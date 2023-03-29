G.W. Long finished the Gulf Coast Classic with a split on Wednesday, beating Morristown West (Tenn.) 9-0 in six innings and losing to Hueytown 3-0 without earning a hit.

In the win, Tanner Johnston pitched a six-inning, three hit shutout with four strikeouts. Grant Watson had a double and three runs batted in and Cullis Kelley had a single and also had three runs batted in. Cohen Pritchett had two hits and Hayes Horne had a single and RBI. Brody Walker added a double.

In the second game, G.W. Long put the ball in play, but couldn’t earn a hit in the seven-inning game. The Rebels struck out only three times.

Walker struck out eight and allowed only two hits and three runs for the Rebels. One of the hits was a two-run homer. An error helped the Gophers score the other run. Bryson Hughes pitched the final inning, striking out one and giving up one hit.

Ariton 12, Lindsay Lane 2: Lawson Leger allowed only three hits and two runs with both runs unearned, while striking out four in a five-inning performance.

Connor Thrash led the Ariton offense with three hits, including two doubles, and two runs batted in. Phenix Griffin had two hits with one RBI and Landon Tyler and Leger both had one hit with two RBI. Dalton Murphy and Paxton Steed both had a hit and RBI. Austin Cook also had a RBI.

Carroll 19, West End 3: Stinson Draper, Bryce Coleman and Jackson Skillbred combined for eight hits and eight runs batted in to lead the Eagles’ win.

Draper and Coleman both had three hits with Draper driving in three runs and Coleman two. Skillbred added two singles and three runs batted in.

Wells Ganey and Konner Thomas both had a hit with two runs batted in, while Coleman Brauer had a double and RBI and Brodie Lowery had a double. Mason Wimberley drove in two runs.

Wheaton North (Ill.) 5, Rehobeth 2: Heath Gibson and Matthew Hannah had two hits each to pace a seven-hit Rebel attack.

Jackson Sexton had a run-scoring single and Colton Trotter added a RBI off a bases-loaded walk.

Rehobeth 3, Gulf Shores 1: Jackson Sexton struck out six and allowed only four hits and one run in a complete-game performance.

Hunter Gibson and Jacob Adkins had two hits each, while Jake Franklin had a run-scoring double and Luke Odom a run-scoring single for Rehobeth.

Normal West (Ill.) 5, Cottonwood 4: A run in the bottom of the sixth broke a tie and dealt the Bears the loss.

Austyn Miller delivered a two-run double and a RBI single to lead Cottonwood. Klete Meadows had a run batted in off a bases-loaded hit by pitch.

Gibson County (Tenn.) 13, Cottonwood 1: The Bears had only three hits in the loss – a run-scoring single by Ethan Simmons, a double by Klete Meadows and a single by Kaiden Bedsole.

James Clemens Tournament

Westbrook Christian 9, Charles Henderson 1: The Trojans had only five hits in the loss to the Class 3A, No. 4 ranked Warriors.

KaNeil Stewart had two hits and drove in the lone run. Will Templin, Cole Pugh and Benton Dunn all had one hit each.