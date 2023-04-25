Six Enterprise pitchers combined on a five-hitter with one run allowed and the Wildcats made the most of four hits to score six runs during a 6-1 win in a high school baseball game Tuesday at Paxton, Fla.

The Wildcats improved to 21-11 as they prepare to visit Mary G. Montgomery in the first round of the Class 7A state playoffs on Friday.

Austin Acreman, Brady Cavanaugh, Gavin Mayo, Brady Richardson, Siaosi Blevins and Drew Shiver all pitched for EHS. Acreman went 1 2/3 innings, Cavanaugh went 1 1/3 and all the others went an inning each.

Cavanaugh and Richardson gave up two hits and Shiver one, while the other three threw hitless ball. Acreman struck out two and Mayo and Shiver one each.

Shiver and Tal Sessions both had a single and run batted in for Enterprise. Tysen Cole and Owen Newsome had a double each for the other Wildcat hits. Pittman Hall had a RBI sac fly and the three other runs scored on wild pitches.