Geneva County swept a Class 2A, Area 3 doubleheader over Samson, 21-11 and 10-0 in high school baseball action.

In the opener, Geneva County scored in all six innings, including six in the fifth and five in the sixth, to earn the win. Owen Carpenter had three singles and drove in five runs, while Chris Duncan had three hits, including two doubles, and two runs batted in and JD Shepard and Grayson Bell both had two hits and two runs batted in. Rainer Langford added a double and RBI.

For Samson, Hunter Lamb and Tyson Wells had three hits each with Wells driving in a run. Brodey Mixon had two hits, one a double, and drove in two runs and Peyton Pitts also had two hits. Jacob Branch had a two-run double and a RBI bases-loaded walk.

Shepard was the winning pitcher, striking out four over four innings.

In game two, Caden Hutchings pitched a six-inning, two-hit shutout with seven strikeouts and no walks and added a single and a triple on offense. Bell had two hits, one a double, and drove in four runs and Joseph Kelly had a hit with two RBI. Chris Duncan drove in two runs.

Wells and Pitts had a hit each for the Samson hits.

Stanhope Elmore 4, Headland 0: The Class 5A top-ranked Rams were shutout by Class 6A No. 5 ranked Stanhope Elmore on three hits in the loss.

Trent Weatherly, Trey Scott and Logan Ivey all had a single each for Headland.

Jake Johnson struck out seven over six innings, scattering six hits and four runs, for the Rams.

Central-Phenix City 2, Headland 1: The Rams lost to the Class 7A No. 4 Central of Phenix City on a walk-off single by the Red Devils’ Jax Yoxtheimer in the bottom of the seventh inning.

The Rams had six hits with Luke Nelson earning a double and Waylon McGriff a run-scoring single to highlight the attack.

Bryce Gover scattered six hits and two runs, only one earned, in six innings with one strikeout on the mound.

Milan (Tenn.) 7, Northside Methodist 5: The visiting Bulldogs scored two runs in the top of the fifth to break a 5-5 tie and held on for the win to beat Northside Methodist Saturday at the NMA campus.

Bowden Lancaster had two singles and a run batted in, Harrison Hicks had a two-run double and Gage Rhodes had a run-scoring for NMA.

Pike Road 12, Pike Liberal Arts 2: Class 2A No. 9 Pike Liberal Arts managed six hits in the loss to Class 6A No. 6 Pike Road.

Levi DeBoer belted a solo homer and a double and Payne Jeffcoat earned two singles, one a run-scoring hit, to lead PLAS.

Wiregrass Kings 18, East Central 6: After falling behind 4-0 in the top of the first inning, the Kings erupted for six runs in the bottom half of the first and added six in the second and seven in the fourth.

Zach Crisler drove in five runs – earning a two-run single, a run-scoring single and one run batted in each off a ground out and bases-loaded walk. Turner Locke had two hits, including a two-run single, while Zeke Alford had a run-scoring single and RBI sac fly and Zane Alford a RBI triple. Riley Treadaway and Riley Smith added a RBI single each.

Zane Alford was the winning pitcher, striking out seven over four innings.

Junior Varsity

Wiregrass Kings 11, East Central 3: Zach Crisler hit a solo homer and a RBI single and four others had a hit and a RBI for the Kings JV team.

Owen Brown had a double and RBI, while Brayden Treadaway, Daniel Simmons and Braxton Martin had a single and RBI each.

Brown was the winning pitcher, working three of the four innings. He struck out five and allowed only two hits and one unearned run.