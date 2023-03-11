Headland scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh for a 2-1 walk-off win over Enterprise on Saturday in high school baseball action at Headland’s Sheldon Park.

All three runs were scored in the seventh after a scoreless game through six innings.

The Wildcats scored in the top of the seventh on a Mikey Vanderheyden run-scoring single that brought home Chase Boutwell, who singled to open the inning and advanced to second on a Tristin Leib sacrifice bunt.

In the Ram seventh, Kaleb Edwards doubled to start the inning and Trent Weatherly was hit by a pitch. Trey Scott singled to right field to bring in Edwards to tie the game. Scott ended up at second on the throw home.

With runners at second and third and nobody out, Logan Ivey hit a ground ball to the second baseman, who threw home, but not in time to get Weatherly at the plate.

Headland pitcher Bryce Gover struck out 10 and allowed only five hits and a run to pick up the pitching win.

Enterprise’s Brady Richardson also pitched well, giving up just two runs, four hits and no walks over six plus innings with five strikeouts.

Mason Steele was 2-for-3 for Headland and Drew Shiver was 2-for-3 for Enterprise.

G.W. Long 3, Wicksburg 2 (8 innings): Tanner Johnston’s run-scoring single to right-center drove in Cullis Kelly for a walk-off 3-2 Rebel extra-inning win over the Panthers.

Kelly singled with one out in the eighth and moved to second on a Brant Brady ground out to the first baseman before scoring on the Johnston hit.

Wicksburg tied the game in the top of the seventh on a two-run single by Drew Colon.

Johnston had a big game, earning two singles and the game winning-hit, while pitching five shutout innings as a starting pitcher with five strikeouts and five hits allowed. Brady was the winning pitcher, working the last three innings and allowing two runs and two hits, while striking out one.

Brody Walker also had two hits with a RBI for Long. Hayes Horne had a single and RBI and Cohen Pritchett had a double.

For Wicksburg, Colon was 3-for3 with two runs batted in, Eason Dean was 2-for-4 and Seth Williams had a double.

Dean had a strong start for the Panthers, striking out seven over seven innings and allowing only five hits.

G.W. Long 10, Opp 0: Brody Walker struck out 11 in a five-inning, three-hit shutout pitching performances and added two singles and two runs batted in on offense for G.W. Long.

Cullis Kelley had a homer, a double and two runs batted in, while Brant Brady and Blayne Wood both had two singles with Wood driving in two runs. Tanner Johnston had a single and a double and Hayes Horne had a single with three runs batted in.

For Opp, Porter Nelson had a double and Nelson Hall and Terry Davis both had a single.

Wicksburg 8, Flomaton 1: Drew Colon and Gabe Glover combined to allow only one run and four hits in the Panther win.

Colon, the winning pitcher, went five innings, striking out four and allowing four hits. Glover worked the last two innings, striking out three.

Offensively for Wicksburg, Tyler Campbell was 2-for-3 with three runs batted in. Maddox Burkhart was 2-for-4 with two runs batted in and Easton Dean was 2-for-3 with a RBI. Gabe Glover added a double.

Opp 2, Flomaton 1: Colby Ballard struck out eight and allowed only three hits and one unearned run in a complete game performance.

John Helms was 2-for-4 with a RBI and Terry Davis was 2-for-3 with a double.

Houston Academy 11, Dale County 1 (5 innings): Griffin McGee allowed only three hits and struck out five over five innings on the mound and had three hits with a RBI at the plate for HA.

Will Wells had a triple with two runs batted in, Cam Dyer had an inside-the-park homer and Wyatt Shelley had a triple and run batted in. J.T. Pitchford and Jeb Daughtry both added a single and RBI.

Kade Smith, Maddox Weed and Aiden Wright had a hit each and Wright drove in a run for Dale County.

Houston Academy 12, Eufaula 3: In a five-inning game, Cooper Powell worked 4 1/3 innings and allowed four hits and two walks, while striking out four before Wyatt Shelley got the final two outs on strikeouts.

Offensively, Wyatt Shelley had two hits, one a double, with three runs batted in, while Chase King had a single with two RBI and both J.T Pitchford and Griffin McGee had a single and RBI each.

Eufaula 6, Dale County 4: Eufaula scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to break a 3-3 tie and held on in the seventh.

Bryce Hinton had three hits with one RBI, Isaiah Meyers had two hits and both Haden Caldwell and Taylor Morrow had a single and RBI for Eufaula.

Morrow was the winning pitcher, striking out five over 6 2/3 innings. Mac Marshall got the final out for a save.

Maddox Weed, Kade Smith and Will Hartzog all had two hits for Dale County with Weed driving in two runs and Smith one.

Friday

Samson 8-11, Ponce De Leon (Fla.) 7-18: Samson split with Ponce De Leon (Fla.) on Friday night, winning the opener 8-7 and losing the second game 18-11.

In the opener, Jacob Lowery scored on a throwing error in the bottom of the seventh for a walk-off Tiger win. In game two, Samson battled back from a 7-2 deficit to tie it in the bottom of fourth but allowed 11 runs in the top of the fifth to lose the game.

In the first game, Luke Reid had a two-run double and a RBI triple, and Jacob Branch had a run-scoring double.

In game two, Reid had a two-run double and a single and both Brody Mixon and Hunter Lamb had a run-scoring single. Tyler Lamb had three singles.

Junior Varsity

Andalusia 4, Opp 3: Baylor Turman struck out seven and allowed only one earned run and four hits over five innings.

Turman also had a single with two RBI and Landon Langley had a single, walk and scored twice for Opp.