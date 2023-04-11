The Dothan Wolves pounded out 17 hits with Stokes Hallford’s grand slam homer and Hunter Whitman’s three-run homer pacing the attack during a 25-3 rout of Geneva County in Monday high school baseball action.

Both Hallford and Whitman drove in four runs.

Eli Moore drove in two runs, one on a single and the other on a hit by pitch with the bases loaded. Price Barkett also drove in two runs, both on ground outs. Tucker Watkins and Connor Cody both had a run-scoring single and Blake Wynn had a RBI sac fly.

Whitman, Ethan Johnston, Cody and Tyler Richards had two hits each for DHS.

Cole Hewett was the winning pitcher, working two scoreless innings of the five-inning game and striking out three.

Caden Hutchins had a run-scoring single for Geneva County. Owen Carpenter had a RBI ground out.

Headland 5, Cottonwood 1: A trio of Headland pitchers combined to hold Cottonwood to three hits and a run.

Evan Taylor, the winning pitcher, went three innings and allowed two hits and the run, while striking out two. Mason Steele pitched three scoreless and hitless innings with three strikeouts and Miles Brannon worked the last inning, allowing one hit.

Offensively, Kaleb Edwards had two doubles and drove in a run, while Parker Littlefield and Taylor both had one double with Littlefield driving in a run. Both Logan Ivey and Steele had a single and RBI each.

Kaiden Bedsole had a double and Dylan McCardle had a RBI ground out for Cottonwood. Ethan Simmons and Austyn Miller had a single each for the other Bears’ hits.

Ariton 11, Eufaula 1: The Purple Cats broke a 1-1 tie with 10 runs in the top of the sixth inning.

The explosive inning featured a Coleman Bragg run-scoring double plus run-scoring singles from Lawson Leger, Hughes Hammock and Caden Collier. Landon Tyler drew a bases loaded walk for a run and Myles Tyler was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded for another run. An error scored two and two passed balls scored the other runs.

Five Ariton pitchers worked in the six-inning game. Landon Tyler, the third of those pitchers, picked up the win. He pitched a hitless and scoreless inning with two strikeouts.

Eufaula had only three hits with Bryce Hinton earning all three with one a double. Copeland Cotton had a RBI ground out.

New Brockton 13, Brantley 3: Riley Simmons was 4-for-4 with two runs batted in and Gabe Herrington was 3-for-4 with four runs batted in to lead the Gamecocks.

Payton Green had two hits and two runs batted in and Colton McClenny had two hits with one RBI. Both Green and McClenny had a double. Jackson Lawson added a single and RBI.

Hunter White was the winning pitcher, working 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief with five strikeouts and two hits allowed.

Slocomb 5, Cottondale (Fla.) 3: The RedTops scored three runs in the fifth inning, capped by Wyatt Reeder’s two-run double, to overcome a one-run deficit and take the 5-3 win.

Maddox King and Brody Campbell had two hits each and Evan Sorrells, Cade Birge and Bryson Brookshire all had a run-scoring single each.

Campbell, the fourth of five pitchers, was the winning pitcher. He pitched 1 2/3 scoreless and hitless innings with one strikeout and one walk. Jaxon Langham earned a save in the seventh inning.

Geneva 14, Bethlehem (Fla.) 1: Four Geneva pitchers combined on a five-inning, one-hitter with nine strikeouts.

Evan Griffin was the winning pitcher after working the first two innings and striking out five. Talan Johnson and Ryan Jackson both pitched one inning and recorded one strikeout. Dylan Key gave up the one hit, working the fifth inning. He had two strikeouts.

Reagan Brannon was 3-for-3 with two runs batted in and both Wilson and Key had two hits with two runs batted in. Trent Spann added a hit and RBI. Tay McReynolds and Landon Williams both had a RBI.

Northside Methodist 15, Ramsay 3: At historic Rickwood Field in Birmingham, the Knights routed the Rams as Bowden Lancaster, Harrison Hicks, John Michael Mordecai, Ethan McMahen and Jack Ray had two hits each with Hicks and Ray driving in two runs each and Lancaster, Mordecai and McMahen one each. Both Lancaster and Hicks had a double.

Grant Horne earned three runs batted in off a sacrifice fly, bases-loaded walk and a ground out and Cole Haddock added a RBI single.

Ray was the winning pitcher, working three of the five innings. He struck out four and allowed just two hits and one unearned run.

Wicksburg 16, Elba 0: Ty Sieving had a single for the lone Elba hit.

Charles Henderson 5, Goshen 0: Three Charles Henderson pitchers combined on a seven-inning, one-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts.

Clay Johnson, the winning pitcher, struck out eight and allowed the only hit during four innings. KaNeil Lewis struck out three over three innings and Chase Vaznaian pitched one inning and walked one.

Offensively, Damien Hart and Lewis both had two hits with one RBI and Cole Pugh had a double and a RBI on a sacrifice bunt. Will Templin and Vaznaian both had a run batted in off a bases-loaded walk and hit by pitch, respectively.

Tyler McLendon had a double for the only Goshen hit.

UMS-Wright 6, Opp 1: The Bobcats fell at home to the Class 4A No. 4 ranked Bulldogs.

Opp earned only two hits – a single each by Robbie Gafford and Riley Day.

Pike County 5, Highland Home 4: Michael Gabel’s bases-loaded single scored Mark Griffin for a walk-off win for Pike County.

Gabel finished the game with two hits and two runs batted in. Jamareon Burney also had two hits.

Patrick Countryman was the winning pitcher, recording the final out in the top of the seventh on a strikeout. Starter Vint Siler went 6 2/3 and struck out eight, but also walked seven and allowed four runs.

Abbeville Christian 12, Lakeside School 0: Abbeville Christian won the opener of the AISA Class A, Region 1, Area 2 series.

Boone Sumlar and Cole Goodson combined on a three-inning two-hit shutout with four strikeouts. Sumlar pitched two innings, allowing one hit and striking out one. Goodson worked the last inning, striking out three and allowing one hit.

Offensively, Connor Hutto had two hits, one a double, and three runs batted in. Sumlar earned a three-run double, while Justin Murphy had a triple, double and one RBI and Connor Jones had two hits with a run batted in. Jaxson Henrich and Titus McCreight had a RBI.

Riley Givens and Tucker Stephenson had a single each for Lakeside.

Wiregrass Kings 23, Byne Christian (Ga.) 7: Zeke Alford was 3-for-3 with three runs batted in and Zane Alford was 2-for-3 with four runs batted in, highlighted by a three-run homer, to lead the Kings.

Riley Treadway and Zach Crisler both had two hits with Treadaway driving in two runs. Jake Thompson had a hit and drove in three runs.

Zane Alford was the winning pitcher, throwing two scoreless innings with one hit and striking out three.