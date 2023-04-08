Tay McReynolds’ one-out run-scoring single drove home Michael Moore with the game-winning run as Geneva rallied with two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning for a walk-off 4-3 Class 4A, Area 3 win over Andalusia Friday night.

The victory clinched a state playoff spot for Geneva (16-2, 3-1) and eliminated Andalusia from state playoff contention.

Down 3-2 to start the seventh, the Panthers loaded the bases off consecutive singles from Talan Johnson, Ryan Jackson and Moore, the last one a bunt hit. Reed Wilson then singled to right to bring home Johnson to tie the game.

Dylan Key then grounded out into a force play at the plate, bringing up McReynolds, who earned his game-winning hit to center field.

Wilson finished the night with three hits and two runs batted in to lead the Panthers. Jackson and Key had two hits each with Key driving in a run.

Wilson was also the game’s winning pitcher, working three shutout innings of relief with only two hits and two walks allowed. He struck out two. Moore started and lasted four innings, giving up three runs, two earned, and four hits, while striking out four.

Pike Liberal Arts 9, G.W. Long 5: Pike Liberal Arts scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a 4-4 tie in beating Class 2A top-ranked G.W. Long 9-5.

KC Bradford, Levi DeBoer, Davis Kilcrease and Houston Gunter all had two hits for the Patriots with Bradford hitting a solo homer and Kilcrease two doubles. DeBoer and Kilcrease had a RBI each. Both Payne Jeffcoat and John Lott drove in two runs.

Kilcrease, the fifth of six PLAS pitchers, was the winning pitcher.

For G.W. Long, Hayes Horne had two hits, while Brant Brady drove in two runs and Bryson Hughes one. Cohen Pritchett belted a solo homer.

Ariton 14, Zion Chapel 1: Coleman Bragg struck out nine and scattered six hits over five innings, allowing just one run, while Connor Thrash led the offense with three hits and three runs batted in during the Class 2A, Area 4 game.

Dalton Murphy, Myles Tyler and Caden Collier all had two hits with Murphy earning a double and driving in two runs. Tyler had one RBI. Landon Tyler and Aven Cook added a hit and RBI each.

Wes Braisted had two hits and Morgan Sanders had a single and RBI to highlight the offense for Zion Chapel.

Wiregrass Kings 14-13, Tuscaloosa Home Educators 2-2: The Kings beat Tuscaloosa 14-2 and 13-2.

In the opener, Zane Alford had three hits with two runs batted in and Owen Brown had two hits with three RBI. Kaden Martin and Luke Strickland had two hits each with Martin driving in a run. Riley Treadaway added a hit and RBI.

In game two, Zane Alford had three hits, while Treadaway had two hits and two RBI and Turner Locke two hits with one RBI. Martin had a hit and three runs batted in. Strickland added a hit and RBI.

Riley Smith was the winning pitcher in the opener, striking out seven and allowing four hits and two unearned runs. Martin was the winner in game two, striking out six and allowing just four hits and an unearned run over 4 2/3 innings.