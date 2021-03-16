Prep Baseball: Hallman RBI double gives Northside Methodist walk-off 10-9 win over HA

Cale Sumblin had two hits and Hughes and Konner Walker both had a hit and RBI. Tripp Hawthorne had two runs batted in.

Crosby was the winning pitcher in relief, working three innings and allowing just a run on two hits, while striking out one. Sumblin started and struck out seven over four innings, while allowing two runs and six hits.

Goshen 20, Daleville 2: Nicholas Walters had four hits, including two triples, and drove in two runs and Carson Williams had three hits, including a double, and drove in four to pace Goshen’s rout of Daleville.

Tyler McLendon and Peyton Stamey both had three hits with McLendon earning a double and driving in two runs. Andrew Galloway had two hits and three RBI, while Jeff Warrick had two hits, one a double, and two runs batted in and Will Snyder had two hits with one RBI. Bryce Williams had a single and two RBI and Blake Saupe had a hit and RBI.

Bryan Beck with had a double and RBI for Daleville.