Cohen Pritchett had two doubles and drove in four runs to lead Class 2A No. 1 ranked G.W. Long to an 10-7 win over 3A No. 6 Providence Christian in high school baseball action Thursday in Skipperville.

The Rebels improved to 12-4, while PCS fell to 8-7.

Cullis Kelly added two singles and a run batted in and Hayes Horne, Brody Walker and Bryson McCrea had a single and RBI each for Long.

Kelly was the winning pitcher, going five innings and scattering six hits and four runs. He struck out three. Tanner Johnston worked the last two innings.

For PCS, Matt Dave Snell had three hits, including a homer and a double, and drove in two runs and Porter Dykes had three hits, including two doubles, and two runs batted in. Harrison Mims had two singles and two runs batted in and CJ Sullivan had a double and a RBI for the Eagles.

Dothan 20, Jeff Davis 0: Tucker Bryant pitched a four-inning perfect game with nine strikeouts and the Wolves scored 15 first-inning runs in a 20-0 Class 7A, Area 3 win over the Jeff Davis Vols.

Offensively, Cole Hewitt, Tyler Richards and Price Barkett had two hits each to pace a 15-hit attack for Dothan, which had 16 batters hit in the game with 12 earning a hit.

Kingsley Lucas had a triple and drove in four runs, while Max Sinquefield, Hunter Whitman and Brody Lindsey all had a hit and RBI. Eli Moore had three runs batted in.

Enterprise 11-12, Lee 0-2: Enterprise swept a Class 7A, Area 3 doubleheader over R.E. Lee, 11-0 and 12-2.

In the opener, Mikey Vanderheyden had two doubles and four runs batted in, while Brady Richardson had a solo homer and also a run batted in off a bases-loaded hit by pitch and Tyler Martin had a two-run double. Siaosi Blevins and Austin Chappell both had a run-scoring single and Walker Turner had a RBI on a ground out.

In game two, Vanderheyden had two hits with one RBI and Richardson, Drew Shiver and Owen Newsome all had an extra-base hit with two runs batted in. Shiver and Newsome had a triple and Richardson a double. Tal Sessions had a double with a RBI and Tristin Leib and Tysen Cole both had a hit and RBI.

Austin Acreman was the winning pitcher in the opener, striking out eight and allowing only one hit in four innings. Gavin Mayo retired the side in order on three strikeouts in the final inning.

Four EHS pitchers combined on a six-hitter in game two with 16 strikeouts. Chappell (2 innings) and Blevins (1 inning) had three strikeouts. Shiver (2 innings) struck out all seven batters he faced (one reached on a dropped third strike). Kyle Hakel (1 inning) had three Ks.

Geneva 8, New Brockton 6: Michael Moore pitched five innings in relief, striking out nine and allowing one run, one hit and one walk and Geneva scored seven runs in the final three innings to overcome a 5-1 deficit.

The Panthers scored two in the fifth then surged ahead with three in the top of the sixth, but New Brockton tied it with a run in the bottom half. Geneva, though, scored two in the top of the seventh and Moore made it stand up in the bottom half.

Reagan Brannon had two hits and drove in three runs and Moore had a RBI triple. Ryan Jackson and Reid Wilson both had a double and a RBI and Talan Johnson had a RBI single for Geneva. Trent Spann also had a RBI.

For New Brockton, Dawson Peacock had a two-run single, Gabe Herrington had a RBI double, while Jaxon Whitworth had a triple. Both Riley Simmons and Blake Peterson drove in a run.

Houston Academy 12, Ashford 1: Adam Boyd struck out five and allowed only five hits and a run over six innings to help lead HA to the Class 3A, Area 3 win.

J.T. Pitchford had three hits, including a double and a triple, and drove in three runs and Will Wells had a solo homer and a two-run single for the Raiders. Wyatt Shelley and Hughes Dean both had two hits, one a double, with a run batted in, while Cam Dyer had two singles and a RBI and Jeb Daughtry had a double and RBI.

Cale Waller had three of the Ashford hits and drove in the only run. Hunter Jordan added two hits.

Headland 8, Rehobeth 5: Jake Johnson pitched six innings, allowing just two hits and two runs, while striking out four in the Rams’ Class 5A, Area 3 win.

Trent Weatherly was 3-for-4 with a run batted in and Mason Steele had two doubles with a RBI for Headland. Trey Scott had a two-run double and Parker Littlefield and Logan Ivey both had a RBI double.

For Rehobeth, Colton Trotter had two hits, one a RBI double, while Matthew Hannah had a two-run single and Brody White had a RBI single.

Northside Methodist 3, Slocomb 2 (8 innings): Carter Richards scored on a ground ball error off the bat of Cole Haddock with two outs in the bottom of the eighth to give the Knights the win.

Ethan McMahen was 4-for-4 with two doubles for NMA. Harrison Hicks and Richards both had two hits with Hicks driving in a run. Jack Ray added a hit and RBI.

John Michael Mordecai picked up the pitching win in relief, working three shutout innings with two hits allowed. He struck out five. Hicks went five innings, striking out nine and allowing four hits and two runs.

