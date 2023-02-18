In a Hits for Heroes game, Dale County routed Houston Academy 14-3 at Northcutt Field on Saturday afternoon.

Aiden Wright struck out 10 and gave up only three hits over innings on the mound and had three hits, including two doubles, and two runs batted in on offense for Dale County.

Jessie Pelham had a double and two RBI, while Aiden Can had a double. Maddox Weed and Junior Smith both had a RBI single and Brady Lewis and Gavin Fultz both had a sac fly RBI.

Headland 10, Houston Academy 3: In a Hits for Heroes game, Mason Steele had two hits, including a triple, and drove in three runs and Luke Nelson was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI to lead Headland.

Trent Weatherly also had three hits, one a double, and had a RBI. Bryce Gover had a double and drove in three runs and Even Taylor drove in a run.

Gover and Trey Scott didn’t allow an earned run over seven innings. Gover went five innings and picked up the win and had three strikeouts. Scott worked the last two innings.

Opp 11, Northside Methodist 3: At the Hits for Heroes Tournament, Andrew Danford was 3-for-4 with a double and three runs batted in and Porter Nelson was 3-for-3 with a double and a triple, one RBI and four runs scored to lead Opp.

Danford pitched the first four innings and picked up the win, allowing two earned runs and five hits, while striking out five. John Helms pitched three innings and struck out four and allowed one hit.

Junior Varsity

Headland 10-7, Cottonwood 10-3: The teams played to a 10-10 tie before the Rams won the second game 7-3.

In the opener, Tucker Doswell had three hits and drove in four runs and Ryan Roland was 2-for-2 for Headland.

In game two, Martin Mitchell was the winning pitcher. Ashton Trammell, Collin Phillips and Mitchell had two hits each.

Junior High

Headland wins junior tournament: Headland’s Middle School team won the Slocomb JV Baseball Tournament on Saturday.

Headland beat Dale County 2-0, Carroll 5-2, Slocomb 7-0 and lost to Wicksburg 3-0 in a round robin event.

In the win over Dale County, Harrison Collins and Caleb Pruitt combined on a five-inning, one-hit shutout. Collins, the winning pitcher, worked three innings, allowing the hit, while striking out three. Pruitt pitched the last two innings and struck out one.

Offensively, Jayden Williams and Nicholas Boatwright had two hits each with Williams driving in a run. Jace Dean added a RBI.

Versus Carroll, Boatwright struck out six over four innings and allowed two hits and two unearned runs on the mound and had a single and RBI on offense.

Against Slocomb, Dean pitched a five-inning one-hit shutout with nine strikeouts and only one walk. Offensively, Williams and Colton Davis had two hits each with a RBI with Williams earning a double among his two hits. Boatwright had a single with two RBI.

Against Wicksburg, the Rams had only three hits with Davis earning a double. Davis took the pitching loss, allowing four hits and two runs, only one earned, over three innings, while striking out three. Casey Knowles pitched two innings of relief, allowing a hit and one unearned run, while striking out two.