Prep Baseball: Hallman RBI double gives Northside Methodist walk-off 10-9 win over HA

Justice Hallman’s run-scoring double gave Northside Methodist an 10-9 eight-inning win over city rival Houston Academy on Tuesday night.
Landon Johnson opened the Northside Methodist by getting by a pitch. After a force out at second, an infield error allowed Caron Dykes to reach. Cole Dykes then walked before Justice delivered a double to score Carson Dykes with the game-winning run.
Carson Dykes had two hits and two RBI for NMA and Gant Underwood had a double and RBI as did Justice.
For HA, JT Ackerman and Tucker Jackson were both 2-for-3 with a double. Ackerman drove in two runs. Hughes Dean had two hits, one a double, and also had two RBI. Anson Simera added a single with two RBI. JT Pitchford had a RBI on a bases-loaded walk.
Cason Eubanks was the winning pitcher for Northside. He worked the last two innings, striking out four and not a hit, run or a walk.
Dale County 8, Ashford 7: Dale County scored two in the top of the seventh to forge ahead and held on to win the Class 4A, Area 2 contest over Ashford 8-7 in high school baseball action Tuesday.
Nick Cogman had two hits, one a double, and drove in two runs and Devin Grider had two hits with one RBI. Cole Weed added a hit and RBI.
For Ashford, Hunter Knight had two hits and two RBIs and Cale Mixon had two hits, one a double, with one RBI. Bryson Decker also had two hits, one a double. Zane Alford and Aaron Winslett both had a hit and RBI.
Cogman picked up the win in relief, allowing zero hits and zero runs over 1 1/3 innings, striking out two.
Dothan 10, Rutherford 4: The Tigers scored five runs in the first and stayed ahead in beating Rutherford for the second straight, taking a 10-4 win on the road.
Jon Robert Finch and Bailey Hall paced the offense. Finch earned two hits and drove in three runs, while Hall had two hits and drove in two runs. Mark Padilla and Carter Davis also had two hits with a RBI each. Blake Wynn added a hit and RBI.
Brody Lindsey picked up the pitching win, working four innings and striking out six. He gave up four runs, only two runs, and seven hits. Brooks Olive pitched two scoreless innings of relief with two hits allowed and one strikeout. Jace Dyer pitched a scoreless and hitless seventh, striking out three batters.
Enterprise 9, Huntsville 4: Will Powell had three hits and drove in four runs, Parker Session had three hits, including two doubles, and Jack Williams had a double and a triple with two RBI to lead Enterprise’s win.
Tristan Bartling had a single with two RBI and Noah Loy had a double.
Austin Acreman pitched four innings and struck out five, while scattering five hits and four runs. Owen Burrow pitched three scoreless and hitless innings in relief, striking out two.
James Clemens 11, Enterprise 1: The Wildcats managed only two hits in the loss to the Jets – both from Parker Session. One of his hits was a RBI double.
Carroll 13, Houston County 3: Wells Ganey and Jack Chancey both had two hits with a RBI and Mason Wimberley drove in two runs to lead Carroll.
Stinson Draper, Coleman Brauer, Josh Hicks and Evan Peters all added a hit and RBI. Charles Dilbeck also had a RBI.
Kyle Clark had a double to highlight Houston County’s four-hit showing.
Four pitchers worked for Carroll with Dilbeck starting and going 2 1/3 innings. He struck out five and allowed a hit and an unearned run. Peters, Brauer and Wimberley also pitched.
Geneva 10, Straughn 7: Trent Span had three hits, one a double, with a run batted in, Avery Perry had two hits, one a triple, and Preston Garner had a double and both Perry and Garner drove in three runs to lead Geneva.
Trent Smith was the winning pitcher, working 6 2/3 innings and scattering five hits and one run with three strikeouts.
Wicksburg 10, Geneva County 0: Eli Williams had a two-run triple and a two-run double to spark the offense and four Panther pitchers combined on a five-inning, three-hit shutout and 10 strikeouts.
Clay Morrison earned two hits and hit a RBI and Beau Sellers added a RBI single. Jackson Glover also drove in a run.
Glover pitched the first three of the five innings, striking out seven and allowing just one hit. Holden Wade pitched 2/3 and Dawson Williams 1/3 with all three outs on strikeouts. Samuel Craft pitched the final inning, allowing one hit.
Caleb McCall had two of the three Bulldog hits, one a double.
Headland 6, Marianna 1: Three Ram pitchers combined to limit Marianna to six hits and a run in Headland’s 6-1 win.
Reigh Jordan started and went 5 2/3 innings, striking out six and allowing just a run on five hits. James Trammel pitched an inning and gave up one hit and Karson Reinhardt got the final out.
Tanner Taylor had three hits, including two doubles, and drove in a run and Tyson Kirkland had two hits, one a homer, and drove in two runs. Tanner Raybon also had two hits, one a double. Bryce Cunningham and Reinhardt both had a single and RBI.
Kinston 4, Pleasant Home 3: Hunter Hughes sacrifice squeeze bunt scored Owen Patterson to put Kinston in front in the top of the seventh and pitcher Jeb Crosby retired the side in order in the bottom half to give the Bulldogs the win.
