The Headland Rams polished up for the state playoffs with a 10-3 win over Northside Methodist Academy on Tuesday in high school baseball action at Dothan’s Pitman Field.

The Knights grabbed a quick 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first, but the Class 5A top-ranked Rams (21-6) struck back with six runs in the second and added four more in the fourth to seize command of the game.

Mason Steele was 3-for-3 with a double and two runs batted in and Trey Scott was 3-for-4 with two doubles and a triple to lead the Headland offense. Luke Nelson belted a three-run homer and Trent Weatherly had two hits and two runs batted in. Evan Taylor, Waylon McGriff and Ty Barnes all added a single and RBI each.

Kaleb Edwards, who was credited with the pitching win, pitched three innings for Headland. He gave up seven hits and three runs, while striking out two. Logan Ivey pitched a scoreless and hitless inning with two walks and a strikeout and Miles Brannon earned a three-inning save, not allowing a hit or run, while striking out three.

Harrison Hicks led NMA, going 2-fo-3 with a double. Grant Horne had a two-run single and Jack Ray had a RBI sac fly.

The game was the regular-season finale for the Knights, who finished the season with an 11-13 record.

Headland hosts Greenville in a Class 5A state playoff series this weekend.

Carroll 6, Ashford 0: Stinson Draper and Parker Wimberley combined on a four-hit shutout and 10 strikeouts as Carroll finished the season on a winning note.

Draper, the winning pitcher, went 6 2/3 innings, earning all 10 strikeouts and giving up the four runs. Wimberley recorded the final out.

Offensively, Coleman Brauer had a two-run single, Mason Wimberley and Bryce Coleman both had a run-scoring single and Wells Ganey had a RBI on a bases-loaded walk for Carroll, which also had only four hits.

River Morgan had two hits for Ashford.

Hunter Bryant pitched five inning for Ashford, striking out six and allowing only four hits, but walking seven and allowing six runs, but only four earned Will Hart Lawrence struck in one inning of work.

Carroll finished the season with a 15-12, while Ashford finishes the season 4-11.

Wiregrass Kings 19, Southern Christian 4: Zane Alford went 4-for-4 with five runs batted in and Kaden Martin went 3-for-5 with four runs batted in to pace the Kings’ victory over Southern Christian.

Riley Treadaway, Zeke Alford and Riley Smith all delivered two hits and two runs batted in.

Zeke Alford earned the pitching win, working 3 2/3 of the six innings. He struck out five and allowed five hits and three runs. Smith pitched the final 2 1/3, allowing one hit and one unearned run with strikeouts.

Autauga Academy 10, Lakeside School 0: The Chiefs were shutout on one hit in the loss to the Generals at home.

Cole Cassarino had a single for the lone hit for Lakeside, who opens the AISA state playoffs at Edgewood on Friday.