For Slocomb, Brody Corbitt had two hits with one run batted in and Bryson Brookshire had a single and RBI.

Wicksburg 17-11, Geneva County 0-1: Wicksburg swept a Class 2A, Area 2 doubleheader over Geneva County.

In the opener, Easton Dean and Sam Craft combined on a five-inning no-hitter with eight strikeouts. Dean went three innings and struck out six. Craft pitched two innings with two strikeouts.

Offensively in game one, Dean was 2-for-2 with an inside-the-park homer and five runs batted in, Trey Summers earned a solo homer and Tyler Campbell was 2-for-3 with two runs batted in. Mason Burkhardt had two runs batted in, while Maddox Burkhardt and Seth Williams had one RBI. Jacob Cox added a double.

In game two, Drew Colon struck out nine over four innings and allowed only three hits for the pitching win. Gabe Glover was 2-for-2 with a run batted in and Mason Burkhardt had a double and RBI. Dean drove in two runs and Cox and Williams both drove in one run each.

For Geneva County, Caden Hutchins, JD Shepard and Rainer Langford had a single each.

Carroll 8, Dale County 4: Bryce Coleman had two hits, one a double, and drove in three runs and Coleman Brauer had three hits to lead Carroll.

Charles Dillbeck, Aidan McManus and Carson Edwards all had a hit and RBI.

Konnor Thomas was the winning pitcher, giving up six hits and four runs, but only one earned run. He struck out four.

Maddox Weed had three hits and Aiden Wright two for Dale County with Wright driving in a run. Will Hartzog had a hit with two RBI. Weed, Wright and Hartzog all had a double.

Charles Henderson 9, Elmore County 6: Charles Henderson scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to overcome a 6-5 deficit in the win.

Will Templin was 4-for-4 with one runs batted in, Parker Adams was 2-for-2 and both Damien Hart and KaNeil Stewart had a single with two RBI. Chase Vaznaian added a RBI.

Adams was the winning pitcher, tossing two scoreless and hitless innings in relief with two strikeouts.

Opp 21, Daleville 0: Riley Day was 3-for-3 with a double and four runs batted in to lead Opp.

Nelson Hall had a homer and three RBI and Colby Ballard had a single and three RBI. Nolan Brown had two singles and a RBI.

Brwon allowed only one hit in two innings and struck out five.

Zion Chapel 19-18, Abbeville 0-1: John Foster Hamm pitched a three-inning no-hitter with seven strikeouts and a walk in the opener and Brady Flowers and Wes Braisted combined on a three-inning no hitter with six strikeouts and one walk in game two.

In the second game, Flowers pitched two innings and struck out four and walked one, while Braisted struck out two over two innings.

In the opener, Braisted had two hits and two RBI and Kavan Brown had a hit with two RBI. Flowers drove in two runs.

In game two, Mason Stuart, Brodie Stinson, Morgan Sanders and Braisted all had two hits each with Stuart driving in three runs, Stinson and Sanders two each and Braisted one. Stuart hit a home run.

Pike Liberal Arts 10, Goshen 0: Luke Barron and Dawson Bradford combined on a seven inning, one-hit shutout with 14 strikeouts for the Patriots.

Barron went four innings and struck out eight and allowed the one hit. Bradford pitched three innings and struck out six and walked one.

John Lott had two hits with three runs batted in and Davis Kilcrease was 2-for-2 with a RBI. Cole Garrott had a single with two RBI. Payne Jeffcoat and Jackson Booth both had a triple and a RBI.

Cade Edwards had a double for the lone Goshen hit.

Kinston 16-18, Pleasant Home 6-8: Kinston won a Class 1A, Area 2 doubleheader over Pleasant Home.

In the second game, C.J. Lunsford was 5-for-5 with two doubles and five runs batted in and Owen Patterson had two triples and three RBI. Drew Branch and Tripp Hawthorne added two hits each with Branch driving in two runs and Hawthorne a run. Brodie Walker had a double with two RBI.

In the opener, Hawthorne had three hits with one RBI and both Cade Jones and Lunsford had two hits and two RBI. Walker added a double and RBI.

Patterson was the winning pitcher in the opener, striking out five in 4 1/3 innings. Branch was the game two winner, striking out three in four innings.

Florala 11, Elba 10: Elba led 10-3 going to the bottom of the seventh, but the Wildcats scored eight runs to snatch the Class 1A, Area 2 win.

Cameron Gray had two hits, one a double, and drove in five runs for Elba. Ty Sieving had three hits and Justin Coleman had a double and drove in three runs.

Macon-East Tournament

Abbeville Christian 4, Hooper Academy 1: Boone Sumlar and Connor Hutto combined to allow four hits and one run for ACA.

Sumlar went five innings, striking out four and giving up three hits and the one run. Hutto earned a save, allowing a hit and striking out one in the last inning. Brannon Murphy had a two-run single and Connor Jones had two hits.

Macon-East 9, Abbeville Christian 6: Connor Hutto had two hits, one a triple, and Cole Goodson had a RBI sac fly for ACA, which had only five hits.