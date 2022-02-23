PREP BASEBALL: Dothan downs Ariton at Hits for Heroes

Mark Padilla was 3-for-3 a double and Hunter Whitman was 2-for-3 with a double and three runs batted in to pace Dothan in a 10-3 win over Ariton in a late Tuesday night Hits for Heroes tournament game.
Max Conley and Haze McCorkel both had two hits with Conley driving in two runs and McCorkel one. Stokes Hallford added a hit and RBI.
Four Dothan pitchers combined on 10 strikeouts with Brody Lindsey earning seven over three innings. He gave up two hits and two runs, only one earned.
Landon Tyler and Conner Thrash had two hits each for Ariton with Tyler driving in two runs.
Headland 13, Opp 2: Opp lead 1-1 after three innings, but the Rams pulled away behind four-run fourth, sixth and seventh innings.
Reigh Jordan had three hits with one RBI, Tanner Taylor had two hits, one a double, and three RBI and Mason Steele had two hits, one a double, and two RBI to lead Headland. Bryce Gover and Parker Littlefield both had a hit and two RBI. Kaleb Edwards added a hit and RBI and Trey Scott had a sac fly RBI.
Taylor picked up the pitching win, striking out six and allowing just four hits and one unearned run over five innings.
For Opp, Jordan Jacobs was 2-for-2 with a double and Robbie Gafford 1-for-2 with a RBI.
Zion Chapel 9, Luverne 2: Paden Boothe and Austin Jordan combined on 10 strikeouts and allowed just four hits and two earned runs in the Rebel win.
Boothe went 3 2/3 innings and struck out seven and allowed three hits and two runs. Jordan worked 3 1/3 innings and struck out three and allowed just one hit.
Morgan Sanders and Dayne Bannin were both 2-for-4 with two RBI. Sanders had a homer. Jordan was 2-for-3 with a RBI. Wes Braistead also had a RBI.
Marianna (Fla.) 10, Northside Methodist 0: Gage Rhodes had the lone hit for Northside Methodist in the loss.
Junior Varsity
Rehobeth 2-6, Cottonwood 0-8: Rehobeth pitcher Jackson Sexton struck out 15 of 16 batters over five innings, allowing a hit to the other batter, in a 2-0 Rebel win during a doubleheader split with Cottonwood.
The Bears won the other game 8-6 behind a five-run fourth inning.
In Rehobeth’s win, Kooper Webb, Brody Cook, Dustin Owens, Colton Plake all had a single each. Webb and Charlie Brionez had a RBI each.
In the second game, Cook and Webb had two singles each, while Jacob Shiver and Sexton both had a double. Cowdery Merrill drove in two runs.
Marianna (Fla.) 4, Northside Methodist 2: John Michael Mordecai and Tanner Strickland had a hit each for NMA.
Middle School
W.S. Neal 10, Opp 4: Clay Jackson was 3-for-3 with an RBI to lead Opp.
DJ Hines pitched two innings and didn’t allow an earned run, while giving up two hits. Baylor Turman pitched two innings and allowed three hits and one earned run, while striking out three.