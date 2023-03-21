Jake Franklin struck out 13 and pitched a five-inning one-hitter with one walk and Rehobeth’s offense erupted for five runs in both the fourth and fifth innings in a 12-0 Class 5A, Area 3 win over Charles Henderson in high school baseball action in Troy Tuesday night.

Colton Trotter led the offense with two hits, one a double, and three runs batted in. JC Chumney had two hits, while Cayden Lewis added a single and two RBI and JW Bass a single and RBI for Rehobeth, which capitalized on seven Trojan errors.

Parker Adams had the lone hit for CHHS.

Headland 4, Carroll 1: Parker Littlefield had a two-run single and Logan Ivey had two hits, including a run-scoring single, to lead Headland in a Class 5A, Area 3 win.

Trey Scott was the winning pitcher, striking out six over six innings with only one earned run allowed. Jake Johnson picked up a save, striking out two in the last inning. Evan Taylor added a hit and RBI for the Rams.

For Carroll, Bryce Coleman and Konner Thomas had two hits each and Wells Ganey had a RBI double.

Enterprise 5, Pike Liberal Arts 2: Enterprise scored all five runs in the first four innings and three pitchers kept Pike Liberal Arts at bay.

Cayden Boutwell had a sac fly RBI, Tysen Cole a RBI ground out and Brady Richardson had a run-scoring double for Enterprise, which scored the other two runs off a wild pitch and an error. Brady Cavanaugh, the winning pitcher, worked five innings, striking out eight, while giving up just three hits and one unearned run. Gavin Mayo pitched one inning, giving an unearned run. Drew Shiver earned a save with a 1-2-3 seventh, recording two strikeouts.

For Pike Liberal Arts, Jackson Booth had a RBI triple. The other Patriot run came home an error.

Houston Academy 4, Dothan 0: Griffin McGee pitched a four-hit shutout with three strikeouts and the Shelley brothers both homered to lead Houston Academy.

Both Wade Shelley and Wyatt Shelley hit solo homers in the first three at-bats of the game to give HA a 2-0 lead. Wade Shelley scored the other two runs off wild pitches.

Brooks Olive pitched well for Dothan, striking out six and scattering six hits over five innings, while allowing only two earned runs. Evan Hamilton pitched two scoreless and hitless innings in relief, striking out two.

Providence Christian 4, Wicksburg 1: Win Brock struck out nine and allowed only one run and five hits for Providence Christian.

Brooks Canady had two singles and a run batted in, while Chapel Stickler had a triple and Matt Dave Snell had a double for PCS, which scored two runs off passed balls and one on an error.

Seth Williams and Jacob Cox both had two hits for Wicksburg with Williams driving in the Panther run.

Geneva 4, Dale County 2: The Panthers scored two in the sixth and one in the seventh to earn the Class 4A, Area 3 win.

Michael Moore and Reed Wilson allowed only two hits and two unearned runs, while striking out six. Moore, the winning pitcher, went 5 1/3 innings, giving up the hits and runs, while notching four strikeouts and issuing one walk. Wilson earned a save, working the last 1 2/3 innings and striking out two.

Wilson had a single and a double with one RBI and Dylan Key had two singles, while Tay McReynolds drove in two runs and Carson Hughes had a run-scoring single.

Brady Lewis had a run-scoring single and Kade Smith a single for Dale County.

Cottonwood 10, Ashford 0: Braylon Morris struck out 14 and pitched a two-hit shutout over six innings for Cottonwood.

Ry Andrews was 2-for-3 with three runs batted in and Dylan McCardle, Ethan Simmons, Ethan McNeill and Kaiden Bedsole all had a hit and RBI. Simmons’ hit was a double.

Will Hart Lawrence and Hunter Bryant both had a single for Ashford.

Andalusia 5, Slocomb 1: Andalusia scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to break a 1-1 tie and take the Class 4A, Area 3 game.

Slocomb had only four hits with Bryson Brookshire earning a RBI single and Cade Birge a double to highlight the offense.

Northside Methodist 20, Emmanuel Christian 1: JD Clouse had three hits and drove in four runs and Grant Horne had two hits and three runs batted in, highlighted by a two-run homer, to lead NMA.

John Michael Mordecai also had two hits and three runs batted in, while Jack Alvord, Ethan McMahen and Tyler Quintero all had two hits and two RBI. Bowden Lancaster also had two hits. Gage Rhodes had a double with two RBI and Jack Ray and Carter Richards added a hit and RBI each for the Knights, who had 20 hits.

McMahen was the winning pitcher, throwing two of the four innings and not allowing a hit. He struck out two. Ray and Clouse both pitched one inning and struck out two each.

Reid Roberts had a single for the lone ECS hit.

Ariton 21-15, Abbeville 0-0: Ariton swept a pair of two-inning Class 2A, Area 4 games over Abbeville.

Ariton scored 21 runs and 12 in the first inning of the two games. Coleman Bragg and Tristan McGuire pitched one inning each in the opener, retiring all six batters, four on strikeouts. Myles Tyler pitched a two-inning no-hitter in game two, striking out five of seven batters and issuing one walk.

In the opener, Lawson Leger had two doubles and three runs batted in, while Caden Collier and Dalton Murphy had two hits each, one a double, with one RBI. Connor Thrash had a triple and two RBI.

In game two, Hunter Holmes had three hits, including a double, and Landon Givens had two hits, one a triple, and both drove in three runs. Easton Kilpatrick had a single with two RBI.

Samson 11, Daleville 5: Josh Lowery had a single, double, triple and three runs batted in, while Brodey Mixon had two singles with a RBI and Jacob Branch a double with two runs batted in for Samson.

Mixon struck out five in 2 2/3 innings for the pitching win.

Elba 5, Kinston 3: Elba won its first game of the season, taking a Class 1A, Area 2 game over Kinston.

Braden Johnson had a double and a RBI and Justin Coleman a single and RBI for Elba, which also got a run batted in each form Ty Sieving and Kaleb Mitchell.

Colin Arnold pitched a seven-inning no-hitter, though he gave up three unearned runs. He struck out eight.

Wiregrass Kings 29, Byne Christian 10: Turner Locke was 4-for-4 with five runs batted in and Christian Miller had a triple with five RBI to lead the Kings.

Daniel Simmons and Brayden Treadaway both had two hits and two RBI and Jake Thompson had a hit and two RBI.

Chipley (Fla.) 14, Abbeville Christian 4: The Generals fell to the Tigers on the road.

Cole Goodson had two singles, while Connor Jones and Reid Quincy had a run-scoring single each for ACA, which led 4-1 in the third before the Tigers roared away. Justin Murphy added a double for the Generals.

Junior Varsity

Cottonwood 9-7, Northside Methodist 1-6: On Monday, Cottonwood swept NMA, 9-1 and 7-6.

In the opener, Hunter Edmondson pitched a five-inning no hitter with eight strikeouts. Klete Meadows had two hits on offense.

In game two, Evan Morris allowed three hits, while striking out three. Offensively, Morris had two singles and Cole Rambo had a double.