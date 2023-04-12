Geneva’s baseball team won a pair of games over Slocomb on Wednesday night to capture the Class 4A, Area 2 title.

The Panthers defeated the RedTops 5-1 and 9-3, overcoming Slocomb’s series opening 10-0 win from Tuesday night.

In winning the area title, Geneva (18-3, 5-1) will host the first round of the state playoffs next week. Slocomb (16-10, 4-2) will travel for the opening round.

The Panthers won the decisive second game behind a six-run sixth inning that broke a 3-3 tie.

Reed Wilson and Tay McReynolds singled around a strikeout and were at first and second for Trent Spann, who singled home Wilson to put Geneva in front.

Following a strikeout, Carson Hughes singled in McReynolds. After a walk to Reagan Brannon loaded the bases, Ryan Jackson delivered a three-run double to give the Panthers an 8-3 lead. Talan Johnson singled home Jackson for the final run.

Johnson had three hits with one RBI and Jackson had two hits and the three RBI. Michael Moore added two hits and a RBI for Geneva.

Slocomb finished with just three hits – a single each from Cayleb Andrews, Cade Birge and Evan Sorrells.

Moore was Geneva’s winning pitcher, working five innings of relief. He struck out five and allowed only two hits and one unearned run.

Geneva forced the second game with a 5-1 win in the opener as Johnson and Wilson combined to limit Slocomb to two hits and one unearned run. Johnson went 3 2/3 innings and gave up the hits and run, while striking out two and walking four. Wilson worked 3 1/3 hitless and scoreless innings, striking out four.

The Panthers scored four runs in the second to take control with three runs scoring on an outfield error. Jackson was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded for the first run.

Prattville 1, Enterprise 0: The Wildcats (16-9, 4-1) couldn’t solve Prattville’s Drew Jolley, who pitched a no-hitter with eight strikeouts and one walk in the Class 7A, Area 3 game.

The Lions (15-13, 4-1) scored the game’s only run in the second as Zackery Ervie doubled, moved to third on an error and scored on a Ashton Cannon’s sacrifice fly.

Enterprise pitcher Austin Acreman allowed only five hits and one unearned run, while striking out three.

Dothan 10, R.E. Lee 1: Six Dothan pitchers limited the Generals to three hits and combined on 11 strikeouts in the Class 7A, Area 3 win.

Brody Lindsey, Jack Coskrey, Ethan Johnston, Max Conley, Brooks Olive and Hunter Williams pitched. Olive pitched 1 1/3 and Williams 1 2/3, while the others pitched one inning each. Olive and Williams struck out three each, Johnston two and the others had one each.

Sixteen players had a chance to hit with Cole Ethridge earning two hits and driving in three runs, highlighted by a two-run homer. Blake Wynn and Johnston both hit a solo homer. Hunter Whitman also had two hits for the Wolves (18-13, 5-1).

Wicksburg 4, Cottonwood 3: Down 4-0, the Bears battled back with three runs in the sixth inning before the Panthers (12-7, 5-0) held on for the Class 2A, Area 3 victory.

Easton Dean pitched six innings with eight strikeouts and gave up one earned run for the Panthers. Gabe Glover came in to record the save in the seventh.

Mason Burkhardt had a two-RBI single and Maddox Burkhardt singled in a run.

Austyn Miller had two hits and a run batted in to lead Cottonwood (12-10, 4-1). Braylon Morris and Ethan McCardle both had a RBI.

Providence Christian 9, Ashford 5: Chapel Stickler led PCS with three hits, one a triple, and drove in two runs, while Hudson Deer and Porter Dykes both had a RBI sacrifice fly and Harrison Mims had a run-scoring single. Andrew Owen had a RBI on a ground out.

Brooks Canady, the second of four pitchers, picked up the pitching win.

For Ashford, Wesley McLendon had two hits, including a two-run homer, and Hunter Bryant had two singles with one RBI. Hunter Jordan and Kade Hicks both had two hits. Maddox Tillery had a hit and RBI.

Charles Henderson 2, Carroll 0: Charles Henderson’s Parker Adams pitched a three-hit shutout with seven strikeouts to lead the Trojans (14-13, 2-3) to the Class 5A, Area 3 win over the Eagles (12-11, 1-4).

Will Templin had a run-scoring single and KaNeil Stewart a RBI sac fly for the two CHHS runs.

Carroll’s Stinson Draper struck out nine and scattered six hits and two runs over seven innings.

Minor 9, Northside Methodist 8: The Knights fell behind 8-2 and made a late charge, putting the tying runner in scoring position in the seventh, but couldn’t tie it.

Gant Underwood had two doubles, a triple and a run batted in and Grant Horne had two hits, one a double, with two runs batted in to lead the Knights.

Rehobeth 18, Houston County 1: Jacob Adkins allowed just three hits and one unearned run over five innings with four strikeouts, and added two hits with one RBI on offense to lead Rehobeth.

Martavias Edwards had two doubles with three runs batted in and both Hunter Gibson and Colby Patterson had two hits and two RBI for Rehobeth.

Camden Thomas, Hunter Rowland and Emarion Jackson had a hit each for Houston County, which finished its season with a 5-12 record.

Pike Liberal Arts 12, Luverne 0: Luke Barron pitched a five-inning, two-hit shutouts to pace the Patriots’ Class 2A, Area 5 win.

Davis Kilcrease, KC Bradford, Payne Jeffcoat and Jackson Booth all had two hits with Kilcrease driving in two runs, while Bradford, Jeffcoat and Booth had one each. Bradford had a solo homer. John Lott had a hit with two RBI and Levi DeBoer, Cole Garrott and Barron all added a hit and RBI for Pike Lib (17-9, 5-0).

Goshen 6, Highland Home 2: Brody Wilks was 3-for-3 with three runs batted in, Tyler McLendon had two hits and Andrew Galloway had a single with two RBI to lead Goshen, which scored four in the top of the seventh to break a 2-2 tie.

Wilks pitched 6 2/3 innings, striking out eight, before Peyton Stamey got the final out for a save.

Elba 5, Pleasant Home 2: Ty Sieving had two hits and three runs batted in at the plate and struck out 10 and allowed just four hits over seven innings to lead Elba.

Cameron Gray had two hits with one run batted in and Justin Coleman had two hits.

Florala 14, Kinston 7: Kinston led 6-3, but Florala scored three in the fourth and nine in the fifth to take the Class 1A, Area 2 game.

Kinston (8-10, 4-4) finished with just four hits. Owen Patterson and Tripp Hawthorne both had a single and RBI and Marcus Free had two RBI.