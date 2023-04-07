Reed Wilson scored from second bases on a ground ball error in the top of the 11th inning to give the Geneva Panthers a 1-0 win over Andalusia in a Class 4A, Area 2 high school baseball game in Andalusia on Thursday.

With the game scoreless, Wilson reached on a one-out walk. Dylan Key’s sacrifice bunt moved Wilson to second and he scored on an error by the Bulldog first baseman off Tay McReynolds’ grounder.

Wilson, who came to the mound in the 10th inning, retired Andalusia in order in the bottom of the 11th to finish it. Wilson picked up the win, allowing only one hit and one walk, while striking out two over two innings. Starter Trent Smith pitched a three-hit shutout over nine innings with eight strikeouts.

Geneva had only four hits, two coming from Ryan Jackson.

Slocomb 9, Dale County 2: Slocomb broke open a 3-1 game with six runs in the sixth inning to take the first game of the Class 4A, Area 3 series.

Cade Birge, Wyatt Reeder and Evan Sorrells all had a hit with two runs batted in for Slocomb with Birge’s hit a double. Zoe Sanchez added a single and RBI.

Bryson Brookshire struck out 10 and allowed only three hits and two runs, just one earned, for the RedTops.

Aiden Wright had a double and Kade Smith and Zane Willis a single each for Dale County. Maddox Weed drove in a run on a ground out.

Dothan splits with Prattville: In a pair of 1-0 games, Dothan lost the opener to Prattville, but won the second game of the Class 7A, Area 3 doubleheader.

In the Wolves’ win, Blake Wynn led off the game with a solo homer and it was the only run of the contest. Brooks Olive pitched a four-hit shutout with eight strikeouts and one walk. Stokes Halliford had a single as Dothan managed only two hits.

In the opener, Prattville won on a walk-off hit with one out in the bottom of the seventh. Lion pitcher Drew Jolley limited Dothan to two hits and struck out eight, while Dothan pitcher Hunter Williams kept Prattville off the board for 6 1/3 innings despite giving up 11 hits and four walks. He struck out four.

Hunter Whitman had a double and Kingsley Lucas a single for the two Dothan hits.

G.W. Long 7, Northside Methodist 3: Entering with the bases loaded in the seventh inning and one out, Tanner Johnston recorded two straight outs to preserve the Rebel win over the Knights.

Johnston allowed a sac fly to John Michael Mordecai before getting an infield fly out to end the game and pick up a save. Brody Walker was the winning pitcher, going 6 1/3 innings with a crazy line of 11 strikeouts plus10 hits and three runs allowed.

Offensively for Long, Hayes Horne had three hits, one a double, and drove in four runs. Walker had a single and a RBI sac fly, while Cullis Kelly and Johnston both added a run-scoring single.

For NMA, Bowden Lancaster had three singles and Grant Horne and Mordecai both had a double and a single with Mordecai adding a RBI on his sac fly. Ethan McMahen had two singles with one RBI and Gant Underwood had a RBI.

Ariton 12, Zion Chapel 3: Landon Tyler drove in five runs and had two hits to pace Ariton’s Class 2A, Area 4 win over Zion Chapel.

Tyler had a three-run double, a run-scoring single and also had a RBI on a bases-loaded walk. Lawson Leger added a single and two RBI as the Purple Cats cashed in on six Rebel errors.

For Zion Chapel, Joseph LeGear had a two-run double and Brodie Stinson a RBI double.

Leger was the winning pitcher, striking out eight over six innings, while giving up a run on six hits.

Houston Academy 8, Carroll 1: Three Raider pitchers combined to contain Carroll to five hits and a run, while striking out nine.

JT Pitchford went the first three innings and struck out five and allowed a hit. Adam Boyd worked two innings, giving up a run and three hits. Wyatt Shelley pitched the last two innings, striking out four and allowing just one hit.

Cam Dyer had two hits and two runs batted in, Boyd had two hits with one RBI and Wade Shelley had two singles. Griffin McGee added a hit and RBI.

For Carroll, Wells Ganey had two hits, Bryce Coleman had a RBI single and Charles Dillbeck had a triple.

Headland 11, Charles Henderson 1: Jake Johnson and Bryce Gover combined on a five-inning three hitter with eight strikeouts as the Rams finished Class 5A, Area 3 play unbeaten with the win over CHHS.

Johnson, the starter, threw three innings of hitless and shutout ball with four strikeouts. Gover worked the last two innings, allowing a run and three hits, while also striking out four.

Trent Weatherly had a two-run double and a RBI sacrifice fly, while Evan Taylor had a pair of run-scoring singles and Parker Littlefield had two hits, one a run-scoring single. Luke Nelson and Logan Ivey both had a run-scoring double, while Gover had a RBI single and Trey Scott a RBI ground out.

Damien Hart had a run-scoring double for Charles Henderson.

New Brockton 20-21, Pike County 3-6: New Brockton swept the Class 3A, Area 4 doubleheader over the Bulldogs.

In the opener, Jackson Lawson had two hits and four runs batted in, Jaxon Whitworth had two hits and two RBI, while both Gabe Herrington and Colton McClenny both had three runs batted in off three bases-loaded walks each as the Gamecocks drew 15 walks.

In game two, Baylon Foster had two hits with three runs batted in, Riley Simmons and Herrington both had two hits and two RBI and McClenny had three runs batted in for New Brockton, which drew 11 walks .

For Pike County, Vint Siler, Keldon Singleton and Patrick Countryman all had two hits in the opener. In the second game, Omari Barrow had three hits, including two doubles, and two runs batted in and Kemel Flowers and Singleton had a hit and RBI.

Opp 16, Kinston 2: Colby Ballard went all four innings, giving up two runs and three hits, while striking out four for Opp.

Riley Day had two hits and two RBI, John Helms had one hit with two RBI and Nolan Brown drove in two runs for Opp. Terry Davis and Ballard both added one hit and one RBI.

For Kinston, Connor Tew had a hit and RBI. Owen Patterson and Cade Jones added a single each.

Elba 12-10, Houston County 7-0: Elba swept the Class 1A, Area 2 doubleheader.

In the opener, Cameron Gray had three hits with a run batted in and Brady Johnson had two hits and three runs batted in to lead Elba. Kaleb Mitchell added two hits and Colin Arnold had a single with two RBI. Arnold was the winning pitcher, striking out five over seven innings.

For Houston County, Camden Thomas has two hits and two runs batted in, Victor Horton had two hits and Hunter Rowland had a single with two RBI. Hayden Barber added a double and RBI and Benjamin Hunter a single and RBI.

In game two, Ty Sieving pitched a six-inning, one-hit shutout with seven strikeouts and added two hits, one a triple, and two runs batted in. Mitchell had a double and triple and two RBI, Brady Johnson had a hit with two RBI and Braden Johnson had single with one RBI. Justin Coleman had two hits and Easton McKelvy had a hit and RBI.

Thomas had the lone hit for Houston County.

Daleville 4-18, Emmanuel Christian 2-3: Daleville swept a doubleheader over Emmanuel Christian, winning 4-2 and 18-3.

In the opener, Ruben Garcia struck out nine and earned the pitching win. In game two, Christian McDonald was 3-for-4 with two triples.