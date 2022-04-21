 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP BASEBALL: Early runs help Enterprise rout Dothan 11-1

  Updated
Enterprise scored six runs in the bottom of the first and five more in the second to take control in an 11-1 Wildcat win over Dothan at the Enterprise  High on-campus baseball field.

The Wildcats, who had 11 hits, were led by Jack Williams with three hits, one a double, and a RBI and by Will Powell with two hits and three runs batted in. Tristan Bartling added two singles and two RBI and Payton Easterling had a double and two RBI. Brady Richardson and Micah Yoo added a hit and RBI each.

Owen Burrow pitched four innings, allowing two hits and one unearned run, while striking out five. Will Powell pitched the other inning, striking out one and not allowing a hit or run.

Brody Lindsey singled in Tyler Richardson for the lone run for Dothan. Mark Padilla had a single for the other hit.

Enterprise (19-10) prepares for next week’s state playoffs at Central of Phenix City. Dothan (13-17) had its season come to an end.

