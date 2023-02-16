Kaleb Edwards, Miles Brannon and Mason Steele combined on a seven-inning, one hitter with 12 strikeouts to lead Headland over Cottonwood 9-1 in high school baseball action Thursday afternoon.

Edwards, the winning pitcher, worked four innings and struck out six, while allowing the one hit and one run. Brannon pitched two innings and Steele the final inning and both struck out three.

Offensively, Steele was 2-for-4 with a three-run homer and Parker Littlefield was 2-for-3 with a double and Edwards had a double with three runs batted in. Jake Johnson added a double.

Providence Christian 14, Emmanuel Christian 0: Four Providence pitchers combined on a one-hitter with seven strikeouts in a season-opening win over Emmanuel Christian on Thursday.

Seth Clack started and was the winning pitcher, working two hitless innings with four strikeouts. Reid Farris, Roman Banner and Andrew Owen pitched an inning each. Banner had three strikeouts, while Farris allowed the one hit.

Offensively, Harrison Mims hit a solo homer, while Farris and CJ Sullivan both had a double and two runs batted in for PCS.

Tyler Snell had the lone hit, a single off via a baseball rule when his ground ball hit an Emmanuel Christian base runner in the base paths.