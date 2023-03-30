Dothan won a pair of games in Oxford on Thursday, downing Ramsay 10-7 and Haralson County (Ga.) 8-3.

In the win over Ramsay, the Wolves scored twice in the bottom of the fifth and two in the bottom of the sixth to overcome a 7-6 deficit for the win.

Cole Ethridge was 3-for-3 with a double and two runs batted in, Haze McCorkel had a double and triple with one RBI and Blake Wynn had two singles and two runs batted in. Tyler Richards and Ethan Johnston both had a hit and run batted in and Connor Cody also drove in a run.

Tucker Bryant was the winning pitcher, striking out six in four innings of relief. He scattered five hits and allowed one run. Evan Hamilton earned a save in the seventh inning, striking out one.

In the win over Haralson County, Hunter Whitman and Tucker Watkins both had three hits with Watkins driving in two runs, while Blake Wynn had two hits, including a three-run triple, and had four runs batted in overall. Landon Jenkins added two singles and two RBI.

Brody Lindsey was the winning pitcher, striking out 12 over 6 2/3 innings. Cole Hewitt recorded the final out.

Headland 20-5, Holmes County 6-6: Headland split a doubleheader with Holmes County (Fla.), winning the opener 20-6 and falling in the second game 6-5.

In the Ram win, Trent Weatherly had a two-run double, a two-run single and a RBI ground out, earning five runs batted in and two hits. Evan Taylor had three hits, including a pair of run-scoring hits. Parker Littlefield also had three hits, including a run-scoring single, while Luke Nelson had two hits, one a two-run double, and a RBI sacrifice fly. Bryant Bush had one hit and two RBI and both Kaleb Edwards and Trey Scott had a run-scoring single. Ty Barnes added a bases-loaded RBI walk.

Edwards was the winning pitcher, striking out four over four innings.

In the second game, Logan Ivey had two hits, including a two-run double, and Waylon McGriff had a RBI on a ground out.

Samson 8, Geneva County 7: Tyler Lamb’s run-scoring single capped a five-run bottom of the seventh inning to give the Tigers an 8-7 Class 2A, Area 3 win over Geneva County.

Josh Lowery, Luke Reid and Hunter Lamb all had a run-scoring double in the inning, which also featured a run when a ball went under a fence.

For the game, Brodey Mixon and Hunter Lamb had two hits each for Samson.

For Geneva County, Grayson Bell had a pair of run-scoring singles, Owen Carpenter had a two-run triple and Rainer Langford had a two-run double. Joseph Kelley earned two singles.

Jacob Branch was the winning pitcher, working the last two innings of relief.

Kinston 5-15, Houston County 2-2: Kinston swept Class 1A, Area 2 foe Houston County 5-2 and 15-2.

In the opener, Cale Sumblin pitched five hitless innings with 12 strikeouts out of 16 batters. He didn’t walk anyone, but did hit one batter. Cade Jones pitched two innings, striking out four.

Tripp Hawthorne and Marcus Free both had two hits with Free earning a run-scoring double. Brodie Walker had a RBI double and Drew Branch had a run-scoring single.

In game two, the Bulldogs scored 11 in the bottom of the fourth to break up 4-2 lead.

Jones had two hits and three runs batted in, Free had two hits with two RBI and Hawthorne had two hits with one run batted in. Owen Patterson added a RBI double.

Patterson was the winning pitcher, striking three over three innings and allowing just one hit and two unearned runs.

Gulf Shores 4, Carroll 2: Wells Ganey had two hits, including a double, and Coleman Brauer had a two-run single for Carroll, which finished 2-2 at the Gulf Coast Classic III Tournament.

Rehobeth 7, Kaneland (Ill.) 2: Brody White pitched a two-hitter over six innings, allowing just one earned run and three walks, while striking out eight, in pacing Rehobeth’s win at the Gulf Coast Classic III Tournament.

Heath Mathison had three hits, including a run-scoring double. Jake Franklin also had a RBI double, while Colton Trotter had a run-scoring single and Matthew Hannah a RBI sac fly.

Rehobeth finished 2-2 at the tournament.

McAdory 10, Cottonwood 0: The Bears had only two hits in the loss at the Gulf Coast Classic III Tournament on Thursday – a single each from Austyn Miller and Ethan McNeill.

Cottonwood went 0-4 at the four-day tournament.