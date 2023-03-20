Porter Dykes held Dothan to one unearned run and three hits and Providence Christian’s offense scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth as the Eagles edged the Wolves 2-1 Monday night in high school baseball at the PCS campus.

Dykes struck out seven and allowed only one walk in his performance.

Offensively, Chapel Stickler had a two-run single to put Providence up 2-1. The hit scored Zach Gamble and Reid Farris.

Dothan scored in the third when Haze McCorkel came home during a dropped third strike by the Eagles’ catcher.

Dothan’s Brody Lindsey also had a strong pitching performance. He went six innings, allowing two runs and four hits, while striking out six and walking one.

No player on either team had multiple hits.

Ariton 14, Greenville 0: Dalton Murphy pitched a four-inning three-hit shutout with seven strikeouts and no walks and Ariton broke it open quickly with a seven-run first inning.

Lead-off hitter Caden Collier led Ariton with two doubles and three runs batted in and Murphy added two singles and two runs batted in. Landon Tyler had a single with two RBI and Paxton Steed had a hit and RBI. Connor Thrash, Lawson Leger and Coleman Bragg drove in one run each.

Opp 15, Daleville 0: Nelson Hall pitched a four-inning, two-hit shutout with nine strikeouts and Gray Patterson was 3-for-3 with three runs batted in to lead Opp in a Class 3A, Area 4 game at Opp.

Riley Day added two singles and a RBI and both Andrew Danford and Colby Ballard had a single and drove in a run.

New Brockton 16, Elba 2: New Brockton’s Hunter pitching duo of Bedsole and White combined to strike out 11 and allowed only one earned run and three hits, while the Gamecock offense scored in all five innings, including six in the fourth.

Bedsole, the winning pitcher, went four innings and struck out eight with two hits and one earned run allowed. White struck out three in one inning of work, allowing one hit.

Offensively for New Brockton, Jaxon Whitworth and Payton Green both had two hits with three runs batted in and Gabe Herrington had two hits with one RBI. Blake Peterson had a hit and two RBI and James Downing, Riley Simmons, Kyle GaVette, Baylon Foster and Colton McClenny all had a hit and RBI.

GaVette had a triple and Green, Peterson and Herrington had a double each.

Brady Johnson, Colin Arnold and Ty Sieving had the hits for Elba with Arnold earning a two-run triple.

Pike County 4, Geneva County 1: Pike County scored three runs in the second inning and pitcher Omari Barrow shut down Geneva County to a run and four hits, while striking out nine.

Jamareon Burney delivered a two-run single in the second and Kemel Flowers added a run-scoring single in the inning. The Bulldogs added an insurance run in the fifth inning on a Flowers RBI double. Michael Gabel and Flowers had two hits each for Pike County.

For Geneva County, Chris Duncan had two hits, one a double, and Caden Hutchings had a sac fly RBI.

Abbeville Christian 14, Springwood 2: Connor Jones had three hits, including two doubles, and drove in three runs to pace a 13-hit General attack in a 14-2 win over Springwood.

Jones had a run-scoring single in the third inning and had both doubles, including two-run version, during a seven-run seventh inning.

Jaxson Henrich, Reid Quincy and Titus McCreight all had two hits with a run-scoring single. Justin Murphy drove in runs off a single and a sacrifice fly and Ridge Crawford and Cole Goodson both had a run-scoring single. Connor Hutto added a RBI ground out.

Boone Sumlar was the winning pitcher, striking out six over seven innings and allowing just one earned run and six hits.