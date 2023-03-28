Enterprise baseball split a pair of games on Tuesday at the James Clemens Tournament, beating Hokes Bluff 3-1 and losing to James Clemens 3-1.

In the win, Austin Acreman struck out five in a seven-inning complete game performance. He scattered six hits and allowed one unearned run. Cayden Boutwell, Owen Newsome and Gavin Mayo all had a single and RBI for the Wildcats. Mike Vanderheyden added a double.

In the loss, Enterprise had seven hits with Drew Shiver, Boutwell and Mayo with two each. Boutwell had a double. Mason Chisum had a single and RBI.

East Limestone 6, Charles Henderson 4 (10 innings): The Trojans lost when East Limestone scored two runs in the top of the 10th inning.

Will Templin and Damien Hart both had two hits with Templin driving in a run. Chase Vaznaian had a single and drove in three runs for CHHS. Connor Jones added a double.

Buckhorn 9, Charles Henderson 0: The Trojans managed only two hits in the loss -- a single each from KaNeiil Lewis and a Clay Johnson.

Rain outs: The scheduled Class 3A, Area 3 series between Northside Methodist and Providence Christian was rained out on both Monday and Tuesday, forcing the series to next week.

The two have rescheduled to play the first game on Monday at Pitman Field at 5 p.m. then shift to Providence Christian’s campus on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

All the Tuesday baseball games at the Gulf Coast Classic III tournament were moved to Thursday. The tournament Wednesday schedule remained unchanged, though G.W. Long will play its scheduled game against Hueytown at 2 p.m. on Wednesday instead of Thursday.