden Benefield added a run batted in off a hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Jaxson Henrich had a RBI sac fly.

Justin Murphy gave up just two hits and one run over five innings with one strikeout.

Garrett Zingaretti had a run-scoring single and Jack Giles had a single for Lakeside.

In the second game, Luke McGowan delivered a walk-off two-run single for Lakeside. Giles was the winning pitcher, working the final 1 1/3 of the five-inning game with two strikeouts. Starter Anderson Mott struck out 10 over 3 2/3 innings.

ACA had only three hits with McCreight earning a three-run triple to lead the way.