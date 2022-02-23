PREP BASEBALL: Dothan downs Ariton at Hits for Heroes

Mark Padilla was 3-for-3 a double and Hunter Whitman was 2-for-3 with a double and three runs batted in to pace Dothan in a 10-3 win over Ariton in a late Tuesday night Hits for Heroes tournament game.

Max Conley and Haze McCorkel both had two hits with Conley driving in two runs and McCorkel one. Stokes Hallford added a hit and RBI.

Four Dothan pitchers combined on 10 strikeouts with Brody Lindsey earning seven over three innings. He gave up two hits and two runs, only one earned.

Landon Tyler and Conner Thrash had two hits each for Ariton with Tyler driving in two runs.

Headland 13, Opp 2: Opp lead 1-1 after three innings, but the Rams pulled away behind four-run fourth, sixth and seventh innings.

Reigh Jordan had three hits with one RBI, Tanner Taylor had two hits, one a double, and three RBI and Mason Steele had two hits, one a double, and two RBI to lead Headland. Bryce Gover and Parker Littlefield both had a hit and two RBI. Kaleb Edwards added a hit and RBI and Trey Scott had a sac fly RBI.

Taylor picked up the pitching win, striking out six and allowing just four hits and one unearned run over five innings.