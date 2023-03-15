Dothan swept a doubleheader over visiting Jeff Davis in Class 7A, Area 3 high school baseball action at Dothan High Wednesday night.

The Wolves scored nine runs in the fourth inning to overcome a 2-1 deficit in taking a 12-2 win in the opener and controlled the second game quickly in winning 14-0 in three innings.

The games were the 7A, Area 3 openers for Dothan (7-7 overall).

Eli Moore had two hits and a run batted in, while Tucker Watkins had a single and drove in three to lead the Wolves. Blake Wynn had a two-run single and Max Conley had a RBI double. Max Sinquefield had a run batted in off a bases-loaded walk.

Landon Jenkins was the winning pitcher, striking out seven over five innings and allowing only one hit and two runs.

In game two, Ethan Johnston threw a three-inning no-hitter with eight strikeouts and one walk. Tyler Richards led the offense with two doubles and three runs batted in. Conley had two singles with one run batted in, while Watkins had a single and three runs batted in. Cole Hewitt had a RBI double and Kingsley Lucas had a run-scoring single. Eli Moore, Landon Jenkins and Aiden Gomez all drew a bases-loaded walk to drive in a run.

Houston Academy 10, Ashford 0: J.T. Pitchford pitched a six-inning, two-hit shutout with seven strikeouts and one walk and the Raiders scored seven runs in the fourth inning to bust the Class 3A, Area 3 game open.

Cade Waller and Jace Dunnam had a single each for the Ashford hits.

Early County (Ga.) 6, Charles Henderson 5: Charles Henderson had the tying runner at third base in the seventh inning, but couldn’t get the runner across the plate.

The Trojans had the bases loaded with nobody follow singles by Chase Vaznanian, Cole Pugh and Kellen Stewart to open the seventh. After a strikeout, the Bobcats then turned a double play to end the game.

Parker Adams, Damien Hart, Pugh and Stewart had two hits each for CHHS with Hart earning a double. Lewis, Vaznaian and Pugh drove in a run each.