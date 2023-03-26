Class 3A No. 5 ranked Houston Academy scored three runs in three straight innings to build a big lead in taking an 11-5 win over 2A No. 10 ranked Pike Liberal Arts Saturday afternoon in high school baseball action at Pike Lib’s Butch Austin Field.

Down 2-1, the Raiders scored three in the third, fourth and fifth to go up 9-2.

For the second straight outing, brothers Wade and Wyatt Shelley hit a home run in the same game. Both had two-run shots. The two finished with two hits each with Wade driving in four runs and Wyatt two runs.

JT Pitchford also had two hits and drove in one run for HA, while Cam Dyer earned a team-high three hits and both Griffin McGee and Will Wells had a RBI single.

Adam Boyd was the Raiders’ winning pitcher, scattering eight hits over six innings, while allowing three runs, only one earned. He struck out one.

For Pike Lib, Cole Garrott and Jackson Booth both had two hits with Garrott driving in a run. Davis Kilcrease had a run-scoring single and Payne Jeffcoat added a RBI sac fly.

Dothan 7, Hoover 1: Behind a five-run third inning and strong pitching from Hunter Williams, the Dothan Wolves knocked off Class 7A No. 8 ranked Hoover in Auburn.

Blake Wynn and Kingsley Lucas both had two hits for Dothan with Wynn earning a two-run single. Landon Jenkins also delivered a two-run single. Tucker Watkins provided a run-scoring double and Max Conley and Cole Hewett both earned a RBI single.

Williams allowed only three hits, one walk and one earned run in a seven-inning complete game performance. He did not strike out a batter.

Auburn 5, Dothan 4 (8 innings): Dothan led 4-2 going to the bottom of the seventh inning, but the host Tigers scored twice to force extra innings then won it on a walk-off when a runner scored on a passed ball in the eighth inning.

Haze McCorkel paced Dothan with three hits, including a two-run double. Max Conley had a run-scoring single and later scored on a passed ball.

Cole Hewett struck out eight over 6 1/3 innings, giving up six hits and four runs. Brody Lindsey struck out two over an inning of work.

Hartselle 10, Enterprise 6: The Class 7A No. 8 ranked Wildcats scored five runs in the top of the first, but the Class 6A top-ranked Tigers dominated the rest of the way, winning 10-6 in Phenix City.

Tysen Cole had two hits for Enterprise, including a two-run double, while Cayden Boutwell had a run-scoring double and Mikey Vanderheyden had a RBI sac fly.

Central-Phenix City 12, Enterprise 1: The Class 7A No. 4 Red Devils scored nine runs in the first inning to take control over Enterprise in a game in Phenix City.

The Wildcats had only four hits with Brady Richardson’s double the highlight. Cayden Boutwell delivered a RBI sac fly for the lone run.

Charles Henderson 8, Ariton 4 (8 innings): Charles Henderson scored four runs in the top of the eighth inning to break a 4-4 tie.

Clay Johnson walked with the bases loaded to force in Chase Vaznaian for the eighth inning’s first run. Bradley Prestwood scored on a wild pitch for the second run and Parker Adams doubled in two for the inning’s final runs.

Will Templin, Damien Hart and Joshua Hooten all had a run-scoring single each for CHHS.

Phenix Griffin had a RBI double and Landon Tyler a run-scoring single for Ariton. Paxton Steed led the Purple Cats with two hits, one a double.

Connor Jones was the winning pitcher for the Trojans, working 2 1/3 innings in relief from the sixth through eighth innings before Adams recorded the last two outs for a save. Jones gave up one run and two hits, while striking out one and walking one.

Opp 16, Andalusia 1: Nolan Brown had his second straight big performance, earning two hits, including a three-run homer, and driving in four runs to lead Opp’s rout of Andalusia on Saturday.

On Friday, Brown was 3-for-3 with four runs batted in to give him five hits in seven at-bats with eight runs batted in over two weekend games.

Also in Saturday’s game, Terry Davis had two hits, one a solo homer, and drove in two runs. Andrew Danford also had a solo homer and drove in two runs overall. John Helms had a hit and drove in three runs.

Colby Ballard allowed only five hits and one run over five innings, while striking out four.

Junior Varsity

Wiregrass Kings 10-13, Abbeville Christian 4-10: The Wiregrass Kings JV team swept a doubleheader Friday over Abbeville Christian.

Andrew Simmons had a single with two runs batted and Brayden Treadaway had a triple and a RBI for the Kings.

Bryson Martin was the winning pitcher, pitching three hitless innings, while giving up three unearned runs and two walks. He struck out six. Cash Andrews worked the last two innings, giving up two hits and a run, while striking out three. He earned a save as the Kings led 5-3 when he entered.

In game two, Tripp Andrews had two hits, one a double, and drove in four runs. Luke Strickland had two hits with one run batted in, while Zeke Alford had a double and two runs batted in and Bryson Martin had a single with two RBI. Jake Thompson and Kaden Martin both had a hit and a run batted in. Treadaway added a RBI.