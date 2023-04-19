Enterprise’s baseball team scored off an error in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a tie and held on for a 5-4 win over Dothan at the EHS campus on Wednesday night to stay alive in the Class 7A playoff picture.

The teams are now both tied in second place in Class 7A, Area 3 with 5-2 records. The two meet Thursday at Dothan High with the winner advancing to the state playoffs. First pitch is 5 p.m.

Wednesday’s result denied Dothan a chance to clinch a playoff spot and also likely ended the Wolves’ chance for an area title. Prattville leads the area with a 6-1 mark, but is a prohibitive favorite to beat R.E. Lee on Thursday in its final area game and take the area crown.

With Wednesday’s game tied at 4 after Dothan (19-15) scored three runs in the top of the sixth, the homestanding Wildcats (19-11) opened the bottom half with a pop out before Tyler Martin singled to right. Gavin Mayo walked and Mason Chisum hit into a force out at second on a ground out, leaving runners at the corners with two outs.

Tysen Cole then hit a 1-1 pitch to Dothan’s shortstop, who misplayed it for an error. Martin scored during the error, putting the Wildcats in front, 5-4.

Enterprise pitcher Austin Chappell retired the Wolves in order in the seventh on three fly outs to preserve the lead.

Dothan rallied from a 4-1 deficit to tie the game in the top of the sixth.

Max Conley opened the inning with a double. Stokes Hallford reached on an error by Enterprise’s shortstop, leaving runners at first and second as Conley held at second. Tucker Watkins then laid down a bunt single to load the bases.

Conley scored on a passed ball on a 2-2 pitch to Eli Moore, who eventually struck out. Landon Jenkins also struck out, but Blake Wynn drew a walk to reload the bases for Dothan and Haze McCorkel delivered a two-run single to tie the game.

Dothan scored the game’s first run on Hunter Whitman’s lead-off homer in the second inning, but Enterprise matched it in the bottom half. Brady Richardson, who opened the inning with a single, scored on a force out at second with the bases loaded.

The Wildcats surged ahead on a two-run double by Cayden Boutwell in the third and increased the margin to 4-1 an inning later on a Cole run-scoring single with two outs.

Both teams finished with eight hits. Cole, Richardson and Martin had two each for Enterprise. Eight different players had a hit each for Dothan.

Chappell picked up the pitching win, working the last two innings in relief. He allowed two hits and a run, while striking out two. Austin Acreman started and allowed three runs and six hits over five innings with four strikeouts. Both pitchers walked one.

Brody Lindsey pitched a complete game for Dothan, scattering seven hits, while allowing five runs with only three earned. He struck out three and walked four.