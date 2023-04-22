Geneva and Hale County split in a Class 4A doubleheaders with Geneva winning the opener 4-3 and Hale County the second game 7-2.

The teams will play the deciding third game Saturday at noon in Geneva.

Geneva won the opener on Michael Moore’s walk-off single. Tied at 3 going to the bottom of the seventh in the opener, Panther hitters Reagan Brannon and Ryan Jackson were hit by pitches with one out. After a strikeout, Reed Wilson walked to load the bases for Moore, who hit a 2-2 pitch to left field to score Landon Williams, a pinch runner for Brannon.

The game-winning hit was the third of the game for Moore, who drove in two runs. Jackson, Trent Spann and Dylan Key had two hits each for Geneva with Spann driving in a run. Wilson was the winning pitcher, working two innings of relief. He struck out four and gave up two hits and one unearned run.

In game two, Hale County scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth to spark the win.

Jackson had two of Geneva’s five hits. Talan Johnson added a hit and RBI.

Slocomb 3-0, Bibb County 1-10; The RedTops and Choctaws split a doubleheader with Slocomb winning the opener 3-1 and Bibb County taking the second game 10-0.

The best of three series will be decided with Game 3 on Saturday at noon in Centreville.

Wyatt Reeder allowed only four hits and one run for Slocomb in the opener, striking out five. The RedTops had only four hits with Jaxon Langham earning a single and RBI and Reeder collecting a double. An error scored a second Slocomb run and another run came home on a double play.

In the second game, Slocomb were shut down on four hits – a single each from Maddox King, Evan Sorrells, Langham and Noe Sanchez.

Class 1A

Kinston 10-16, Wadley 0-0: Kinston swept a doubleheader over Wadley with a pair of shutout wins, 10-0 and 16-0.

Kinston (10-11) advanced to play No. 10 ranked Sweet Water at home in the second round.

Cale Sumblin pitched a one-hit shutout over six innings with 11 strikeouts and one walk in the opener and CJ Lunsford pitched a one-hit shutout over five innings with six strikeouts and three walks in game two.

The Bulldogs pounded out 14 hits in the opener with Owen Patterson earning three. Marcus Free, Brodie Walker, Colby Tew and Drew Branch had two hits each. Patterson and Walker drove in two runs as did Tripp Hawthorne (one hit). Free and Tew both drove in one run. Reese Hall added a hit and RBI.

In game two, Kinston had 11 hits with Patterson, Lunsford, Free and Hall with two each. Hall drove in three runs, while Lunsford, Cade Jones and Tew drove in two each. Patterson and Free had one RBI each. Walker added a hit and RBI.

Class 5A

Demopolis 8-10, Charles Henderson 7-3: Charles Henderson lost a grueling 12-inning opener on a walk-off hit by Demopolis and fell in the second game 10-3.

The Trojans finished the season with a 15-16 record.

In the opener, Parker Adams led Charles Henderson with three hits. Damien Hart earned two hits, including a homer, and drove in three runs. Chase Vaznaian also had two hits and had one RBI. Kellen Stewart and Joshua Hooten both had a hit and RBI.

In game two, the Trojans had only three hits – a single each by Will Templin, Adams and Hart.

AISA, Class AA

Edgewood 12-13, Lakeside School 0-0: The Chiefs’ season came to an end with the AISA first-round playoff loss.

Lakeside was no-hit by Edgewood pitcher Walker Hall in the second game.

ACSC State

Ezekeil Academy 17, Wiregrass Kings 11: The Kings lost in the opening round of the ACSC State Tournament in Montevallo.

Owen Brown was 3-for-4, while Riley Treadaway, Zeke Alford and Luke Strickland all had two hits with Treadaway driving in three runs and Strickland one. Zane Alford added a hit and RBI and Jake Thompson also had a run batted in for the Kings.

Regular Season

Abbeville Christian 11, Monroe Academy 7: Abbeville Christian scored four runs in the top of the seventh to break a tie and earn the win.

Connor Jones was 2-for-4 with a three-run homer and five runs batted in and Connor Hutto was 3-for-5 with a RBI to lead ACA. Titus McCreight was 2-for-4 with two runs batted in and Cole Goodson was 2-for-3 with a RBI. Hunter Reynolds added a RBI.

Jones was the winning pitcher, working the last two innings. He struck out four.

Abbeville Christian 12, Lowndes Academy 7: A nine-run third inning powered Abbeville Christian.

Connor Hutto had three hits and a RBI and Connor Jones had two hits, including a homer, and drove in two runs. Boone Sumlar had two this with a RBI and Justin Murphy had a hit with two runs batted in. Titus McCreight added a hit and RBI.

Hutto earned the win, pitching 5 2/3 innings in relief and recording 13 strikeouts.