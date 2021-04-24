Prep Baseball: Headland sweeps Elberta in Class 5A playoffs

Headland advanced to the Class 5A second round, sweeping Elberta on the road 2-1 and 8-7 Friday night, winning the second game on a walk-off run-scoring single by Nate Aplin in the bottom of the seventh.

The Rams (16-6) will host the Holtville-Sylacauga winner next week in the second round. Those two teams split Friday and play a deciding third game on Monday after rained wiped out a scheduled game Saturday.

In the opener, Bryce Cunningham allowed only one run on six hits and struck out nine for Headland. The Rams scored both runs in the top of the third to eliminate a 1-0 deficit. Mason Steele singled home Trent Weatherly, who opened the inning with a single. Steele moved to third off a steal and a sacrifice Tanner Taylor before scoring on a passed ball.

Cunningham allowed only three base runners after Headland took the lead and one was wiped out off a double play.

Weatherly and Aplin had two hits each to lead a six-hit Ram attack.

In game two, Headland seized a 7-1 lead through four innings, but Elberta rallied to tie it with two runs in each the top of the fifth, sixth and seventh innings.