Patterson tripled with one out to set up Hughes’ squeeze bunt.
Cale Sumblin had two hits and Hughes and Konner Walker both had a hit and RBI. Tripp Hawthorne had two runs batted in.
Crosby was the winning pitcher in relief, working three innings and allowing just a run on two hits, while striking out one. Sumblin started and struck out seven over four innings, while allowing two runs and six hits.
Goshen 20, Daleville 2: Nicholas Walters had four hits, including two triples, and drove in two runs and Carson Williams had three hits, including a double, and drove in four to pace Goshen’s rout of Daleville.
Tyler McLendon and Peyton Stamey both had three hits with McLendon earning a double and driving in two runs. Andrew Galloway had two hits and three RBI, while Jeff Warrick had two hits, one a double, and two runs batted in and Will Snyder had two hits with one RBI. Bryce Williams had a single and two RBI and Blake Saupe had a hit and RBI.
Bryan Beck with had a double and RBI for Daleville.
Three pitchers -- Bryson Williams, Hunter Nobles and Walters -- combined on a one-hitter for Goshen. Williams pitched two innings and gave up both runs, only one earned, and had one strikeout. Nobles pitched two and allowed the hits, while striking out two. Walters pitched the last inning, striking out one and not allowing a run or hit.
Abbeville Christian 14, Crenshaw Christian 1: Boone Sumlar had three hits, including a double, and drove in three runs and Ryan Ledford struck out seven over five innings and allowed only two hits and an unearned run in ACA’s win.
Ledford, Eli Seay, Conner Hutto, Jake Hamilton and Cole Goodson all had a hit and RBI with Hamilton and Ledford earning a double on their hits.
Cottonwood 4-13, Samson 3-8: Cottonwood swept Samson in a doubleheader, winning 4-3 and 13-8.
In the opener, Austin McCardle was the winning pitcher, striking out six and allowing five hits and three runs over seven innings. Offensively, McCardle had three hits, Dylan McCardle had a two-run single, Alan Jones a double and Blakely Smith and Ethan Gilley a single each.
In game two, Dylan McCardle was the winning pitcher, striking out eight and scattering 11 hits. Offensively, Klete Meadows had three hits and Brody Morris had two hits, one a triple, and both drove in two runs. Jones had two hits, one a double, and Dylan McCardle had two singles.
Providence Christian 7, Charles Henderson 0: Harrison Mims pitched a seven-inning, one-hit shutout with six strikeouts and one walk to pace the Eagle win.
Jake Smith and Chapel Stickler both had two hits with one RBI. Smith hit a solo homer among his hits.
Damien Hart had a single for the lone Charles Henderson hit.
Slocomb 7, Carroll 6: Cade Birge singled to open the bottom of the seventh and scored during an error on Jaylen Nobles’ sacrifice bunt to give the RedTops a 7-6 win over the Eagles.
Carroll had tied the game in the top of the seventh off a wild pitch.
For Slocomb, Bryson Brookshire was 2-for-3 with a double and three runs batted in and Caulin Thomas earned a double, triple and two RBI. Birge also had two hits, one a double.
Jack Chancey and Charles Dilbeck both had two hits for Carroll with Chancey driving in three runs. Mason Wimberley also had a RBI.
Geneva County 17, Elba 3: Will Birdsong and Holden Hunter both had three hits with Birdsong earning a triple and two runs batted in and Parker Hughes had two hits, one a three-run triple, and drove in four runs to lead the Bulldog attack.
Jackson Stewart had a two-run triple and a RBI ground out, J.P. Beasley had two hits and drove in three runs, Chandler Enfinger had two hits and two RBI and Grayson Bell had two hits, including a run-scoring single.
Birdsong was the winning pitcher, striking out eight over five innings and giving up three hits and three runs.
Goshen 12, Zion Chapel 0: Blake Saupe pitched a seven-inning no-hitter with 13 strikeouts and three walks as Goshen beat Zion Chapel.
Bryce Williams was 4-for-4 with a RBI and Peyton Stamey was 3-for-5 with a double and three runs batted in to lead the offense. Tyler McLendon, Carson Williams, Jeff Warrick and Nicholas Walters all had two hits each with Walters earning a triple and Williams and Warrick a double each. Walters drove in two and Warrick one. Will Snyder added a hit and RBI.
Abbeville Christian 16, Lakeside School 8: Connor Jones was 3-for-4 with three runs batted in and Justin Murphy had three hits and also drove in three runs to lead the Generals win.
Ryan Ledford had a single with two runs batted in and Conner Hutto had a double and a triple. Brandon Early, Eli Seay and Boone Sumlar each had a RBI.
Seay picked up the win in relief, pitching the final four innings. He struck out seven. Hutto started and struck out three over three innings with two hits allowed.
Trip Swain, Tyler Culpepper and Cale Washington were all 2-for-3 for Lakeside.
Junior Varsity
Lakeside School 8, Abbeville Christian 7: Boone Sumlar went 3-for-3 and Jackson Henrich had a double for ACA. Henrich also pitched three innings and allowed only two hits.