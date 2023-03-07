Jace Dunnam’s sacrifice fly brought home Bubba Nix to give Ashford a walk-off 8-7 eight-inning win over Cottonwood in high school baseball action Tuesday in Ashford.

Nix opened the bottom of the eighth with a single and advanced to second on Coy Paramore’s bunt single and to third when Will Hart Lawrence reached on a ground ball error. Dunnam then delivered the game-winning sac fly on a 3-2 pitch.

Cottonwood forced the extra-innings with a dramatic seven-run top of the seventh to overcome a 7-0 deficit. Both Kaiden Bedsole and Ethan Simmons had a two-run double and Klete Meadows had a run-scoring triple. Ry Andrews had a game-tying RBI single in the Bears’ rally and the other run scored on a passed ball.

Dunnham added a two-run single to go with game-winning sac fly. Lawrence had two RBI and Nix added one RBI. Wesley McClendon had two hits.

Lawrence, who entered in relief in the seventh, was Ashford’s winning pitcher.

Rehobeth 2, Carroll 1: Rehobeth scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, capped by Colby Patterson’s game-winning run-scoring single, for a 2-1 Class 5A, Area 3 win over Carroll in Rehobeth.

The game was scoreless for six innings before the Eagles plated a top of the seventh-inning run. Konner Thomas doubled to open the inning and advance to third on a Jackson Skillbred single. Thomas scored on a throwing error by the catcher.

In Rehobeth’s seventh, Jacob Shiver reached on an error to open the inning. Courtesy runner Martavias Edwards moved to third on a bunt single by Colton Trotter and scored on a JW Bass single. Matt Hannah followed with a bunt single to load the bases for Patterson, who delivered his game-winning hit on a 2-0 pitch to center field.

Rehobeth had five hits, two from Trotter. Carroll had five hits from five players.

Trotter was the winning pitcher, striking out 12 over all seven innings. He allowed five hits, one walk and one earned run.

Carroll’s Stinson Draper struck out eight over six plus innings and allowed only five hits, two walks and two runs, only one earned.

Headland 5, Dothan 4: Jake Johnson and Evan Taylor combined on an two-hitter and six strikeouts and the Rams scored four runs in the fifth to surge ahead after trailing 2-1.

Johnson allowed one hit and three earned runs, while striking out four for the pitching win and Taylor pitched the final two innings with two strikeouts and one hit allowed for a save.

Trey Scott had two hits, one a triple, and Mason Steele, Luke Nelson and Logan Ivey all added a hit for the Rams.

Landon Jenkins had a single for the lone Dothan hit. Haze McCorkel had a RBI sac fly and Blake Wynn and Kingsley Lucas both had a RBI.

Enterprise 13, Paxton (Fla.) 3: Austin Acreman and Siaosi Blevins combined to strikeout 10 and allow only three hits in the Wildcat win.

Acreman went four innings, allowing two hit and three runs with only one run earned. He struck out. Blevins worked the last two innings, giving up one hit and no runs, while striking out three.

Offensively for EHS, Cayden Boutwell had a double and a triple with two runs batted in, Brady Richardson had a hit with two RBI and Tal Sessions had a hit and RBI. Both Dylan Grantham and Owen Newsome had one RBI.

G.W. Long 9, Houston Academy 4: Brant Brady earned two doubles and drove in three runs and Hayes Horne had a single and also drove in three runs to lead G.W. Long.

Blayne Wood had a run-scoring single and both Bryson Hughes and Brody Walker had a double. Grant Watson added a RBI.

Walker pitched four innings, allowing three hits and striking out four, while Brady worked the last three innings, striking out three and giving up three hits for G.W. Long. Walker picked up the win and Brady a save.

For Houston Academy, Adam Boyd had two hits with a RBI, Wyatt Shelley had a single with two RBI and Will Wells had a run-scoring triple. Both Wade Shelley and Cam Dyer had a double.

Pike Liberal Arts 11, Providence Christian 5: Pike Liberal Arts scored four runs in the first inning and pulled away behind a five-run sixth inning.

John Lott had three hits and drove in two runs and KC Bradford, Levi DeBoer, Payne Jeffcoat and Houston Gunter all earning two hits. Gunter drove in two runs, while both Bradford and DeBoer hit solo homers. Cole Garrott had one hit and drove in three runs.

For Providence, CJ Sullivan had three hits, one a double, while Harrison Mims, Win Brock, Chance Smith and Reid Farris all had two hits with Mims, Smith and Farris driving in a run. Brooks Canady added a hit and RBI.

Davis Kilcrease was the winning pitcher for Pike Lib, working four innings. He allowed six hits and four runs, while striking out two.

Northside Methodist 10, Emmanuel Christian 0: JD Clouse threw a six-inning, one-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts and one walk and the Knights broke it open with four runs in both the fourth and fifth innings.

Bowden Lancaster had two hits and Grant Horne had a RBI double for NMA. Gant Underwood had two RBI sacrifice flies, while Clouse drove in two runs, one on a sac fly and the other on a hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Ethan McMahen and Harrison Hicks both had a RBI.

Bryant Aplin had a double for Emmanuel Christian’s lone hit.

Slocomb 14, Samson 1: Brody Campbell was 3-for-3 with a double and four runs batted in and Bryson Brookshire had a RBI double and a two-run homer to spark Slocomb over Samson.

Jaxon Langham added two hits and a run batted in, while Cayleb Andrews had a triple and a RBI and Maddox King a single and RBI. Drew Hatton had two RBI and Gabe Hall and Brody Corbitt had one each.

Jacob Spence struck out six over five innings, allowing just one run and one hit.

Geneva 12, Brantley 3: Trent Smith struck out eight and allowed five hits and two runs, both unearned, in six innings for Geneva.

Reed Wilson had three hits with one RBI, while Ryan Jackson and Trent Spann had two hits each, with three of four hits going for doubles, and both drove in a run. Evan Griffin added a double and two RBI.

New Brockton 11, Goshen 2: Blake Peterson and Gabe Herrington both went 2-for-3 and drove in three runs to lead the Gamecock victory.

Peterson had a RBI ground out, a run-scoring double and a run-scoring triple, while Herrington had a two-run single and a run-scoring single.

Paxton Green earned a two-run single and both Jaxon Whitworth and Josh Gutierrez had a RBI single for New Brockton. Whitworth had two hits.

Hunter Bedsole was the winning pitcher, striking out six over five innings. He allowed two runs and four hits.

For Goshen, Tyler McLendon had two hits and Brody Wilkes had a two-run single.

Shaw (Ga.) 5, Eufaula 3: The Tigers fell when the Raiders scored two runs in the top of the seventh to break a 3-3 tie.

Copeland Cotton had a run-scoring triple and Kaden Ingram had a RBI single for Eufaula, which had just five hits.

Luverne 13, Elba 2: Elba fell behind quickly and never recovered in falling to the Tigers.

The Tigers earned only three hits – a single each from Justin Coleman, Cayden Adkins and Brady Johnson. Coleman’s hit was a two-run single in the first.

Junior Varsity

Opp 6-14, New Brockton 2-9: Opp swept a doubleheader over New Brockton, 6-2 and 14-9.

In the opener, Baylor Turman was 2-for-2 with a triple and RBI and Cash Harrell had a single and RBI for Opp (11-2). Will Jackson pitched 2 2/3 innings, allowing three hits and no earned runs, while striking out three.

In game two, Turman was 2-for-4, Tucker Short had a single with two runs batted in and Jackson had a double. Landon Langley pitched four runs, allowing two runs and five hits, while striking out five.