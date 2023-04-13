Class 2A No. 2 ranked G.W. Long held off late rally by No. 8 ranked Ariton Thursday to take the opening game of the 2A, Area 4 series, 4-3.

The teams play again Friday in Skipperville to decide the series and the area champion.

Long scored a run in the top of the second and three in the fourth for a 4-0 lead.

Ariton, though, surged in the bottom of the seventh with three runs and had a runner at first when Rebel pitcher Cullis Kelly got a routine fly out to center field to end the game.

Kelly went all seven innings, scattering seven hits – four of which came in the seventh inning – and the three runs. He struck out six and walked one.

Offensively for Long (21-7, 5-0), Trey Johnston had two hits and both Brody Walker and Cohen Pritchett had a run-scoring single.

Caden Collier had two hits, while Phenix Griffin had a two-run single and Paxton Steed a run-scoring double to lead Ariton (20-8-1, 4-1).

Long scored its second-inning run on Pritchett’s run-scoring single that plated Johnston, who singled and moved to second on a passed ball.

In the fourth, the Rebels loaded the bases off walks to Pritchett and Blayne Wood and a bunt single by Grant Watson. Pritchett and Wood scored on consecutive passed balls, making it 3-0.

After a walk to Hayes Horne, Walker singled to bring in Watson.

Ariton threatened in the bottom of the fourth with two-out singles from Landon Tyler and Lawson Leger, but Kelly got a strikeout to end the inning.

The Purple Cats also put two on base in the sixth with one out after a single by Collier and a walk to Connor Thrash. Kelly, though, came up big again, earning two straight strikeouts.

Ariton pushed through in the seventh. Miles Tyler and Dalton Murphy both singled before Steed’s double brought both home both runners. After two fly outs, Griffin singled in courtesy runner Andyn Garris, closing the gap to 4-3.

However, Kelly got Connor Thrash to fly out to end the game.

Andalusia 12, Dale County 0: Dale County fell on the road at Andalusia, earning just three hits in the Class 4A, Area 2 five-inning loss.

Aiden Wright, Maddox Weed and Zane Willis all had a single each for the Warriors (7-13, 2-4).

Andalusia scored 11 runs in the second inning to take control of the game.

Mount Paran (Ga.) 8, Northside Methodist 1: The Knights fell to Mount Paran Christian in Kenneshaw, Ga., on Thursday.

Grant Horne and John Michael Mordecai both had two hits for Northside Methodist, while Gant Underwood belted a solo homer.